Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Match Prediction WI 30 % Chance of Winning AUS 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia U-19 will take on West Indies U-19 their second and last Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Friday, February 2. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Chance of Winning

Australia are the favourites to beat West Indies in their second and last Super Six match of the U19 World Cup 2024. Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and each of their four wins came with comprehensive margins.

In their first Super Six match against England, they won by 110 runs (DLS target). Australia bundled out England for 104 runs in just 16.5 overs. Australia bundled out Zimbabwe for 71 runs only and won by 225 runs. Their batting and bowling units have been doing well.

West Indies lost their match against South Africa by 31 runs, but have won three back-to-back matches since then. But the margin of their wins have been close. In their first Super Six match against Sri Lanka, they chased down a 232-run target for the loss of seven wickets and just three balls to spare. West Indies lost eight wickets while chasing 193 against England.

Australia have been more consistent and are a more well-rounded team. They should manage to beat the West Indies without any major hiccups.

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 70%

West Indies U-19 chance of winning - 30%

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Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Tips

Australia batter Harry Dixon scored a fifty in the first Super Six match for his side against England. He scored 53 runs off 63 balls with the help of six boundaries. Dixon scored 16 runs against Namibia, but bounced back with an 89-run knock against Zimbabwe. The 18-year-old has scored 314 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 34.89 and a strike rate of 91.54.

West Indies opener Steve Wedderburn scored 61 runs off 71 balls in his side's first Super Six match against Sri Lanka. The innings consisted of five fours and three sixes. The left-hand batter made a comeback in the playing eleven after two matches and made an impact straight away. He would look to contribute once again.

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Toss Prediction

England U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia U19 in the last match at the venue. Zimbabwe U19 opted to bowl first against Namibia in the second-last match here in Kimberly. Australia U19 opted to bat first in the third-last match here at the venue. In the fourth-last match here, Namibia U-19 opted to bowl first in Kimberley. In the fifth-last match as well, Australia U19 opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Very high chances of rain in Kimberley on Saturday, February 2. A precipitation level of 70 percent has been predicted. With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 won their first match against Namibia U-19 by four wickets. In the second match, they defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs. Their third match saw them beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Australia defeated England by 110 runs (DLS target) in their first Super Six match. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

West Indies U-19 Player List

Stephan Pascal (captain), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

West Indies U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Steve Wedderburn Batter Stephan Pascal (Cap) Batter Joshua Dorne All-rounder Jordan Johnson Batter Steve Wedderburn Batter Jewel Andrew (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Nathan Sealy All-rounder Tarrique Edward All-rounder Nathan Edwards Bowler Isai Thorne Bowler Deshawn James Bowler

West Indies U-19 Recent Form

West Indies lost their first match of the group stage against South Africa by 31 runs. In the second match, Scotland defeated them by five wickets. They defeated England by two wickets in the third match. West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in their first Super Six match.

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Australia and West Indies have won two matches each in their last four meetings. In their last match against each other back in 2022, Australia defeated West Indies by six wickets and 31 balls remaining.

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Odds

Australia U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Australia opening pair of Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas could partner only for one run in their last match against England. Dixon scored a fifty, but Konstas was dismissed for a 3-ball duck.

Earlier, Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon forged a second successive partnership by accumulating 71 runs together against Sri Lanka. Dixon scored 49, while Konstas chipped in with 23 runs. The duo partnered for 91 runs in their third-last against Zimbabwe as Dixon scored 89 runs off 108 balls, while Konstas chipped in with 45 off 48.

Dixon and Konstas have been in decent form in the U19 World Cup 2024, and are once again to come up with a plan in the all-important upcoming match against West Indies. West Indies bowlers have done well, and that can see them get off to a slow and watchful start which can help them forge a 19-run partnership at least.

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Odi De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.70 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.402 Bet Now!

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Batters

Hugh Weibgen to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen smashed a cracking hundred for his side against England in the last match. The innings consisted of 15 fours. The right-hand batter got out for three runs off eight balls against Sri Lanka U19. He scored 68 runs off 69 balls against Zimbabwe in his third-last outing. The innings consisted of five fours and a six.

The number three batter made sure his team is not let embarrassed in their first encounter against Namibia. Australia were five down for 57 while chasing 92, but Weibgen held his ground and scored unbeaten 39 runs off 43 balls to lead Australia to a four wicket win. The 19-year-old has scored 492 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 61.5 and a strike rate of 89.94.

Jewel Andrew to be the top batter for West Indies U-19

The onus will be on West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew in the upcoming match against Australia. He kicked off his U19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a bang but had got out for 11 and 2 in his last two innings.

He was on fire against South Africa in the first match. He gave the hosts a major scare by scoring 130 runs off 96 balls. The innings consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. He followed it up with an unbeaten 64 off 60 against Scotland. He hit eight boundaries this time around. The 17-year-old has scored 298 runs in his last six matches at an average of 59.6 and a strike rate of 107.19.

Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Bowlers

Callum Vidler to be the top bowler for Australia U-19

Callum Vidler was on fire against England in the first Super Six match for his team. He picked fours wickets for just 29 runs in five overs. The pacer starred for the Australian bowling unit in the side's second-last match against Sri Lanka. He picked three wickets for 28 runs in nine overs. The Australia pacer Callum Vidler picked four wickets in his first outing of the U19 World Cup 2024. He registered figures of 4/17 in 8.1 overs. He did not play in the second match against Zimbabwe.

Vidler has picked 18 wickets in his last seven matches at a strike rate of 18.33 and an economy rate of 3.82. The 18-year-old has picked at least two wickets in his last eight outings across fomats.

Nathan Edward to be the top bowler for West Indies Under-19

Nathan Edwards picked two wickets in his first Super Six outing against Sri Lanka. He gave away 47 runs in nine overs only. Edwards emerged as the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in their second and third last matchs.

He bowled 6.5 overs to give away 28 runs and pick three wickets. Edwards picked two wickets for 63 runs in 10 overs against South Africa. In the following match against Scotland, he picked one wicket by giving away just 26 runs in eight overs. Edward has picked 19 wickets in his last nine matches at an economy rate of 5.19 and strike rate of 21.52.