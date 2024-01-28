Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Match Prediction SRI 33 % Chance of Winning AUS 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.312 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia U-19 will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 28. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST. Both the teams have qualified for the Super Six stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chance of Winning

Australia are all set to beat Sri Lanka U19 in their final group stage match of the Under-19 World Cup 2023. Australia have been the more consistent side among the two, and should pip Sri Lanka who were bundled out for 133 in their last match against Sri Lanka.

The batting collapse would play on the minds of Sri Lanka. In their first match against Zimbabwe, they could manage only 204 runs in 48.3 overs. Australia also lost six wickets against Namibia while chasing 92, but bounced back by scoring 296/7 against Zimbabwe.

Australia are bettter equipped to beat Sri Lanka in the upcoming match number 24 of the tournament. Sri Lanka's batting and bowling both will be under pressure against Australia.

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 77%

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 33%

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Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Tips

Australia batter Harry Dixon scored 16 runs against Namibia, but bounced back with a 89-run knock against Zimbabwe. The 18-year-old has scored 364 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 97.58.

Sri Lanka batter Rusanda Gamage scored 31 runs in the first match against Zimbabwe and followed it up with a 17-run knock against Namibia. The 19-year-old left-hand batter will have to step up against Australia to help his side score high. Gamage has scored 294 runs in his last six matches at an average of 294.

Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, USA won the toss and elected to bowl first. In the second-last match, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland. In the third-last match as well, Bangladesh opted to bowl first but lost the match against India. Ireland U19 opted to bowl first in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 here. The trend might continue in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A short spell of rain has been predicted in Bloemfontein on Sunday but it should not hamper the course of the play. The precipitation level wlll be close to 15 percent. With a humidity level of 42 percent the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 11 km/h.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 won their first match against Namibia U-19 by four wickets. In the second match, they defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs. They lost their last match against England U-19 in September 2023 by four wickets. They won each of their previous three matches against the same team. Australia have lost just one of their last five matches.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardena (captain), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

Sri Lanka U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Vishen Halambage Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan Nethsara Batter Sharujan Shanmuganatha (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dinura Kalupahana Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Ruvishan Perera Bowler Garukh Sanketh Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka U-19 defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs (DLS method) in their first match. In the second match, they managed to beat Namibia by 77 runs. They won their warm-up match against Bangladesh by 119 runs. In their fourth-last match, they lost to Bangladesh by six wickets. Sri Lanka U19 have lost just one of their last five matches.

Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka U19 have won their last two matches against Australia U19. They defeated Australia by four wickets and 78 balls remaining in their last match against them in 2022. Sri Lanka won the second-last match as well. Australia U19 have won three of their last five matches against Sri Lanka.

Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Odds

Australia U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon could partner only for 13 runs together in their first match against Namibia. The duo couldn't do much in the warm-up match against India U-19 either. They scored just one run together in the match.

But as predicted by us, they roared back to form against Zimbabwe and partnered for 91 runs together. Dixon scored 89 runs off 108 balls, while Konstas chipped in with 45 off 48.

The innings from Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon were full of confidence and cracking boundaries. The high on confidence opening pair would aim to form a solid partnership once again before entering the Super Six stage of the competition. Australia openers are very likely to score over 19 runs together against Sri Lanka.

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Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Batters

Hugh Weibgen to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Eyes will again be on Australia batter Hugh Weibgen. He scored 68 runs off 69 balls against Zimbabwe in his last outing. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. The number three batter made sure his team is not let embarrassed in their first encounter against Namibia. Australia were five down for 57 while chasing 92, but Weibgen held his ground and scored unbeaten 39 runs off 43 balls to lead Australia to a four wicket win. His innings consisted of four boundaries.

The Australian captain has scored 414 runs in his last ten innings at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 89.61. Another good outing is expected from him.

Supun Waduge to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Supun Waduge top-scored for Sri Lanka in their last match against Namibia. Sri Lanka got bundled out for 133 but Waduge managed to score 56 unbeaten runs off 79 balls. The innings consisted of six fours. He wasn't in the team for the first match against Zimbabwe. The 19-year-old left-hand batter will once again look to lead his side's team batting unit.

Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Bowlers

Callum Vidler to be the top bowler for Australia U-19

Australia pacer Callum Vidler picked four wickets in his first outing of the U19 World Cup 2024. He registered figures of 4/17 in 8.1 overs. He did not play in the second match against Zimbabwe. Vidler has picked 12 wickets in his last six matches at a strike rate of 24 and an economy rate of 4.02. The 18-year-old has picked at least two wickets in his last three outings.

Ruvishan Perera to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka U-19

Sri Lanka pacer Ruvishan Perera has been on fire in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. After Sri Lanka were bundled out for 133 against Namibia, he registered figures of 3/3 in five overs. In the first match against Zimbabwe, Perera picked two wickets for two runs in one over. He would be aiming to land another blow on the opposition.