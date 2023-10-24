SA (South Africa) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction SA 81 % Chance of Winning BANG 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.246 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa take on Bangladesh in the 23rd game of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 24 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

South Africa have had a great run thus far in the World Cup. Even though we have seen them succumb to teams like Netherlands, we have also seen them destroy teams like Australia and England so far. In the last game, South Africa dismantled England as they scored a mammoth 399 runs and bowled England out for 170 runs. With three wins in four games, South Africa are currently third on the table and have a two point cushion over Australia who occupy fourth spot on the table.

Bangladesh had an encouraging start to the tournament as they beat Afghanistan in the opening game. Since then their form has taken a nosedive as they got battered by England, New Zealand and India in the next three fixtures. In the last game, Bangladesh went out without their talisman Shakib al Hasan as India won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, South Africa are firm favourites to take maximum points and register their fourth win in the tournament.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 81%

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 19%

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South Africa vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Bangladesh had a good opening stand in the last game against India, they have still struggled to get good starts in games. In the four games, Bangladesh has managed an opening stand of 19, 14, 0 and 93. In each of the first three games, Bangladesh has managed to concede a bigger opening partnership and with South Africa preferring to go with Reeza Hendricks instead of Temba Bavuma, we believe South Africa would have a better opening stand than Bangladesh.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has surprisingly struggled to make a mark for Bangladesh in this tournament. Shanto heading into this tournament in great form which he did showcase in the opening game as he scored 59 against Afghanistan. Since then Shanto has scored 0, 7 and 8 and has struggled to make a mark in the last three game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well against South Africa in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically Wankhede has favoured the team batting first. Even though wickets have been great for batsmen, chasing 300 plus in the World Cup isn’t a regular occurrence. Mumbai wickets seems tailor made for a 300 plus score and both teams would want to avoid a big chase hence we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a big setback as they were beaten by Netherlands in the third game. They managed to bounce back as they dismantled England in the last game and with three wins in four games, South Africa are third on the table.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh had a great start to the tournament as they beat Afghanistan in the opening game. Since then they have lost three games on the bounce and with two points in four games, Bangladesh are sixth on the table. Two points off Australia who are fourth on the table.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Head to Head

South Africa has dominated this fixture in ODI cricket as in 24 matches between the two sides, South Africa has been victorious 18 times. In the World Cups it's been a different story as both teams have shared the spoils with two wins each in four games.

Head to Head:

South Africa Win: 18

Bangladesh win: 6

South Africa vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

South Africa to score more sixes than Bangladesh

The way South Africa has played in the World Cup you just cannot go against them when it comes to scoring sixes in games especially in Wankhede. One can make an argument that South Africa has one of the most lethal batting line ups in this tournament and on their day they can severely humiliate any team in the world. Bangladesh lack the firepower which is required to compete at the venue which offered nothing to the bowlers. In the four games thus far, Bangladesh have managed to hit 1, 3, 8 and 8 sixes averaging five sixes a game. On the other hand, South Africa has hit 14, 8, 5 and 13 sixes in four games averaging 10 sixes a game which is double the amount that Bangladesh has managed in this tournament. What makes this tip so lucrative is the fact In the three of the four games, Bangladesh has conceded more sixes than they have scored and South Africa has managed to hit more sixes than their opponents in each of the last three fixtures. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Odi Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.21 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

Quinton de Kock missed a golden opportunity as the Wankhede wicket which looked tailor made for him to explode. One off game doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for South Africa in this tournament. De Kock is the only batsmen in the tournament who has bagged two centuries which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Mushfiqur Rahim has been brilliant for Bangladesh thus far as he has already bagged two half centuries in four games. In four matches Rahim as scored 2*, 51, 66 and 38 and with 157 runs, Rahim is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has been outstanding for South Africa thus far, he seems to find additional bounce on wickets which are pretty flat which has resulted in important wickets in all games so far. Jansen has taken two wickets in each of the first four games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Bangladesh bowlers have struggled to make a mark in the last three games which is probably why there isn’t a single standout performer for them this term. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has done well for Bangladesh and even though he hasn't been that consistent and two of the four games, he has been their top wicket taker which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.