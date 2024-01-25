India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Match Prediction IND 95 % Chance of Winning IRL 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.068 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Ireland U-19 in Group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday, January 25. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Chance of Winning

India U-19 look set to win their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by beating Ireland U19. India U19 defeated Bangladesh U19 by 84 runs in their first match of the tournament.

Batting first, India scored 251/7 in 50 overs, before bundling out Bangladesh for 45.5 runs only. India have stayed unbeaten ever since arriving in South Africa. Notably, the Men in Blue featured in a tri-nation series before the U19 World Cup 2024 and won each of their matches before the final was abandoned due to rain.

Ireland, on the other hand, won their first match against the USA by wickets, but succumbed to a six-wicket defeat as soon as they locked horns against a stronger and much more experienced opponent in Bangladesh U-19.

Ireland were restricted to 235/8 as Bangladesh chased down the target with 19 wickets to spare. Ireland are very likely to falter in front of the quality and experienced attack of the Indian unit. India U-19 have won both their matches against Ireland U-19 till date.

India U-19 chance of winning - 95%

Ireland U-19 chance of winning - 5%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan has continued his good run and carried his form from the Asia Cup 2023 to South Africa. He scored crucial 64 runs off 94 balls after India were two down for 31 against Bangladesh. He scored 74 runs in the warm-up match against Australia in Pretoria. In his third-last outing, Uday slammed a scintillating hundred against South Africa. He would be one of the key batters to watch out for.

Ireland opener Jordan Neill scored 31 runs off 47 balls against Bangladesh U-19. The innings consisted of five boundaries. The 17-year-old right-hand batter looked confident during his knock. He was only one of the two Ireland batters to score over 30 runs in the match. He would look to carry forward the confidence against India and score some crucial runs for his team.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won the match against Ireland by six wickets. Bangladesh U-19 opted to bowl against India in the first match of the tournament but lost the match. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Thursday, January 25. With a humidity level of 34 percent, the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground. It will be cloudy in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

India U-19 Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India U19 won their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 against Ireland Under-19 by 84 runs. Earlier, their final match of the tri-nation series against South Africa got abandoned due to rain. However, the team won each of their remaining four matches in the tournament. India lost to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 semi-final prior to it.

Ireland U-19 Player List

Philippe le Roux (captain), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West.

Ireland U-19 Playing XI

Jordan Neill All-rounder Ryan Hunter Wicketkeeper-batter Gavin Roulston Batter Kian Hilton Batter Philippe le Roux (captain) Batter Scott Macbeth All-rounder John McNally All-rounder Carson McCullough Bowler Oliver Riley Bowler Harry Dyer Bowler Reuben Wilson Bowler

Ireland U-19 Recent Form

Ireland U-19 defeated USA by seven wickets in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 opener. But they lost their second match against Bangladesh by six wickets. Earlier, they lost their match against Zimbabwe U-19 by 32 runs on January 8. They defeated the same team by 17 runs the day before. They lost their match against England in August. They registered a win against the same opposition in their fifth-last match.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Indian U-19 and Ireland U-19 have played against each other on two occasions. India have emerged victorious on both the occasions. India defeated Ireland by 174 runs in their last match in 2022.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni are expected to give a strong start against Ireland. In the match against Bangladesh, the duo partnered for 17 runs but a better performance is expected from them. The second-last time they batted together, they stitched a 117-run partnership for the first wicket. Adarsh scored 66 runs, while Kulkarni scored 91 runs. In their first match of the tri-nation series in South Africa, Adarsh and Kulkarni partnered for 39 runs. Adarsh top-scored for India in the first match, Kulkarni would also look to get back amongst runs. The two openers should score over 19 runs together against Ireland.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Bloemfontein India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 10.1 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Batters

Adarsh Singh to be the top batter for India U-19

India U-19 opener Adarsh Singh top-scored for India in the last match and was adjudged Man of the Match for his 76 off 96 balls. The innings consisted of six fours. He has a high chance of emerging as the highest run-scorer in the match against Ireland as well. The batter scored 230 runs - most by any batter in the recently-concluded tri-nation series between India, South Africa and Afghanistan. In his last seven outings, Adarsh has scored 384 runs at an average of 76.8 and a strike rate of 94.11. He has scores of 76, 1, 52*, 66 and 112* in his last five outings.

Kian Hilton to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

Ireland middle-order batter Kian Hilton scored 90 runs off 113 balls in the match against Bangladesh. The innings which consisted of 11 fours and a six, played a crucial role in taking Ireland to 235/8 in 50 overs. Eyes will be on the right-hand batter once again.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has emerged as India's trump card in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He picked four wickets in the opening match to derail Bangladesh's batting unit. He gave away 24 runs only in 9.5 overs. He picked a hat-trick in the preceding tri-nation series. Pandey has 13 wickets to his name in the last six matches at an economy rate of 3.68.

Reuben Wilson to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19

Reuben Wilson bowled five overs for 25 runs against Bangladesh but did not pick any wicket. The pacer picked three wickets in the opening match against the USA. His spell played a key role in bundling out USA for 105 runs. The 17-year-old has picked 10 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 4.29 and a strike rate of 29.4.