Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Match Prediction
USA
9%
Chance of Winning
BANG
91%
Odi
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Facts:
- Bangladesh batter Ahrar Amin is averaging 50 with the bat since his last eight innings.
- Bangladesh left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha has picked 16 wickets in his last six matches.
- USA's Khush Bhalala scored 22 unbeaten runs and also picked a wicket against Ireland U19.
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Chance of Winning
Bangladesh U-19 look set to beat USA U-19 and win their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh won their last match against Ireland U-19 by six wickets. The bounced back from an 84-run defeat against Bangladesh.
Ireland chased down a 236-run target for the loss of just six wickets and in 46.5 overs only. USA, on the other hand, were hammered by Ireland in their first match. They were bundled out for 105 runs in 40.2 overs.
The very inexperienced USA unit is set to endure a very tough time against Bangladesh who were runner- up in U-19 Asia Cup 2023.
Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 91%
USA U-19 chance of winning - 9%
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Tips
Bangladesh batter Ariful Islam scored 41 runs against India in the first match. In the second match against Ireland he managed to score just 13 runs off 13 balls. The batter is expected to bounce back amongst runs. He has scored 386 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.6.
Eyes will be on USA's Khush Bhalala who picked one wicket for 10 runs in three overs against Ireland U-19 in the first match. He also scored 22 unbeaten runs with the bat. Another all-round show can be expected from him.
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Toss Prediction
In the last match here at the venue, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland. In the second last match as well, Bangladesh opted to bowl first but lost the match against India. Ireland U19 opted to bowl first in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 here. The trend might continue in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
Very low chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 26. The precipitation level will be around five percent.With a humidity level of 29 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.
Bangladesh U-19 Player List
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (captain), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha
Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Jishan Alam
|
Batter
|
Chowdhury Md Rizwan
|
Batter
|
Ariful Islam
|
All-rounder
|
Ahrar Amin
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Shihab James
|
Batter
|
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Parvez Rahman Jibon
|
Bowler
|
Rohanat Doullah Borson
|
Bowler
|
Iqbal Hossain Emmon
|
Bowler
|
Maruf Mridha
|
Bowler
Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form
Bangladesh U-19 won their last match against Ireland Under-19 by six wickets. They lost their first match against India by 84 runs. Bangladesh Under-19 team has lost one of their last five matches.
USA U-19 Player List
Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (captain), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh.
USA U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Prannav Chettipalayam
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Aryaman Suri
|
Batter
|
Siddarth Kappa
|
Batter
|
Utkarsh Srivastava
|
All-rounder
|
Rishi Ramesh (Captain)
|
All-rounder
|
Amogh Arepally
|
Batter
|
Parth Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Khush Bhalala
|
All-rounder
|
Rayaan Bhagani
|
Bowler
|
Arya Garg
|
Bowler
|
Ateendra Subramanian
|
Bowler
USA U-19 Recent Form
USA U-19 won their first match against Ireland Under-19 by seven wickets. They won their match against Afghanistan U-19 by nine wickets on January 27. They lost to Zimbabwe by five wickets in their third-last match on January 25. The side has won only one of their last five matches.
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Head-to-Head Record
The two sides will be playing against each other for the first time.
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Odds
Bangladesh U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5
Bangladesh openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam partnered for 38 runs together in their first outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. In the second match Shibli opened with Adil Bin Siddik, and their partnership accounted for 90 runs. Sibli scored 44 runs while Siddik chipped in with 36 runs. Having found two good starts in the Under-19 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh openers look confident and are expected to score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket against USA who have a very inexperienced bowling unit.
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19
Odi
Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Bloemfontein
Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Top Batters
Mohammad Shihab James to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19
Mohammad Shihab James was the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the match against India. He scored 54 runs off 77 matches. The innings consisted of as many as seven fours. He followed the outing with another fifty against Ireland. This time he scored 54 unbeaten runs off 54 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. The 18-year-old right-hander has scores of 55*, 54, 11* and 12* in his last four innings.
Rishi Ramesh to be the top batter for Ireland U-19
USA captain Rishi Ramesh scored nine runs off 23 balls against Ireland U19. He faced 23 balls and managed to score one four as USA were bundled out for 105. The captain would look to take the onus on him and score some handy runs against Bangladesh.
India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Bowlers
Maruf Mridha to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19
Maruf Mridha was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in their first outing against India. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer registered figures of 5/43 in eight overs. Mridha dismissed three of India's top five batters. In the second match against Ireland, he picked two wickets for 45 runs in eight overs. Maruf has picked 16 wickets in his last six outings at an economy of 5.63 and a strike rate of 17.25.
Arya Garg to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19
USA managed to pick three wickets against Ireland U19. Two of them was taken by left-arm pacer Arya Garg. The 16-year-old has picked five wickets in his last two outing. Eyes will be on him once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh U-19
Bangladesh U-19 to win @ 1.09 (Parimatch)
USA U-19 to win @ 7.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch