Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Match Prediction AUS 59 % Chance of Winning ENG 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.573 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia U-19 will take on England U-19 their first Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Wednesday, January 31. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 are likely to pip England U19 in their first match of the Super Six round. They were the more convincing team in the group stage. They defeated Namibia by four wickets and then registered a thumping 225-run win over Zimbabwe. They rounded off with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

England, on the other hand, lost to West Indies U19 by two wickets in their last group stage match. They were bundled out for 192 in 46.3 overs. Australia have three batters who have scored over 100 runs, while England have just two batters who have crossed the 100-run mark.

Also, Australia will have a psychological advantage over England. The Kangaroos have defeated England in three of their last four matches. The rivalry between the two teams is immense, but Australia have an upper edge this time around. The defeat against West Indies, must also have shaken the confidence of England.

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 59%

England U-19 chance of winning - 41%

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Australia U-19 vs Sri England U-19 Betting Tips

Australia batter Harry Dixon scored 16 runs against Namibia, but bounced back with a 89-run knock against Zimbabwe. The 18-year-old has scored 364 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 97.58.

Noah Thain of England has scored 316 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 35.11. Thain was England's second-highest run-scorer in the match against West Indies. He scored 40 runs off 65 deliveries including four boundaries. He scored 22 runs against Scotland and 63 unbeaten runs in the match against South Africa U19. Eyes will be on him once again.

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Toss Prediction

Zimbabwe U19 opted to bowl first against Namibia in the last match at the venue. Australia U19 opted to bat first in the second-last match here at the venue. In the third-last match here, Namibia U-19 opted to bowl first in Kimberley. In the fourth-last match as well, Australia U19 opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Very high chances of rain in Kimberley on Wednesday, January 31. A precipitation level of 75 percent has been predicted. With a humidity level of 66 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 21 km/h.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 won their first match against Namibia U-19 by four wickets. In the second match, they defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs. Their third match saw them beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Australia have lost just one of their last four matches.

England U-19 Player List

Ben McKinney (captain), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

England U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Jaydn Denly All-rounder Ben McKinney (captain) Batter Noah Thain All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Jack Carney (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Allison Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Sebastian Morgan Bowler

England U-19 Recent Form

England defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their first match. In the second match against South Africa, England registered a 36-run win (DLS method). West Indies defeated them by two wickets in their third match. England have lost two of their last five matches.

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Australia U19 have defeated England U19 in three of their last four outings against them. The two sides last met each other in 2023 when England defeated Australia by four wickets.

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Betting Odds

Australia U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon forged together a second successive partnership by accumulating 71 runs together. Dixon scored 49, while Konstas chipped in with 23 runs. The duo had not fired together for long and a revamped approach was on the cards from them ahead of their second match against Zimbabwe in which they forged a 91-run partnership. Dixon scored 89 runs off 108 balls, while Konstas chipped in with 45 off 48.

They could partner only for 13 runs together in their first match against Namibia. The duo couldn't do much in the warm-up match against India U-19 either. They scored just one run together in the match.

However, the two batters are in form now and raring to go out and perform in the Super Six of U19 World Cup 2024. We expect them to score over 19 runs together once again.

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Odi De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.476 Bet Now!

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Top Batters

Hugh Weibgen to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen got out for three runs off eight balls against Sri Lanka U19, but is very likely to bounce back amongst runs for the big game. He scored 68 runs off 69 balls against Zimbabwe in his second-last outing. The innings consisted of five fours and a six.

The number three batter made sure his team is not let embarrassed in their first encounter against Namibia. Australia were five down for 57 while chasing 92, but Weibgen held his ground and scored unbeaten 39 runs off 43 balls to lead Australia to a four wicket win. The 19-year-old has scored 395 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 49.38 and a strike rate of 87.19.

Hamza Shaikh to be the top batter for England U-19

Hamza Shaikh has been the in-form batter for England. The middle-order batter top-scored for his team with 54 runs off 83 balls against West Indies. The innings consisted of seven fours. He did not get an opportunity in the first two matches but stood tall in testing conditions when his chance came in the third match. Shaikh has scored 547 runs in his last ten matches at an average of 68.38 and a strike rate of 89.37. The 17-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 54, 9*, 6*, 62, 6, 106 and 41 in his last five innings.

Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Top Bowlers

Callum Vidler to be the top bowler for Australia U-19

As predicted, Callum Vidler was picked for the Australian bowling unit in the side's last match against Sri Lanka. He picked three wickets for 28 runs in nine overs. The Australia pacer Callum Vidler picked four wickets in his first outing of the U19 World Cup 2024. He registered figures of 4/17 in 8.1 overs. He did not play in the second match against Zimbabwe.

Vidler has picked 15 wickets in his last seven matches at a strike rate of 22.8 and an economy rate of 3.88. The 18-year-old has picked at least two wickets in his last seven outings across fomats.

Eddie Jack to be the top bowler for England Under-19

England bowler Eddie Jack bowled 10 overs for 58 runs and one wicket against West Indies. The 18-year-old went wicket-less against Scotland in the first match but bounced back with figures of 3/28 against South Africa U19. He has picked 15 wickets in his last nine matches at an economy rate of 5.9, and a strike rate of 29. The member of Hampshire's senior team would aim to turn the heat against Australia.