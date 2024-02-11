India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning AUS 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.508 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Australia U-19 in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Chance of Winning

India U19 look set to beat Australia U19 in the final of Under-19 World Cup 2024. India batting and bowling unit is in red hot form. India were four down for 32 runs in the 245-run chase against South Africa in the semi-final. But captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas partnered for 171 runs to take the team past the winning line. Four India batters have hit hundreds in the tournament. The bowling unit is also looking decent enough to tackle any threat from the opposition.

Like India, Australia are also unbeaten in the tournament. However, their batting unit hasn't been as good. Chasing 180 against Pakistan in the semi-final, they were nine down for 164. They were also six down for 90 while chasing 91 against Namibia in the first match. Their bowling unit is solid, and there is no doubt about it. Tom Straker, Callum Vidler and Mahli Beardman are a force to reckon, and India in-form India batters need to show aggression with caution against them.

It would be a game of nerves once again. India need to be composed against the Australian quicks early in their innings, and they are expected to stroll to a comfortable win.

India U-19 chance of winning - 65%

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 35%

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India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan was Man of the Match in the semi-final. After India were reduced to 32/4, he scored 81 off 124 as Inda won by two wickets and seven balls to spare. Saharan smashed a 100 in his second-last outing against Nepal. The 107-ball innings for 100 runs accounted for nine fours.. The right-hand batter has been in tremendous form ever since arriving in India. He has scores 81, 100, 34, 35, 75, 64, 50*, 74. 112 and 2 ever since landing in South Africa. The last 10 matches has seen him score 506 runs at an average of 63.25.

Oliver Peake of Australia scored 49 off 75 balls in the semi-final against Pakistan after his team was reduced to 59/4 in the 180-run chase. The crucial innings consisted of three boundaries, and gave Australia the stability. He has played three matches in the tournament. He scored unbeaten 25 runs in his first outing.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Toss Prediction

Both the semi-final matches were played at the same venue in Benoni. India opted to bowl against South Africa, and Australia opted to bowl against Pakistan. Team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. With a humidity level of 52 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 16 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA by 84 runs, 201 runs and 201 runs respectively in the group stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. India defeated New Zealand by 214 runs in their first Super Six match. They beat Nepal by 132 runs in their second Super Six match. India defeated South Africa by two wickets in their semi-final game.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 won their first match against Namibia U-19 by four wickets. In the second match, they defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs. Their third match saw them beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Australia defeated England by 110 runs (DLS target) in their first Super Six match. They have lost just one of their last five matches. Their second Super Six match against West Indies ended without a result. They defeated Pakistan by one wicket in their semi-final match.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Head-to-Head Record

India U19 have defeated Australia U19 in each of their last four matches. Their fifty-last match was abandoned. The two teams last played a match against each other in February 2022. India won the match by 96 runs.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opener Adarsh Singh got out on the first ball of the innings in the semi-final match against South Africa. Arshin Kulkarni, the second opener also got out for 12 runs only. The two batters would have learnt from their mistake against a quality bowling attack. They are expected to be watchful and score over 19 runs together.

The duo partnered for 26 runs in their last match against Nepal. They have been consistent and form decent opening stands for India Under-19. They partnered for 28 runs in the first Super Six outing against New Zealand. Adarsh scored a fifty, while Kulkarni scored nine off nine balls. The duo stitched 46 runs in their last group stage match against the USA. In the match against Bangladesh, the duo partnered for 17 runs. They gave a better start in the match against Ireland by partnering for 32 runs.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Odi Willowmoore Park, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.652 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Top Batters

Musheer Khan to be the top batter for India U-19

Musheer Khan is currently the second highest run-scorer in the U19 World Cup 2024. The right-hand batter, who scored four in the semi-final against South Africa, has scored 338 runs at an average of 67.60 and a strike rate of 101.19. He is the only batsman to score two hundreds in the U19 World Cup 2024. Musheer has scored 432 runs in 10 matches at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 95.36.

Musheer hit his second hundred of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Batting against New Zealand, the right-hand batter smashed 131 runs off 126 balls. The innings consisted of 13 fours and three sixes. The 18-year-old hit his first hundred against Ireland. He scored 73 runs off 76 balls against USA. Musheer would be aiming to deliver the final punch in the final match against Australia.

Harry Dixon to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Harry Dixon smashed a crucial fifty in the semi-final match against Pakistan. His innings off 50 runs off 75 consisted of five glorious boundaries, helping Australia recover after the early blows. In total, he has hit three fifties in the tournament. He has scored 50, 10, 53, 49 and 89 in his last five innings. The southpaw carried the flair of David Warner in him, and would be making a big statement on the biggest stage of his life. He is Australia's leading run-scorer with 267 runs in six matches at an average of 44.50.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was once again impressive in his semi-final outing against South Africa. He gave away just 38 runs to pick the crucial wicket of dangerous Dewan Marais. He has emerged as India's trump card in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He picked four wickets each in both the Super Six matches for India.

Pandey picked four wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs against Nepal. In the first Super Six match against New Zealand, he bowled 10 overs for 19 runs and four wickets. Saumy Pandey has picked a total of three four-wicket hauls in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. With 17 wickets to his name, he is currently third on the list of highest wicket-takers in the ongoing ICC event. Pandey has 26 wickets to his name in the last eight matches at an economy rate of 2.82.

Tom Strater to be the top bowler for Aus Under-19

The Australia quick is high on confidence after picking six wickets in the semi-final against Pakistan. He registered figures of 6/24 in 9.5 overs, and removed three of Pakistan's top four batters. He picked three wickets against Namibia, and two against England in his side's last Super Six match. He is also Australia joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps in five matches at an average of 9.25.