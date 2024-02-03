England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Match Prediction ENG 92 % Chance of Winning ZIM 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England U-19 will take on Zimbabwe U-19 their second Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, February 3. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST. Both the teams are out of the semi-finals race.

England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Chance of Winning

England are the red hot favourites to beat Zimbabwe in their second and last Super Six of the match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. England are a far more superior team than Zimbabwe and an easy win is likely on the cards.

Zimbabwe has been bowled out twice inside 100 runs and once on 102 against South Africa in their first Super Six match. The only team they have beaten is Namibia.

England won their first two matches against Scotland and South Africa, before losing against West Indies and Australia, but are expected to end the tournament with a high score. The inexperience in the Zimbabwe team is massive, and they are set to endure a tough time against England.

England U-19 chance of winning - 92%

Zimbabwe U-19 chance of winning - 8%

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England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Tips

Noah Thain of England has scored 317 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 35.22. Thain scored 13 runs only in his last outing against Australia. He was England's second-highest run-scorer in the match against West Indies. He scored 40 runs off 65 deliveries including four boundaries. He scored 22 runs against Scotland and 63 unbeaten runs in the match against South Africa U19.

Zimbabwe batter Ryan Kamwemba has scored 148 runs in his last six matches at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 76.68. The wicketkeeper-batter was Zimbabwe's second-highest run-scorer against South Africa in their Super Six match. He scored 24 runs off 42 balls.

England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, South Africa U19 opted to bowl first. Earlier, Pakistan U19 opted to bowl first against Ireland. Prior to the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl to beat Scotland. England did the same thing and defeated hosts South Africa in the fourth-last match. All the teams have opted to bowl first at this venue in the tournament. The trend is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Potchefstroom on Saturday, February 3. With a humidity level of 46 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 16 km/h.

England U-19 Player List

Ben McKinney (captain), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

England U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Jaydn Denly All-rounder Ben McKinney (captain) Batter Noah Thain All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Jack Carney (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Allison Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Sebastian Morgan Bowler

England U-19 Recent Form

England defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their first match. In the second match against South Africa, England registered a 36-run win (DLS method). West Indies defeated them by two wickets in their third match. England lost their first Super Six match against Australia by 110 runs (DLS total).

Zimbabwe U-19 Player List

Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (captain), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panas

Zimbabwe U-19 Playing XI

Nathaniel Hlabangana Batter Ryan Kamwemba (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Panashe Taruvinga All-rounder Campbell Macmillan Batter Ronak Patel All-rounder Kohl Eksteen All-rounder Matthew Schonken (Cap) All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Brendon Sunguro Bowler Riyan Simbi Bowler Anesu Kamuriwo Bowler

Zimbabwe U-19 Recent Form

Zimbabwe U-19 lost their first match of the U-19 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka by 39 runs (DLS method). They lost their second match of the U19 World Cup 2024 against Australia by 225 runs. In their third match, Zimbabwe thrashed Namibia by eight wickets. Zimbabwe lost their first Super Six match against South Africa by nine wickets.

England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Head-to-Head Record

England U19 have defeated Zimbabwe U19 in four of their last five matches. Zimbabwe U19 last defeated South Africa in 2006. The two sides last met against each other in 2020 as England defeated Zimbabwe by 75 runs.

England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Odds

England U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

England openers Theo Wylie and Ben Mckinney partnered for seven runs in their last match against Australia. Jaydn Denly and Mckinney opened against West Indies, but could not open the account for England. They scored eight runs together against South Africa. They had a successful opening stand in the match against Scotland. They partnered for 106 runs. The last match gives them the opportunity to emulate what they did in the match against Scotland. Zimbabwe were hammered by nine wickets in their last match. South Africa chased down a 103-run target in just 13.3 overs.

They could partner only for 13 runs together in their first match against Namibia. The duo couldn't do much in the warm-up match against India U-19 either. They scored just one run together in the match.

However, the two batters are in form now and raring to go out and perform in the Super Six of U19 World Cup 2024. We expect them to score over 19 runs together once again.

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England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh to be the top batter for England U-19

Hamza Shaikh has been the in-form batter for England. However, he managed to score just 14 runs off 10 balls against Australia in England's first Super Six match. The middle-order batter top-scored for his team with 54 runs off 83 balls against West Indies. The innings consisted of seven fours. He did not get an opportunity in the first two matches but stood tall in testing conditions when his chance came in the third match. Shaikh has scored 474 runs in his last ten matches at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 90.97. The 17-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 14, 54, 9*, 6*, 62, 6, 106 and 41 in his last six innings.

Ronak Patel to be the top batter for Zimbabwe U-19

Zimbabwe batter Ronak Patel scored 32 runs off 30 balls in his last outing against South Africa. The innings consisted of five fours. He has scored 36 runs in the match against Australia. He has scores of 32, 36, 12 and 23 and 21 not out in his last five outings. Eyes will be on the 17-year-old right-hand batter once again.

England U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Bowlers

Eddie Jack to be the top bowler for England Under-19

England bowler Eddie Jack has failed to impress in his last two matches. He bowled seven overs for 59 runs without taking any wicket against Australia. Jack bowled 10 overs for 58 runs and one wicket against West Indies. The 18-year-old went wicket-less against Scotland in the first match but bounced back with figures of 3/28 against South Africa U19. He has picked 14 wickets in his last nine matches at an economy rate of 5.99, and a strike rate of 30.64.

Ryan Simbi to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe U-19

Zimbabwe U19 left-arm spinner Ryan Simbi did not pick any wicket against South Africa in his last outing. However, he bowled just one over in the match. Simbi picked three wickets in his last outing against Namibia. He registered figures of 2/53 against Australia. In his first outing against Sri Lanka, he picked one wicket for 40 runs. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team, and expected to be their main man with the ball once again. In the U19 World Cup 2024, he has picked six wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 4.16.