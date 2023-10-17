SA (South Africa) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Prediction SA 96 % Chance of Winning NED 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.071 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa take on Netherlands in the 15th game of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 17 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

South Africa has dominated this tournament from the word go. In the first game they managed to outclass and overpower Sri Lanka as they posted a first innings score of 428. In the second game, it was the South African bowlers who did all the talking. After scoring 311 in the first innings, the South African bowlers did not let Australian batters to settle down as Aussies were bowled out for 177.

Netherlands have failed to impress us all in the first two games. Even though their opening game against Pakistan remained competitive for most parts, eventually Pakistan won the game by 81 runs. Their second game was a one sided affair against New Zealand, at no point New Zealand looked rattled or out of their comfort zone. As per our calculations, South Africa are firm favourites heading into this game.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 96%

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 4%

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South Africa vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Netherlands did well in the qualifiers, against big teams they have struggled to do well in powerplay. In both games thus far, Netherlands openers have looked passive and seem to take their time on the wicket especially in the powerplay. Netherlands have scored 35 and 47 in the powerplay so far this season. Looking at the form of South Africa top order, we believe South Africa would score more than Netherlands in the powerplay.

Teja Nidamanuru’s form has been a cause of concern for Netherlands. In the last five matches, Nidamanuru has scored 21, 5, 0, 10 and 2 averaging 7.6 runs which is pretty low and showcases his struggles in the World Cup. We believe Nidamanuru would struggle to score against South Africa, who were exceptional in the bowling department in the last game against Australia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 39.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.41 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Dharamsala hosted its first ODI game since 2017 in the World Cup. In the six games played at the venue on four occasions the team bowling first has won the game. Looking into this underline stat and weather we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of rain, we expect some disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have set the tone for the World Cup and apart from India has been one of the most impressive teams thus far. South Africa are one of the three teams who have been perfect thus far in the World Cup. South Africa are 5-0 in the last five ODI games heading into this fixture.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands are yet to register a single point in this tournament as they have lost each of the two games thus far. Netherlands have lost three games on the bounce as they head into this fixture.

South Africa vs Netherlands Head to Head

South Africa has dominated this fixture in ODI cricket. South Africa are unbeaten in this fixture against Netherlands winning six of the seven games in the past. Both teams have faced off three times in the World Cup, South Africa has won all the time.

Head to Head:

South Africa Win: 6

Netherlands win: 0

South Africa vs Netherlands Betting Odds

South Africa to score more sixes than Netherlands

The way the World Cup has panned out for South Africa thus far it's hard not to back them in this game considering the fact, Netherlands remains in the opposite spectrum when it comes to form. South Africa exploded against Sri Lanka as they scored 428 runs which included 14 sixes. In the last game against Australia, once against South Africa smashed eight sixes in the game taking their total tally to 22 sixes in the first two games. In the last five matches South Africa has scored 8, 14, 14, 20 and 7 averaging 12.6 sixes a game. On the other hand, Netherlands have struggled to hit big shots in this tournament. In the first game against Pakistan, Netherlands bagged four sixes in the game and in the second game which was played on a flat wicket which had no assistance for the bowlers, Netherlands could only manage three sixes and conceded seven sixes against New Zealand. What makes the tip even more enticing is the fact South Africa has scored more sixes in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would do it once again in the upcoming fixture.

South Africa vs Netherlands Odi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 9.4 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

It's hard to look past Quinton de Kock who has been sensational in the World Cup thus far. In each of the two games thus far De Kock has scored a century which makes him the leading scorer in this tournament. De Kock was in sublime form prior to the World and managed to take his form into this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top batter

Netherlands batters have faltered in each of the two games thus far. They have lacked fire power and experience that is required to do well in this tournament. Bas de Leede has showcased his prowess throughout 2023 and seems to be the only player who has looked good with the bat this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has been outstanding for South Africa thus far, he seems to find additional bounce on wickets which have been pretty flat which has resulted in important wickets in both games thus far. Jansen took two wickets in each of the first two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

It's fair to say Netherlands would go as far as Bas de Leede takes them in this tournament. He has been sensational for Netherlands in both departments as has taken 20 wickets in nine matches. Bas de Leede has already bagged five wickets in the first two matches which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.