Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction NEP 17 % Chance of Winning BANG 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.168 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 their first Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Wednesday, January 31. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 look all set to beat Nepal U-19 in their first Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh are high on confidence after registering back-to-back wins. They lost their first match against India by 84 runs but thrashed Ireland and USA by six wickets and 121 runs in the next two games.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost their first two matches against New Zealand and Pakistan respectively, but defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in their last group match. Chasing 146, Nepal lost nine wickets.

The win against Afghanistan must have boosted the confidence of Nepal but Bangladesh U19 are a very confident team equipped in all the departments of the game. They finished as the runners-up at the U19 Asia Cup 2023. In their last match against the USA. they piled up 291 runs on the board. They have a high chance of winning the match against Nepal.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 83%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 17%

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Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips

Ahrar Amin scored 44 runs off 49 balls against USA in his last outing. He scored unbeaten 45 runs off 63 balls in his outing against Ireland. The 19-year-old left-hand batter has taken the responsibility in the middle-order and he would look to play the role to perfection once again.

Nepal wicketkeeper-batter Dipak Bohara scored match-winning 27 runs off 42 balls in his last match against Afghanistan. The innings consisted of four boundaries. Uttam Magar played ahead of him in the first two matches, but the knock has ensured his place in the upcoming matches. He would aim to leave an impact on the match once again.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland. In the second last match as well, Bangladesh opted to bowl first but lost the match against India. Ireland U19 opted to bowl first in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 here. The trend might continue in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 26. The precipitation level will be around five percent.With a humidity level of 29 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (captain), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Rohanat Doullah Borson Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a 84-run defeat against India. In the second match they defeated Ireland U19 by six wickets. The third match saw them beat USA by 121 runs. Bangladesh have lost just two of their last five matches.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (captain), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

Nepal U-19 Playing XI

Arjun Kumal Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aakash Tripathi Batter Dev Khannal (Cap) Batter Uttam Magar Wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Dumre Bowler Dipesh Kandel All-rounder Aakash Chand Bowler Subhash Bhandari Bowler Durgesh Gupta Bowler Gulshan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal U19 lost their first match against New Zealand by 64 runs. They lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their second match. Nepal defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in their last group stage match. Nepal have won just one of their last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played against each other twice at the U19 level, and won a match each. Bangladesh won their match against Nepal by six wickets in 2016. Nepal defeated Bangladesh U19 by 23 runs in 2002.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Adil Bin Siddik partnered for 29 runs together in their last match against USA. Shibli scored 27 runs, while Siddik scored 13 off 28. In the second-last match, the duo partnered for 90 runs. Shibli scored 44 runs, and Siddik chipped in with 36 runs in the match.

Shibli opened with Jishan Alam in the first match and partnered for 38 runs with him. Shibli and Alam chipped in with 14 runs each. Bangladesh openers have partnered over 19 runs in each of their first three matches, and are expected to cross the mark once again against Nepal.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Odi Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.50 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.168 Bet Now!

Bangladesh U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Ariful Islam to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Ariful Islam scored a brilliant hundred against USA in his last outing. He scored 103 runs off 103 balls. The innings consisted of nine fours. Islam scored 41 runs against India. The batter has scored 483 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 48.3 and a strike rate of 85.48. He would be expecting to score big once again.

Dev Khanal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

Nepal captain Dev Khanal led from the front and scored a match-winning fifty to help his team beat Afghanistan and qualify for the Super Six of ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The innings consisted of seven fours. The 18-year-old right-hand batter has scored 117 runs in the last three matches at an average of 39. Khanal would aim to score high for his team once again.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Maruf Mridha to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

Maruf Mridha bowled only four overs against USA and did not pick any wicket but he is expected to play a very crucial role in the match against Nepal. He was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in their first outing against India. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer registered figures of 5/43 in eight overs. Mridha dismissed three of India's top five batters. In the second match against Ireland, he picked two wickets for 45 runs in eight overs. Maruf has picked 16 wickets in his last six outings at an economy of 5.45 and a strike rate of 17.62.

Aakash Chand to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19

Aakash Chand picked five wickets for 34 runs in eight overs to help Nepal bundle out Afghanistan for 145 in their last group stage match. The right-arm pacer also picked three wickets for 34 runs in nine overs against Pakistan. Chand has picked eight wickets in his last three matches at an economy rate of 4.8.