Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Match Prediction AUS 98 % Chance of Winning NAM 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia U-19 will take on Namibia U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Monday, January 22. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Chance of Winning

Australia are expected to kick off their Under-19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a thumping win over Namibia. It's very much obvious that there is a vast difference between the quality and experience of the two sides.

Australia have been traditionally known to be one of the powerhouses of world cricket and are expected to make light work of Namibia U-19 who rarely get to play any quality matches.

Australia batters and bowlers are expected to dominate Namibia who have lost each of their three matches from the team from down under. Namibia have lost four of their last five matches, and there is no surprise that chances of them winning is really low.

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 98%

Namibia U-19 chance of winning - 2%

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Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Betting Tips

Australia batter Harry Dixon has scored 259 runs in his last seven matches at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 107.46. The 18-year-old left-hand batter has scores of 3, 0 and 17 in his last three innings but scored 51, 105, 167 and 83 runs in four Youth Test innings before those outings.

Namibia opener Johannes de Villiers scored 23 runs off 30 balls in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against the USA. The innings from the 18-year-old right-hand batter consisted of three fours. Namibia will be hopeful of a solid innings from him.

Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match at the venue before the Under-19 World Cup 2024, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first but lost against England by 59 runs. In the second-last match, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first to beat Zimbabwe by 143 runs. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Kimberley on Monday, January 22. With a humidity level of 20 percent, the temperature will hover around 34 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 14 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in Kimberley on Monday.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 lost their last match against England U-19 by four wickets. They won each of their previous three matches against the same team. Australia have lost just one of their last five matches.

Namibia U-19 Player List

Alex Volschenk (captain), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.

Namibia U-19 Playing XI

Gerhard Rensburg All-rounder Johannes de Villiers All-rounder JW Visagie (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Alexander Volschenk Batter Jack Brassell All-rounder Ryan Moffett All-rounder Nico Pieters All-rounder PD Blignaut Bowler Junior Kariata Bowler Henry van Wyk Bowler Zacheo van Vuuren Bowler

Namibia U-19 Recent Form

Namibia U-19 played their last match in 2018 against Ireland and lost by 102 runs. The defeated Kenya by eight wickets in their second-last match. They have lost four of their last five matches.

Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Australia U-19 and Namibia U-19 have played on three occasion against each other. Australia have won each of the three matches. The two teams last played against each other in 2014 when Australia defeated Namibia by 101 runs.

Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Betting Odds

Australia U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon opened for Australia in their warm-up match against India U-19 but could partner only for one run. However, they are expected to come out all guns blazing against minnows Namibia. Konstas and Dixon are two very talented batters. Konstas scored a hundred against England in August 2023, while Dixon has two fifties and two hundreds in his last seven outings across format. Namibia bowling unit is not every experienced, and the two Australia openers would aim to make full use of it. They are expected to score over 19 runs together.

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Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Top Batters

Hugh Weibgen to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Eyes will be on Australia batter Hugh Weibgen who has scored 307 runs in his last eight innings at an average of 43.86 and a strike rate of 87.71. The 19-year-old right-hand batter is the captain of Australian U-19 team. He could score only 11 runs against India in the warm-up game, but is expected to bounce back in style.

Gerhard Rensburg to be the top batter for Namibia U-19

Gerhard Rensburg looked in tremendous touch in his warm-up match against the USA. The 19-year-old right-hand batter scored 39 unbeaten runs of 36 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and six. He would be expected to shine once against for Australia.

Australia U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Top Bowlers

Raf MacMilllan to be the top bowler for Australia U-19

Raf MacMilllan has picked 10 wickets in his last four outings at an economy rate of 3.34 and a strike rate of 21. The 18-year-old right-arm off-spinner has picked seven wickets in his last three outings across formats.

Zacheo Van Vuuren to be the top bowler for Namibia U-19

Zacheo Van Vuuren was the pick of the bowlers in Namibia's warm-up match against the USA. He picked three wickets for 50 runs in seven overs. Eyes will be on the 18-year-old right-arm pacer once again.