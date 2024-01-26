Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Match Prediction USA 9 % Chance of Winning BANG 91 % Registration Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.061 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U-19 will take on USA U-19 their third Group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 26. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 look set to beat USA U-19 and win their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh won their last match against Ireland U-19 by six wickets. The bounced back from an 84-run defeat against Bangladesh.

Ireland chased down a 236-run target for the loss of just six wickets and in 46.5 overs only. USA, on the other hand, were hammered by Ireland in their first match. They were bundled out for 105 runs in 40.2 overs.

The very inexperienced USA unit is set to endure a very tough time against Bangladesh who were runner- up in U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 91%

USA U-19 chance of winning - 9%

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Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Tips

Bangladesh batter Ariful Islam scored 41 runs against India in the first match. In the second match against Ireland he managed to score just 13 runs off 13 balls. The batter is expected to bounce back amongst runs. He has scored 386 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.6.

Eyes will be on USA's Khush Bhalala who picked one wicket for 10 runs in three overs against Ireland U-19 in the first match. He also scored 22 unbeaten runs with the bat. Another all-round show can be expected from him.

Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland. In the second last match as well, Bangladesh opted to bowl first but lost the match against India. Ireland U19 opted to bowl first in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 here. The trend might continue in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 26. The precipitation level will be around five percent.With a humidity level of 29 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (captain), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Rohanat Doullah Borson Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh U-19 won their last match against Ireland Under-19 by six wickets. They lost their first match against India by 84 runs. Bangladesh Under-19 team has lost one of their last five matches.

USA U-19 Player List

Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (captain), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh.

USA U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Prannav Chettipalayam Wicketkeeper-batter Aryaman Suri Batter Siddarth Kappa Batter Utkarsh Srivastava All-rounder Rishi Ramesh (Captain) All-rounder Amogh Arepally Batter Parth Patel All-rounder Khush Bhalala All-rounder Rayaan Bhagani Bowler Arya Garg Bowler Ateendra Subramanian Bowler

USA U-19 Recent Form

USA U-19 won their first match against Ireland Under-19 by seven wickets. They won their match against Afghanistan U-19 by nine wickets on January 27. They lost to Zimbabwe by five wickets in their third-last match on January 25. The side has won only one of their last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides will be playing against each other for the first time.

Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam partnered for 38 runs together in their first outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. In the second match Shibli opened with Adil Bin Siddik, and their partnership accounted for 90 runs. Sibli scored 44 runs while Siddik chipped in with 36 runs. Having found two good starts in the Under-19 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh openers look confident and are expected to score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket against USA who have a very inexperienced bowling unit.

Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Odi Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Bloemfontein USA U19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 7.00 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.061 Bet Now!

Bangladesh U-19 vs USA U-19 Top Batters

Mohammad Shihab James to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Mohammad Shihab James was the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the match against India. He scored 54 runs off 77 matches. The innings consisted of as many as seven fours. He followed the outing with another fifty against Ireland. This time he scored 54 unbeaten runs off 54 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. The 18-year-old right-hander has scores of 55*, 54, 11* and 12* in his last four innings.

Rishi Ramesh to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

USA captain Rishi Ramesh scored nine runs off 23 balls against Ireland U19. He faced 23 balls and managed to score one four as USA were bundled out for 105. The captain would look to take the onus on him and score some handy runs against Bangladesh.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Bowlers

Maruf Mridha to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

Maruf Mridha was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in their first outing against India. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer registered figures of 5/43 in eight overs. Mridha dismissed three of India's top five batters. In the second match against Ireland, he picked two wickets for 45 runs in eight overs. Maruf has picked 16 wickets in his last six outings at an economy of 5.63 and a strike rate of 17.25.

Arya Garg to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19

USA managed to pick three wickets against Ireland U19. Two of them was taken by left-arm pacer Arya Garg. The 16-year-old has picked five wickets in his last two outing. Eyes will be on him once again.