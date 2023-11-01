SA (South Africa) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction NEW 40 % Chance of Winning SA 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.791 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa takes on New Zealand in the 32nd game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 01 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

South Africa have been ruthless in this tournament as they have battered top sides like Australia and England so far. After a shocking defeat against Netherlands, South Africa has won three games on the bounce and are well on course to make the knockouts this term. In the last game, South Africa managed to chase down a par score of 270 as they beat Pakistan with one wicket to spare.

New Zealand had a stellar start to the campaign as they managed to win four games on the bounce. New Zealand head into this fixture after back to back defeats against India and Australia. With eight points in six games, New Zealand are third on the table, two points shy of South Africa who occupy the second spot. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming fixture.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 60%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Africa vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa are one team in this tournament who on their day could absolutely destroy their opponents. We believe they have the most firepower of all teams in the World Cup and what's more intriguing is the fact the South African batsmen have been firing with all cylinders so far in this tournament. South have hit the most sixes in the tournament and have either equaled the count or outscored their opponents in each of the last five fixtures. We believe South Africa would hit more sixes than New Zealand in this game.

Temba Bavuma has been struggling in this tournament and has failed to show up so far in the World Cup. Bavuma’s performance has not been highlighted as South Africa has done well in the batting department thus far but things could turn around and eventually the South African skipper would have to improve if he aspires to keep his spot in the team. We believe Bavuma would struggle against a quality pace attack and would score low once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pune has hosted eight ODI games thus far,the team batting first and bowling first have a win percentage of 50%. More importantly in two of the last three matches, the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have looked great in the World Cup and have been one of the most entertaining teams in the tournament. The only defeat that South Africa suffered was against the Netherlands this term. They head into this fixture with three back to back wins and are on course to make the semis this year.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have had a great start to the tournament as they bagged maximum points in the first four games. Heading into this fixture, New Zealand has lost back to back games against India and Australia.

South Africa vs New Zealand Head to Head

South Africa have edged New Zealand in head to head games in ODI cricket 41-25. In the World Cups, it's the other way round as in eight games, New Zealand has edged South Africa 6-2.

Head to Head

South Africa: 41

New Zealand: 25

South Africa vs New Zealand Betting Odds

South Africa to score more than New Zealand in powerplay

South Africa and New Zealand go head to head in what could be a crucial game for both sides. A win for either side would seal a top four spot on the table. New Zealand head into this fixture after back to back losses against India and Australia. Even though New Zealand have had a solid campaign thus far, they have struggled to find consistency in the powerplay and have struggled to score well in most of the games. In the six games thus far New Zealand has managed to score 81, 63, 37, 43, 34 and 73. Looking at that score it's pretty evident that New Zealand have failed to hit the heights of the first two games. Even though they scored 73 in the last game, they conceded 118 runs in the first ten overs. What's more intriguing is the fact New Zealand has conceded more runs in three of the last four games. On the other hand, South Africa has been pretty consistent when it comes to utilising the powerplay overs and have outscored their opponent in four of the last five games which makes us believe South Africa would outscore New Zealand in the powerplay.

South Africa vs New Zealand Odi Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.791 Bet Now!

South Africa vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

Quinton de Kock has been sensational for South Africa in this tournament. Even though he failed to score well in the last game against Pakistan, Quinton de Kock would be a frontrunner for Man of Series conversation if South Africa goes deep in this competition. With three centuries so far in the World Cup, de Kock is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batter

This has been one hell of a debut for Rachin Ravindra in this tournament. One can make a valid argument that this is the best debut we have seen at the World Cup. Ravindra has two centuries and two half centuries in six games and with 406 runs is the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

South Africa vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen has had a great run in the World Cup and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In the six games thus far Jansen has 13 wickets in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for South Africa thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler

After a slow start to the tournament, Trent Boult seems to have peaked at the right time for New Zealand. In the last four games, Boult has managed to grab eight wickets and in the last game he was a key figure against Australia which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.