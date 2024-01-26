Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction AFG 83 % Chance of Winning NEP 17 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.258 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Group D match at the Buffalo Park in East London on Friday, January 26. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

Afghanistan are very likely to pip their Asia rivals Nepal in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Both the teams have lost their first two matches and are out of the competition already.

Afghanistan lost their first match against Pakistan by 181 runs but almost caused a major upset against New Zealand. Afghanistan were bundled out for 91 against New Zealand, but had the Kiwis nine down for 90. New Zealand managed to win by a whisker.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 64 runs in their first match. Pakistan defeated them by five wickets in the second match. Further, the two teams clashed against each other in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Afghanistan registered a comfortable 73-run win. Afghanistan should manage to win once again.

Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 83%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 17%

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Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips

Afghanistan leg-spinner Arab Gul Momand was mighty impressive against New Zealand. He picked two wickets for 12 runs in eight overs. A fine outing from him is against Nepal on a spin-friendly Buffalo Park surface.

Nepal U-19 captain Dev Khanal looked million dollars before getting out for 23 runs off 37 balls against Pakistan. His innings consisted of three fours. He scored 36 runs off 34 balls against New Zealand. He has got starts in both the matches and now he would want to end his ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 with a high score.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U19 Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, Pakistan U-19 opted to bat to beat Afghanistan. New Zealand U-19 won the toss and opted to bat first to beat Nepal in the second match. Afghanistan and Nepal have also opted to bat first in the last two matches. The trend of batting first on the slow surface is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in East London on Friday, January 26. With a humidity level of 68 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to close to 10 km/h. It will be mostly sunny in East London on Friday.

Afghanistan U-19 Player List

Naseer Khan (captain), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Afghanistan U-19 Playing XI

Jamshid Zadran Batter Hassan Eisakhil Batter Khalid Taniwal Batter Sohail Khan Zurmati Batter Numan Shah (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rahimullah Zurmati Batter Naseer Khan Maroofkhil All-rounder Arab Gul Momand All-rounder Allah Ghazanfar Bowler Khalil Ahmed Bowler Bashir Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan U-19 Recent Form

Afghanistan lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Pakistan. In their second match, New Zealand managed to steal a one-wicket win. Afghanistan have lost each of their last four matches. Afghanistan won their fifth-last against South Africa U19 by 47 runs.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (captain), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

Nepal U-19 Playing XI

Arjun Kumal Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aakash Tripathi Batter Dev Khannal (Cap) Batter Uttam Magar Wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Dumre Bowler Dipesh Kandel All-rounder Aakash Chand Bowler Subhash Bhandari Bowler Durgesh Gupta Bowler Gulshan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 against New Zealand by 64 runs. Pakistan defeated them by five wickets in the second match. Nepal U19 registered a seven-wicket win over Scotland in their warm-up match via DLS method. Earlier, they lost each of their last three matches in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Afghanistan U-19 and Nepal U-19 have clashed against each other on one occasion. Afghanistan U-19 won the the match by 73 runs in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

Afghanistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Afghanistan openers Hassan Eisakhil and Jamshid Zadran could partner only for 4 runs in the last match against New Zealand. In the side's first match against Pakistan, Wafiullah Tarakhil opened the batting with Eisakhil. However, Tarakhil faced the first four balls of the match and got out for a duck. Having failed on two occasions, Afghanistan openers are definitely going to get off to a slow and watchful start against Nepal in their last match of the U19 World Cup 2024. Chances of Afghanistan openers scoring over 19 runs together is high.

Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Odi Nondescripts Cricket Club, East London Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.21 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.035 Bet Now!

Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Jamshid Zadra to be the top batter for Afghanistan U-19

Jamshid Zadran top-scored for his team with 22 runs off 32 balls against New Zealand. The 17-year-old southpaw batter would again be a batter to watchout for. He has scored 222 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 22.2.

Arjun Kumal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

Arjun Kumal was dismissed for six runs off 12 balls against Pakistan on Wednesday. However, he scored an impressive 90 runs off 104 balls against New Zealand in his first outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. His innings consisted of 12 fours. Kumal emerged as the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023. He scored 119 runs in three matches at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 71.25. A fifty came off his bat in the continental showpiece event. The 18-year-old right-hand batter scored 91 runs against Afghanistan in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. He would aim to come up with a similar performance.

Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Allah Ghazanfar to be the top bowler for Afghanistan U-19

The right-arm off-spinner picked three wickets for just 29 runs in 10 overs as New Zealand gasped for breath while chasing 92. He picked one wicket for 40 runs in 10 overs against Pakistan. He has picked a total of 14 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy of 4.47 and a strike rate of 26.57.

Aakash Chand to be the top bowler for Nepal U-19

The Bangladesh pacer removed the top three of Pakistan batting unit on Wednesday. He dismissed dangerous openers Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan and Arafat Minhas. The Kanchanpur-born cricketer did not pick any wicket against New Zealand. With the newly-found confidence, Chand would aim to run through the Afghanistan top-order as well.