India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match Prediction BANG 25 % Chance of Winning IND 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 India U-19 will take on Bangladesh U-19 in Group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 20. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh stunned India U-19 in the semi-final of the Asia Cup 2023, and later clinched the continental trophy by beating UAE. Bangladesh finished unbeaten in the series.

But can they repeat the feat against India in South Africa? The chances are really low. India are well accustomed to the South African conditions as they arrived in the country early and participated in a tri-nation series involving hosts South Africa and Afghanistan. They remained unbeaten in the tournament. They registered comfortable six, seven, nine and six-wicket wins respectively.

Adarsh Singh finished with 230 runs - most by any batter in the series.Vice-captain Saumy Pandey grabbed nine wickets in two matches - second-highest in the series.

Bangladesh are set to endure a tough time against India this time. Men in Blue would be desperate to avenge their semi-final defeat, and a comfortable win is likely on the cards.

India U-19 chance of winning - 75%

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 25%

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India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan has continued his good run and carried his form from the Asia Cup 2023 to South Africa. He scored 74 runs in the warm-up match against Australia in Pretoria. In his second-last outing, Uday slammed a scintillating hundred against South Africa. He would be one of the key batters to watch out for.

Bangladesh batter Ahrar Amin has scored 256 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 79.25. The 19-year-old southpaw has scores of 5, 44 and 23 in his last three outings.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first has been the trend at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. In the last ODI match played at the venue before the Under-19 World Cup 2024, South Africa elected to bowl first after winning the toss but lost by 123 runs against Australia. Prior to the match, Australia won the match by three wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Therefore, it's very likely that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 20. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground. It would be mostly sunny in Bloemfontein.

India U-19 Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India's final match of the tri-nation series against South Africa got abandoned due to rain. However, the team won each of their remaining four matches in the tournament. India lost to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 semi-final prior to it.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (captain), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Doullah Borson Bowler Wasi Siddiquee Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh U-19 have won each of their last four matches. They defeated UAE by 195 runs to win the Asia Cup 2023 final. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh U-19 defeated India by four wickets and 43 balls remaining when they last met against each other. India won two consecutive matches prior to it. Overall, India have lost two of their last five matches against Bangladesh U-19.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni are expected to give a strong start against Bangladesh. The last time they batted together, they stitched a 117-run partnership for the first wicket. Adarsh scored 66 runs, while Kulkarni scored 91 runs. The pair partnered for four runs only in the warm-up match against Australia, but a strong comeback is very likely on the cards. In their first match of the tri-nation series in South Africa, Adarsh and Kulkarni partnered for 39 runs. The two openers should score over 19 runs together against Bangladesh.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Bloemfontein Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.10 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.16 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.25 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Batters

Adarsh Singh to be the top batter for India U-19

India U-19 opener Adarsh Singh has a high chance of emerging as the highest run-scorer in the opening match for India. The batter scored 230 runs - most by any batter in the recently-concluded tri-nation series between India, South Africa and Afghanistan. In his last six outings, Adarsh has scored 308 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 98.71. He has scores of 1, 52*, 66 and 112* in his last four outings.

Ariful Islam to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh batter Ariful Islam has been in good form lately. He has scored 385 runs in his last 10 outings at an average of 38.5 and a strike rate of 84.42. He hit a fifty in the Asia Cup 2023 final against the UAE. The 19-year-old has shown great temperament and will be a batter to watch out for.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Bowlers

Naman Tiwari to be the top bowler for India Under-19

India's 18-year-old left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari has been in scintillating form ever since landing in South Africa. He has picked a total of seven wickets in his last three matches. Tiwari's last six outings have seen him pick 12 wickets at a strike rate of 24.66 and an economy rate of 3.83.

Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi has picked a total of 17 wickets in his last six matches at an economy rate of 3.76 and a strike rate of 18.11. The 17-year-old is a left-arm pacer and is very likely to test the Indian batting unit. Not to forget, Indian batters have traditionally struggled against left-arm pacers.