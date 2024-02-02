India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction IND 98 % Chance of Winning NEP 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 in the second and last Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, February 2. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

India U19 are red hot favourites to beat Nepal U-19 in their second and last Super Six match to qualify for the semi-final of Under-19 World Cup 2024. The two teams have endured a contrasting run in the tournament so far.

India have won each of their four matches and have not lost in South Africa ever since arriving for a tri-nation series before the mega event. India have scored over 290 runs in each of their last two matches.

They scored 295 runs against New Zealand, and bundled them out for 81 runs to win the match by 214 runs. Nepal, on the other hand, were hammered by Bangladesh in their first Super Six match. They could score only 169 runs, and the target was chased by Bangladesh in 25.2 overs only. Bangladesh have won just one match in the tournament so far.

India U-19 chance of winning - 98%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 2%

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India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan is going through a tremendous run of form. He scored 34 runs off 57 balls against New Zealand. Uday scored 35 runs off 27 balls in his second-last match against USA. The Rajasthan-born batter scored back-to-back fifty in the match against Ireland. He scored 75 runs off 84 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. He scored crucial 64 runs off 94 balls after India were two down for 31 against Bangladesh. The 19-year-old scored 74 runs in the warm-up match against Australia in Pretoria. Uday Sharan also scored a hundred in the preceding tri-nation series.

Nepal batter Bishal Bikram top-scored for Bangladesh in their last match against Bangladesh. He scored 48 runs off 100 balls and forged a fifty-plus partnership with captain Dev Khanal which helped Nepal post a 150-plus target. It was his first innings in the U19 World Cup 2024. The innings is expected to give him a lot of confidence.

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Nepal won the toss and opted to bat first, but lost the match by five wickets. Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland in the second-last match here. In the third last match as well, Bangladesh opted to bowl first but lost the match against India. Ireland U19 opted to bowl first in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 here. The team winning the toss, might look to bat once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, January 30. A precipitation level of only five percent has been predicted. With a humidity level of 60 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA by 84 runs, 201 runs and 201 runs respectively in the group stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. India defeated Nepal by 214 runs in their first Super Six match. India have won each of their last five matches.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (captain), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

Nepal U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Kumal Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aakash Tripathi Batter Dev Khannal (Cap) Batter Uttam Magar Wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Dumre Bowler Dipesh Kandel All-rounder Aakash Chand Bowler Subhash Bhandari Bowler Durgesh Gupta Bowler Gulshan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal U19 lost their first match against New Zealand by 64 runs. They lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their second match. Nepal defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in their last group stage match. Nepal lost their first Super Six match against Bangladesh by five wickets. Nepal have won just one of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

India U-19 and Nepal U-19 have clashed against each other on three occasions. India emerged victorious in each of the three matches. In their last meeting in U19 Asia Cup 2023, India thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets and 257 balls remaining after bundling out Nepal for 52.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni partnered for 28 runs in the first Super Six outing against New Zealand. Adarsh scored a fifty, while Kulkarni scored nine off nine balls. The duo stitched 46 runs in their last group stage match against the USA on Sunday. The partnership between them has increased with every passing match. In the match against Bangladesh, the duo partnered for 17 runs. They gave a better start in the match against Ireland by partnering for 32 runs.

The good thing for India is that Arshin Kulkarni scored a hundred against USA after scoring 7 and 32 in the first two matches. Adarsh Singh, the Man of the Match in the Bangladesh match, scored a fifty in his last outing and is already in good form. The duo should easily score over 19 runs together against New Zealand.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Odi Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 20.00 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Musheer Khan to be the top batter for India U-19

Musheer Khan hit his second hundred of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Batting against New Zealand, the right-hand batter smashed 131 runs off 126 balls. The innings consisted of 13 fours and three sixes. The 18-year-old is in red hot form and is expected to score high against Nepal as well. After scoring a scintillating hundred against Ireland, he scored 73 runs off 76 balls against USA. Musheer Khan has now scored 471 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 67.29 and a strike rate of 94.01.

Dev Khanal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

Dev Khanal is Nepal's best batter without any doubt, and eyes will be on his once again. In his last outing against Bangladesh, he forged a fifty-plus partnership with Bishal Bikram after early collapse. Khanal scored 35 runs off 60 balls. The innings consisted of three fours. The 18-year-old right-hand batter, scored a match-winning fifty against Afghanistan. Khanal scored 23 and 36 runs against Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively. He has scored 152 runs at an average of 38 in his last four outings.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has emerged as India's trump card in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. We predicted that he would trouble New Zealand batters and the same happened. The left-hand spinner bowled 10 overs for 19 runs and four wickets.

In the match against the USA, Pandey picked one wicket after giving away just 13 runs in 10 overs. He picked four wickets in the opening match to derail Bangladesh's batting unit. The 19-year-old gave away 24 runs only in 9.5 overs. In the second match he picked three wickets for 21 runs in nine overs. He picked a hat-trick in the preceding tri-nation series. Pandey has 21 wickets to his name in the last eight matches at an economy rate of 3.07.

Subash Bhandari to be the top bowler for Nepal Under-19

Subash Bhandari picked each of the five wickets for Nepal in their match against Bangladesh. He has now picked nine wickets in his last four matches at an economy rate of 4.62 and a strike rate of 24.11. The 19-year-old off-spinner picked one wicket for 15 runs in 8.1 overs against Afghanistan, and three wickets against New Zealand. Bhandari would aim to impress against India.