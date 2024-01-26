England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Match Prediction ENG 67 % Chance of Winning WI 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.331 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England U-19 will take on West Indies U-19 their third Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday, January 26. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Chance of Winning

England are in red hot form and are expected to breeze past West Indies who look very volatile as a unit. West Indies won their first match against South Africa by 31 runs. But they finished at 254 in just 40.1 overs while chasing 286.

In their second match, they chased down a 207-run target against Scotland U-19 in just xx overs and xx wickets to spare. West Indies top-order has failed in both the matches and it is Jewel Andrew who has rescued them on both the occasions. West Indies bowlers also given over 25 extras in each of their two matches.

England, on the other hand, have been clinical with their performance. They defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their first match, and then comfortably defeated South Africa by 36 runs (DLS method). Chasing 230, England were 2 down for 137 when the match stopped due to rain.

England's batting and bowling units have been equally good and therefore beating the West Indies should not be difficult for them.

England U-19 chance of winning - 67%

West Indies U-19 chance of winning - 33%

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England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Tips

Noah Thain of England has scored 297 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 33. He scored 22 runs against Scotland and 63 unbeaten runs in the match against South Africa U19. Eyes will be on him once again.

West Indies pacer Isai Thorne picked five wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs against Scotland in his last outing. The 19-year-old right-arm pacer has also got the experience of playing in two first-class matches. He could emerge as one of the key players for West Indies in the match.

England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first and won the match. In the second-last match in Potchefstroom England won after electing to bowl first. Teams who won the toss in the first two matches also opted to bowl first. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bat might continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Friday, January 26. With a humidity level of 34 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 19 km/h.

England U-19 Player List

Ben McKinney (captain), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

England U-19 Playing XI

Jaydn Denly All-rounder Ben McKinney (captain) Batter Noah Thain All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Jack Carney (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Allison Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Sebastian Morgan Bowler

England U-19 Recent Form

England U-19 defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. They won the second match against South Africa by 36 runs (DLS Method). Before entering the ICC event, they won three out of their last five matches.

West Indies U-19 Player List

Stephan Pascal (captain), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

West Indies U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Adrian Weir Batter Stephan Pascal (Cap) Batter Joshua Dorne All-rounder Jordan Johnson Batter Steve Wedderburn Batter Jewel Andrew (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Nathan Sealy All-rounder Tarrique Edward All-rounder Nathan Edwards Bowler Isai Thorne Bowler Deshawn James Bowler

West Indies U-19 Recent Form

West Indies U-19 lost their first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 31 runs against South Africa. In the second match they defeated Scotland U19 by five wickets. They lost their third-last match against Sri Lanka U-19 by 51 runs. They won their fourth-last match against the same by 195 runs. West Indies have won two of their last five matches.

England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Head-to-Head Record

West Indies U-19 have lost three of their last five matches against England U-19. However, West Indies won the last match between the two sides in September 2021 by 17 runs.

England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Odds

England U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

England opening pair of Jaydn Denly and Ben Mckinney partnered for 106 runs against Scotland U19. Denly scored 40 runs off 50 balls, while Mckinney smashed 88 runs off just 68 balls. In the second match, they could score only eight runs together. Denly scored one, while Mckinney scored 48 off 67 balls. The pair would look for a watchful start as West Indies pacers are in fine form. The England opening pair should manage to score over 19 runs together.

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England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh to be the top batter for England U-19

Hamza Shaikh has been the in-form batter for England. He has scored 523 runs in his last ten matches at an average of 65.38 and a strike rate of 93.55. The 17-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 9*, 6*, 62, 6, 106 and 41 in his last five innings.

Jewel Andrew to be the top batter for West Indies U-19

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew is emerging as the batter of the tournament. He was on fire against South Africa. He gave the hosts a major scare by scoring 130 runs off 96 balls. The innings consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. He followed it up with unbeaten 64 off 60 against Scotland. He hit eight boundaries this time around. The 17-year-old has scored 285 runs in his last four matches at an average of 95 and a strike rate of 116.32.

England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Bowlers

Eddie Jack to be the top bowler for England Under-19

England bowler Eddie Jack has picked 14 wickets in his last eight matches at an economy rate of 5.92, and a strike rate of 26.78. The 18-year-old went wicket-less against Scotland but bounced back with figures of 3/28 against South Africa U19. His experience of playing for the Hampshire senior team will come handy against the West Indies.

Nathan Edward to be the top bowler for West Indies Under-19

Nathan Edwards picked two wickets for 63 runs in 10 overs against South Africa. In the following match against Scotland, he picked one wicket by giving away just 26 runs in eight overs. Edward has picked 15 wickets in his last eight matches at an economy rate of 5.25 and strike rate of 25.06.