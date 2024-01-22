Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Match Prediction BANG 80 % Chance of Winning IRL 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.272 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U-19 will take on Ireland U-19 their second Group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Monday, January 22. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U19 look set to register their first win of the Under-19 World Cup on January 22. Bangladesh lost their first match against India by 84 runs but showed a lot of spark. They took two early wickets against India, and restricted them to 251/7. The Bangladesh scorecard read 127/4 at one stage during the chase but the innings collapsed at 167 all out.

Ireland U-19 won their first match but the victory came against a weak opposition in the USA who were bundled out for 105 runs only. Playing against Bangladesh would altogether be a different ball game for Ireland who have lost each of their last five matches against Bangladesh U19.

Bangladesh would be raring for a comeback, and are expected to play an aggressive brand of cricket against the Irish team. Their chances of winning are really high.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 80%

Ireland U-19 chance of winning - 20%

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Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Tips

Ariful Islam scored 41 runs off 71 balls against India after Bangladesh were reduced to 50/4. The innings from the right-hand batter consisted of three boundaries. The fighting spirit of Islam was evident throughout the match, and big things can be expected from him in the upcoming match against Ireland.

Ireland captain Philippus le Roux scored unbeaten 23 runs off 31 balls in his side's win versus USA. The innings consisted of three fours. He would look to carry forward the form in the match against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in Under-19 World Cup 2024, Ireland won the toss and elected to field first to beat USA. Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl in the second match but lost the match against India. Team winning the toss is again expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

There are high chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Monday, January 22. The precipitation level will be as high as 55 percent. It can rain between 4 PM to 6 PM IST. A full match of 50 overs each is however very likely on the cards. With a humidity level of 37 percent, the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 23 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (captain), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Rohanat Doullah Borson Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh U-19 have lost just one of their last five matches. India defeated them by 84 runs on Saturday. They defeated UAE by 195 runs in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 final.

Ireland U-19 Player List

Philippe le Roux (captain), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West.

Ireland U-19 Playing XI

Jordan Neill All-rounder Ryan Hunter Wicketkeeper-batter Gavin Roulston Batter Kian Hilton Batter Philippe le Roux (captain) Batter Scott Macbeth All-rounder John McNally All-rounder Carson McCullough Bowler Oliver Riley Bowler Harry Dyer Bowler Reuben Wilson Bowler

Ireland U-19 Recent Form

Ireland U-19 defeated USA by seven wickets in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 opener. Earlier, they lost their last match against Zimbabwe U-19 by 32 runs on January 8. They defeated the same team by 17 runs the day before. They lost their fourth-last match against England in August. They registered a win against the same opposition in their fifth-last match.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh U-19 have defeated Ireland U-19 in each of their last five matches. They last met on January 28, 2010 as Bangladesh thrashed Ireland by 195 runs. In 2008, Bangladesh defeated Ireland by eight wickets and 165 balls remaining.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam partnered for 38 runs together in their first outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Both the batter scored 14 runs each. The duo partnered for 14 runs in the U19 Asia Cup 2023 final, two against India in the semi-final, and one against Sri Lanka in the match prior to it. The duo seemed to have worked on their flaws and the 38-run partnership proved that. Both the batters got starts against India, and they would be hungry for more. Bangladesh openers are expected to score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Odi Sinhalese Sports Club, Bloemfontein Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.965 Bet Now!

Bangladesh U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Batters

Mohammad Shihab James to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Mohammad Shihab James was the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the match against India. He scored 54 runs off 77 matches. The innings consisted of as many as seven fours. The 18-year-old right-hander has scores of 54, 11* and 12* in his last three innings.

Ryan Hunter to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

Ireland opener Ryan Hunter scored 50 unbeaten runs off 63 balls in the match against USA. The innings from the wicketkeeper-batter consisted of five fours. Another solid knock would be expected from him at the top.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Bowlers

Maruf Mridha to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

Maruf Mridha was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in their first outing against India. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer registered figures of 5/43 in eight overs. Mridha dismissed three of India's top five batters. Maruf has picked 14 wickets in his last five outings at an economy of 5.63 and a strike rate of 16.28.

Reuben Wilson to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19

Reuben Wilson picked three wickets in the opening match against the USA. His spell played a key role in bundling out USA for 105 runs. The 17-year-old right-arm pacer has picked 10 wickets in his last six matches at an economy rate of 4.2 and a strike rate of 26.4.