ICC Under 19 World Cup Predictions and Tips 2024

The ICC Under 19 World Cup is an international cricket tournament scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 11, 2024 in South Africa. In the fifteenth edition of the championship, the 16 participating teams are divided into groups of four. India has the most successful record in the history of the tournament, having won the U-19 World Cup trophy five times in the past. India, who are also the champions, are considered the top favorites for the tournament. On our prediction site, we have posted a detailed schedule of upcoming ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 matches and added useful tips and predictions from leading experts so that you can choose the most promising outcome and place profitable bets!

Today's ICC Under 19 World Cup Predictions

To keep you up to date with the upcoming events, we have prepared a table with the matches scheduled for the next 24 hours. Find out which events will take place in the ICC Under 19 World Cup today and place a lucky bet on one of them.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024

In the new season, a total of 48 matches will be played between 16 teams. Make successful ICC Under 19 World Cup predictions with the detailed match schedule. Here you can find out exact dates of events, names of opposing teams and other information that will be useful for betting. We keep it updated regularly and make sure it's up to date so you always have accurate information.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

Sixteen teams will take part in the ICC Under 19 World Cup in South Africa 2024. They will be divided into four groups, with four teams in each one. To understand the current lineup and pick your favorite, check out the details of the ICC U19 2024 teams and their captains below:

Group A

Here are the teams that made it into Group A:

Bangladesh

Captain: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby;

Key Acquisition: Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli;

Key Players: Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin and others;

Prediction: fourth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

India

Captain: Uday Saharan;

Key Acquisition: Arshin Kulkarni;

Key Players: Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey and others;

Prediction: first place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Ireland

Captain: Philippe le Rou;

Key Acquisition: Macdara Cosgrave;

Key Players: Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally and others;

Prediction: eighth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

USA

Captain: Rishi Ramesh;

Key Acquisition: Amogh Arepally;

Key Players: Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni and others;

Prediction: sixteenth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Group B

Group B includes teams such as:

England

Captain: Ben McKinney;

Key Acquisition: Farhan Ahmed;

Key Players: Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly and others;

Prediction: thirteenth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Scotland

Captain: Owen Gould;

Key Acquisition: Uzair Ahmad;

Key Players: Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones and others;

Prediction: fifteenth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

South Africa

Captain: David Teeger ;

Key Acquisition: Esosa Aihevba;

Key Players: Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay and others;

Prediction: seventh place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

West Indies

Captain: Stephen Pascal;

Key Acquisition: Nathan Sealy;

Key Players: Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson and others;

Prediction: sixth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Group C

Familiarize yourself with the major teams in Group C:

Australia

Captain: Lachlan Aitken;

Key Acquisition: Charlie Anderson;

Key Players: Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan and others;

Prediction: second place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Namibia

Captain: Alex Volschenk;

Key Acquisition: Gerhard janse van Rensburg;

Key Players: Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters and others;

Prediction: fourteenth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Sri Lanka

Captain: Sineth Jayawardena;

Key Acquisition: Pulindu Perera;

Key Players: Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana and others;

Prediction: twelfth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Zimbabwe

Captain: Matthew Schonken;

Key Acquisition: Panashe Taruvinga;

Key Players: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Anesu Kamuriwo and others;

Prediction: eleventh place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Group D

Familiarize yourself with the major teams in Group D:

Afghanistan

Captain: Naseer Khan;

Key Acquisition: Hassan Eisakhil;

Key Players: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati and others;

Prediction: tenth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Nepal

Captain: Dev Khanal;

Key Acquisition: Arjun Kumal;

Key Players: Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC and others;

Prediction: ninth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

New Zealand

Captain: Oscar Jackson;

Key Acquisition: Mason Clarke;

Key Players: Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder and others;

Prediction: third place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

Pakistan

Captain: Saad Baig;

Key Acquisition: Ali Asfand;

Key Players: Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan and others;

Prediction: fifth place in the championship, according to reputable experts.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Brief 2024

The ICC U19 2024 will feature 16 teams playing at four venues in South Africa. A total of 48 matches will be played between the 16 teams over the 23 days of the tournament. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 stage. The top two teams from each Super 6 group will advance to the semi-finals. For the latest information on the Cricket Championship, please refer to the table below to ensure accuracy and clarity of information:

Full Name of Championship ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Host Country South Africa Administrator International Cricket Council (ICC) ICC Under 19 World Cup Chairman Imran Khawaja ICC Under 19 World Cup Schedule 2024 19 January – 11 February 2024 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Start Date 19, January 2024 Cricket format Limited-overs Tournament format Round-robin and knockout Team 16 Matches 48 Last Champion India ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Match Venues Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Free Tips and Predictions for ICC Under 19 World Cup Matches

All betting predictions from the best SportCafe experts on this platform will be useful for you when betting on the ICC Under 19 World Cup. You will not have to pay for anything - all information is open to our readers. We can also give you some useful tips to help you place safer and more accurate bets.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

In order to place a successful bet on ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, you need to spend a lot of time on analysis and statistics. This will allow you to understand how the teams play against each other, how effective the matches turn out to be and who will have the advantage in the next meeting. The more detailed and thoroughly the statistics will be studied, the higher the chances of correctly predicting the outcome.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

Prepared by Sportscafe experts, the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 brief from this review contains ready-made predictions for selecting the outcomes of the upcoming events. Here you will find all the important information about the date of the tournament, crucial details about the teams and their players, and the latest tournament news to adjust your predictions as details emerge.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

When betting on cricket, it is important to take into account the weather in which the match will be played. Check the weather forecast for the day on which the match will be played. A strong wind can make the outcome more unpredictable and give an advantage to the underdog. The same goes for the poor condition of the pitch. Therefore, even before the start of the event, it is necessary to make sure that your favorite will win, taking into account the prevailing weather conditions.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Using mathematical and statistical analysis will help you to determine with a high degree of accuracy the various outcomes of a match and place a bet. They are based on studying various data including standings, previous results of players/teams, existing predictions and other information. You will not be able to calculate a 100% probability, but it will help you to increase your chances.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

To increase the probability of a successful bet, it is important to understand how to predict cricket matches using odds. Studying the odds offered by bookmakers for various cricket match outcomes can give you an idea of how likely an event is to occur. The higher the discrepancy between the odds, the more unpredictable the outcome will be. Conversely, if the odds are about the same, it allows you to predict the outcome with a high degree of accuracy.

Using Software for Prediction

Use a prediction app to predict the correct score or other outcome of a match. Such softwares make online predictions based on statistics. They calculate probabilities and make mathematical conclusions. The database of results is constantly updated, so this is a good alternative source of information.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

If you want to bet on cricket competitions with great success, then we advise you to consider the opinion of several expert sites at once. One of them is Sportscafe, where the recommendations of the best experts are freely available to users. This way, you will be able to use a comprehensive approach, and undoubtedly, this will make you even more successful in cricket betting.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning programs can be a good source of information for prematch and live predictions. They analyze not only statistics, but also the results of their own work in the past days. By making corrections after mistakes, it is possible to increase the percentage of successful predictions.

Use Variable Bets

You don't have to bet only on the winner of a match. There are many more outcomes available in any ICC U19 match, the combination of which can give you the best winnings:

The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

Many of these outcomes can be combined in express bets to get a more favorable ratio of risk to potential benefit.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 is an international cricket tournament that is eagerly awaited by betting enthusiasts all over the world. But in addition to it, we give free predictions on many competitions and national leagues:

Choose the competition you are interested in, find promising predictions and place successful bets.

FAQ

For your convenience, we have collected answers to frequently asked questions about ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024. Check them out and it may help you find the information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024?

Yes, you can predict the winner of a particular match, but you cannot ever be 100% sure of that outcome. Take a deep analysis of the upcoming event with our clear tips and predictions on this page.

Who Will Win the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 2023?

You can try to predict the winner of ICC U19 2024 on your own. Use top tips and predictions from our guide on this page. This is your chance to place a successful bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Using a Prediction?

To make your own prediction, study statistics, look at weather forecasts, use a special application and other sources of information. You can also use one of the ready-made recommendations of our experts, where the potential winner is initially specified in it.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2023 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024?

Many experts are predicting India to win ICC U19 2024. It is a serial winner, having won five titles in 14 tournaments. But before placing a bet, one should study the other contenders.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2023 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024?

Traditionally, teams from India, Australia and New Zealand are considered very strong in cricket. They are the favorites in many competitions, including ICC U19 2024.

Who Won the 2023 ICC Under 19 World Cup?

India won the ICC U19 World Cup 2023, beating England by seven wickets in the final.