SA (South Africa) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction
SA
81%
Chance of Winning
BANG
19%
Odi
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- Quinton de Kock is the only batsman who has scored multiple centuries in this tournament.
- With 157 runs, Mushfiqur Rahim is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the World Cup.
South Africa vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
South Africa have had a great run thus far in the World Cup. Even though we have seen them succumb to teams like Netherlands, we have also seen them destroy teams like Australia and England so far. In the last game, South Africa dismantled England as they scored a mammoth 399 runs and bowled England out for 170 runs. With three wins in four games, South Africa are currently third on the table and have a two point cushion over Australia who occupy fourth spot on the table.
Bangladesh had an encouraging start to the tournament as they beat Afghanistan in the opening game. Since then their form has taken a nosedive as they got battered by England, New Zealand and India in the next three fixtures. In the last game, Bangladesh went out without their talisman Shakib al Hasan as India won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, South Africa are firm favourites to take maximum points and register their fourth win in the tournament.
- South Africa’s chances of winning - 81%
- Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 19%
South Africa vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Bangladesh had a good opening stand in the last game against India, they have still struggled to get good starts in games. In the four games, Bangladesh has managed an opening stand of 19, 14, 0 and 93. In each of the first three games, Bangladesh has managed to concede a bigger opening partnership and with South Africa preferring to go with Reeza Hendricks instead of Temba Bavuma, we believe South Africa would have a better opening stand than Bangladesh.
Najmul Hossain Shanto has surprisingly struggled to make a mark for Bangladesh in this tournament. Shanto heading into this tournament in great form which he did showcase in the opening game as he scored 59 against Afghanistan. Since then Shanto has scored 0, 7 and 8 and has struggled to make a mark in the last three game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well against South Africa in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 24.5
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 33.5
Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa
South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically Wankhede has favoured the team batting first. Even though wickets have been great for batsmen, chasing 300 plus in the World Cup isn’t a regular occurrence. Mumbai wickets seems tailor made for a 300 plus score and both teams would want to avoid a big chase hence we believe both teams would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa had a big setback as they were beaten by Netherlands in the third game. They managed to bounce back as they dismantled England in the last game and with three wins in four games, South Africa are third on the table.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Kumer Das
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah Riyad
|
Batter
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh had a great start to the tournament as they beat Afghanistan in the opening game. Since then they have lost three games on the bounce and with two points in four games, Bangladesh are sixth on the table. Two points off Australia who are fourth on the table.
South Africa vs Bangladesh Head to Head
South Africa has dominated this fixture in ODI cricket as in 24 matches between the two sides, South Africa has been victorious 18 times. In the World Cups it's been a different story as both teams have shared the spoils with two wins each in four games.
Head to Head:
South Africa Win: 18
Bangladesh win: 6
South Africa vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
South Africa to score more sixes than Bangladesh
The way South Africa has played in the World Cup you just cannot go against them when it comes to scoring sixes in games especially in Wankhede. One can make an argument that South Africa has one of the most lethal batting line ups in this tournament and on their day they can severely humiliate any team in the world. Bangladesh lack the firepower which is required to compete at the venue which offered nothing to the bowlers. In the four games thus far, Bangladesh have managed to hit 1, 3, 8 and 8 sixes averaging five sixes a game. On the other hand, South Africa has hit 14, 8, 5 and 13 sixes in four games averaging 10 sixes a game which is double the amount that Bangladesh has managed in this tournament. What makes this tip so lucrative is the fact In the three of the four games, Bangladesh has conceded more sixes than they have scored and South Africa has managed to hit more sixes than their opponents in each of the last three fixtures. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
South Africa vs Bangladesh
Odi
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
South Africa vs Bangladesh Top Team Batters
Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter
Quinton de Kock missed a golden opportunity as the Wankhede wicket which looked tailor made for him to explode. One off game doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for South Africa in this tournament. De Kock is the only batsmen in the tournament who has bagged two centuries which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Mushfiqur Rahim to be Bangladesh’s top batter
Mushfiqur Rahim has been brilliant for Bangladesh thus far as he has already bagged two half centuries in four games. In four matches Rahim as scored 2*, 51, 66 and 38 and with 157 runs, Rahim is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers
Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler
Marco Jansen has been outstanding for South Africa thus far, he seems to find additional bounce on wickets which are pretty flat which has resulted in important wickets in all games so far. Jansen has taken two wickets in each of the first four games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’s top bowler
Bangladesh bowlers have struggled to make a mark in the last three games which is probably why there isn’t a single standout performer for them this term. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has done well for Bangladesh and even though he hasn't been that consistent and two of the four games, he has been their top wicket taker which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- South Africa to win @ 1.24 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win @ 4.05 (PariMatch)
Parimatch