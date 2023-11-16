SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 40 % Chance of Winning AUS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa take on Australia in the second semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 16 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chance of Winning

Australia had a slow start to the tournament as they were comprehensively beaten in the first two games by India and South Africa. Australia managed to turn things around and one can make the case that in the second half of the season they have been the best team. Australia has won seven games in a row as they bagged 14 points in nine games and ended up third on the table.

South Africa head into this game after a solid performance in the group stages. South Africa won seven of the nine games and ended up second on the table as they had a better NRR than Australia. South Africa has never played in the finals of the World Cup and twice has been beaten by Australia in the Semifinals. As per our calculations, Australia are slight favourites in this knockout game.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 40%

Australia’s chances of winning - 60%

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South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa has struggled in the powerplay but have still managed to have a decent opening stand in games thus far. In the last five matches, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 33, 34, 38, 6 and 64 averaging 35 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact South Africa have had a better opening stand in four of the last five games. On the other hand Australia has conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe South Africa would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Temba Bavuma has been struggling in this tournament and has failed to show up so far in the World Cup. Bavuma’s performance has not been highlighted as South Africa has done well in the batting department thus far. In all six games, Bavuma has fallen short of required runs set by the bookmakers which makes us believe Bavuma would score low once again in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically Eden Gardens has favoured the team batting first, In 34 games, the team batting first has a win percentage of 62%. In the last five games, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Looking at these stats, we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a solid campaign thus far as they won seven matches in the group stages which included an emphatic victory against the Aussies. South Africa were second on the table as they had a better NRR.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Mitch Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Travis Head All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Adam Zampa All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

After stumbling in the first couple of fixtures, Australia seems to have hit the form and have peaked at the right time. Australia won seven games on the bounce heading into this fixture and ended the group campaign with 14 points.

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head

South Africa are one of the very few teams who have edged Australia in head to head games in ODI cricket. In 109 games, South Africa have a winning record of 55-50. Both sides went head to head in the group stages, South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs

Head to Head:

South Africa Win: 55

Australia win: 50

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to outscore South Africa in powerplay

South Africa has dominated the games when they have batted first. They aren’t that many better teams in the World when it comes to setting up the targets. In the last two games, Australia’s middle order has come to light as they managed to chase down the target against Netherlands after Australian batsmen imploded to 91/7. Even though South Africa has showcased their firepower throughout the group stages, they have been notoriously slow starters in games and haven’t looked that convincing in the powerplay. In the last five games, South Africa has managed to score 44, 67, 43, 35 and 57 averaging 49.2 runs and have conceded 55.2 runs in those games. On the other hand, Australia has looked phenomenal in the powerplay as only twice in nine games they have scored under fifty runs in the first ten overs. In the last five games, Australia has managed to score 66, 118, 48, 52 and 58 averaging 68.4 runs and have conceded 53.4 runs in those games. Looking at these stats we believe Australia would outscore South Africa in the powerplay and you should utilise this opportunity to make some quick bucks.

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South Africa vs Australia Top Team Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s top batter

Rassie van der Dussen has had a solid campaign thus far. He has been overshadowed by the brilliance of Quinton De Kock but when South Africa required the most, Van der Dussen has stepped up every single time. He has scored a half century and a century in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

David Warner’s form has coincided with Australia’s change in fortune. Warner has scored two centuries and two half centuries in the last six games which has resulted in seven wins in the last seven games for Australia. With 499 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’s top bowler

Considering the fact the game is being played at Eden Gardens, we have seen in previous games the spinners would play a key role in the game. Keshav Maharaj has been great for South Africa in the last few games and has bagged seven wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Not many people expected Adam Zampa to be the main man for Australia in this tournament. Zampa has had a phenomenal World Cup and has been consistent throughout the tournament. With 22 wickets, Zampa is the leading wicket taker in the World Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.