England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Match Prediction ENG 96 % Chance of Winning SCO 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 England U-19 will take on Scotland U-19 in Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 20. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Chance of Winning

It's a no-brainer that England U-19 have a bright chance of opening their Under-19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win over Scotland U-19. The surfaces in England are similar to that in South Africa, and there the Three Lions are expected to bring up their A-game in the match.

Scotland will be on the backfoot and more so because they are not used to playing the big teams that often. Their last three fixtures came against Uganda, Canada and Zimbabwe. They did not register a win in any of these matches. Handling the challenge from more experienced England would not be an easy task, and therefore chances of Scotland win are very less.

England U-19 chance of winning - 96%

Scotland U-19 chance of winning - 4%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Tips

England batter Jack Carney has scored 234 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 82.1. The 18-year-old right-hand batter scored 36 unbeaten runs in his last outing against Bangladesh.

England bowler Dominic Kelly has picked a total of eight wickets in his last four matches at a strike rate of 22.12 and an economy rate of 5.32. The 18-year-old right-arm pacer has also played a first-class match.

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first has been the trend at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. In the last ODI match played at the venue before the Under-19 World Cup 2024, South Africa elected to bowl first after winning the toss but lost by 123 runs against Australia. In the second-last ODI match here, Australia won the match by three wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Therefore, it's very likely that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 20. With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 11 km/h at the ground. It would be partly cloudy in Potchefstroom.

England U-19 Player List

Ben McKinney (captain), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

England U-19 Playing XI

Theo Wylie All-rounder Ben McKinney (captain) Batter Noah Thain All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Charlie Allison All-rounder Jack Carney Wicketkeeper-batter Eddie Jack Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Sebastian Morgan Bowler Jaydn Denly Bowler

England U-19 Recent Form

England U-19 have won three of their last five matches. They have won three of their last four matches (two vs Bangladesh and one against Australia).

Scotland U-19 Player List

Owen Gould (captain), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Scotland U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Owen Gould (captain) - Uzair Ahmad - Harry Armstrong - Logan Briggs - Jamie Dunk - Bahadar Esakhiel - Ibrahim Faisal - Rory Grant - Adi Hegde - Mackenzie Jones - Farhan Khan -

Scotland U-19 Recent Form

Scotland Under-19 have lost each of their last five complete matches. They lost their last match against Uganda in January by 51 runs.

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have not played against each other.

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Odds

England U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

England opening pair of Theo Wylie and Ben McKinney should easily score over 19 runs together against Scotland. The right-hand left-hand combination is expected to work well for the team. Captain Ben McKinney also has experience of playing first class matches and chances are that he would give a solid start to his team. In their second-last outing against Bangladesh U-19, the duo scored 44 runs together in just 6.3 overs.

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Odi Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Potchefstroom England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 11.00 Bet Now!

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh to be the top batter for India U-19

The England batter has scored 508 runs in his last eight innings at an average of 63.5 at a strike rate of 94.24. The 17-year-old right-hand batter scored a hundred in his last outing against Bangladesh U-19 in November 2023. His last five innings have seen him score 106, 41, 22, 64 and 126.

Ruaridh McIntyre to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Eyes will be on Ireland batter Ruaridh McIntyre. He is one of the more experienced players in the Ireland team. He has scored nine runs in his last three matches but is expected to be among the top run-scorers for his team against England.

England U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Bowlers

Eddie Jack to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Eddie Jack has picked 11 wickets in his last six matches at a strike rate of 24.27 and an economy rate of 7.24. The 18-year-old picked a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh U-19 on November 17.

Ruaridh McIntyre to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

The 19-year-old right-arm pacer could emerge as the key bowler for Scotland. The lost two matches have seen him pick one wicket at a strike rate of 29 and a strike rate of 6.21.