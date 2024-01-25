Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Match Prediction ZIM 10 % Chance of Winning AUS 90 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.107 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia U-19 will take on Zimbabwe U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Thursday, January 25. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Chance of Winning

Australia U-19 look set to steam roll Zimbabwe in their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Australia Won their first match against Namibia by four wickets. They bundled out the opposition for 91 runs. They lost six wickets before winning the match but would have learnt their lessons.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, got all out for 89 runs in 21.1 overs against Sri Lanka U19 who scored 204 runs after batting first. Only one batter from Zimbabwe could score over 15 runs.

The difference between the quality of the two teams are massive. Australia have also won each of their last four matches against Zimbabwe and have a massive psychological edge over them.

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 90%

Zimbabwe U-19 chance of winning - 10%

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Australia U-19 vs Zimbawe U-19 Betting Tips

Australia batter Harry Dixon has scored 275 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 34.38 and a strike rate of 103.77. The 18-year-old left-hand batter second-highest run-scorer for his team in the previous match, He scored 16 runs off 24 balls. The innings consisted of three fours. He has scores of 16, 3, 0 and 17 in his last three innings but scored 51, 105, 167 and 83 runs in four Youth Test innings before those outings.

Anesu Kamuriwo was one of the positives for Zimbabwe in their first match against Sri Lanka U-19. He bowled seven overs to give away just 12 runs and also picked the wicket of Sri Lanka opener Pulindu Perera. He would look for another impressive outing against Australia.

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Australia U-19 opted to bowl first and defeated Namibia by four wickets. In the first match at this venue in the Under-19 World Cup 2024, Zimbabwe U-19 opted to bowl first but lost against Sri Lanka. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bat first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Kimberley on Thursday, January 25. With a humidity level of 32 percent, the temperature will hover around 35 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 19 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in Kimberley on Thursday.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 won their first match against Namibia U-19 by four wickets. They lost their last match against England U-19 in September 2023 by four wickets. They won each of their previous three matches against the same team. Australia have lost just one of their last five matches.

Zimbabwe U-19 Player List

Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (captain), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panas

Zimbabwe U-19 Playing XI

Nathaniel Hlabangana Batter Ryan Kamwemba (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Panashe Taruvinga All-rounder Campbell Macmillan Batter Ronak Patel All-rounder Kohl Eksteen All-rounder Matthew Schonken (Cap) All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Brendon Sunguro Bowler Riyan Simbi Bowler Anesu Kamuriwo Bowler

Zimbabwe U-19 Recent Form

Zimbabwe U-19 lost their first match of the U-19 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka by 39 runs (DLS method). They defeated Ireland in their warm up match. They defeated the same side by 32 runs in their third-last match. Zimbabwe have lost just one of their last five matches.

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Australia U-19 have defeated Zimbabwe U-19 in each of their last four matches. Zimbabwe won their fifth last match back in 2004 by seven wickets and 197 balls remaining. Australia U19 defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets and 190 balls remaining in their last match against them in 2018.

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Odds

Australia U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon could partner only for 13 runs together in their first match against Namibia. The duo couldn't do much in the warm-up match against India U-19 either. They scored just one run together in the match. However, they are expected to show a lot of caution and roar back to form against Zimbabwe. Konstas and Dixon are two very talented batters. Konstas scored a hundred against England in August 2023, while Dixon has two fifties and two hundreds in his last seven outings across format. They are expected to score over 19 runs together.

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Odi Sinhalese Sports Club, Kimberley Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 7.00 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.107 Bet Now!

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Batters

Hugh Weibgen to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Eyes will be on Australia batter Hugh Weibgen who made sure his team is not let embarrassed in their first encounter against Namibia. Australia were five down for 57 while chasing 92, but Weibgen held his ground and scored unbeaten 39 runs off 43 balls to lead Australia to a four wicket win. His innings consisted of four boundaries.

The Australian captain has scored 346 runs in his last nine innings at an average of 49.43 and a strike rate of 88.04. Another good outing is expected from him.

Panashe Taruvinga to be the top batter for Zimbabwe U-19

A lot was expected from Panashe Taruvinga in the first match, but he scored eight runs only from 21 balls. He has scored 115 runs in his last five matches at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 53.24. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scores of 8, 27, 28 and 40 in his last four innings outings.

Australia U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Bowlers

Callum Vidler to be the top bowler for Australia U-19

Australia pacer Callum Vidler picked four wickets in his first outing of the U19 World Cup 2024. He registered figures of 4/17 in 8.1 overs. Vidler has picked 12 wickets in his last six matches at a strike rate of 24 and an economy rate of 4.02. The 18-year-old has picked at least two wickets in his last three outings.

Kohl Eksteen to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe U-19

Kohl Eksteen was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowling unit against Sri Lanka. He picked three wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. He dismissed opener Vishen Halambage, Sri Lanka captain Sineth Jayawardene and Vishwa Lahiru. He has picked seven wickets in his last three matches at an economy rate of 4.28 and a strike rate of 21.42.