India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Match Prediction IND 86 % Chance of Winning NEW 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.174 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on New Zealand U-19 in their first Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, January 30. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Chance of Winning

India U-19 topped Group A and are riding high on confidence. They look set to beat New Zealand in their first match of the Super Six round. India have scored over 300 runs in each of their last two matches. Both the matches have also seen them bowl out the opposition inside 125 runs. The batting as well as the bowling unit are in top form.

New Zealand, on the other hand, finished second behind Pakistan in the Group D. They defeated Nepal and Afghanistan, but lost their match against Pakistan by 10 wickets. 140 runs is all they could manage.

It looks very obvious that New Zealand are likely to endure another tough day at the office. Upbeat India are expected to breeze past New Zealand with a thumping win.

India U-19 chance of winning - 86%

New Zealand U-19 chance of winning - 14%

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India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan has shown great consistency in South Africa. He scored 35 runs off 27 balls in his last match against USA. The Rajasthan-born batter scored back-to-back fifty in the match against Ireland. He scored 75 runs off 84 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. He scored crucial 64 runs off 94 balls after India were two down for 31 against Bangladesh. He scored 74 runs in the warm-up match against Australia in Pretoria. He also scored a hundred in the preceding tri-nation series.

Oliver Tewatiya showed class in the match against Pakistan. After New Zealand were reduced to 28/3, Tewatiya forged two important partnerships to take his team past 100. His 55-ball innings of 29 balls consisted of four fours. He would be looking for another gritty outing.

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, USA won the toss and elected to bowl against India. They did the same thing against Bangladesh. In the third-last match. Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland. In fact, the team winning the toss has opted to bowl first in all the matches here in the U19 World Cup 2024. The trend is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, January 30. A precipitation level of only five percent has been predicted. With a humidity level of 60 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA by 84 runs, 201 runs and 201 runs respectively in the group stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. India have won each of their last five matches.

New Zealand U-19 Player List

Oscar Jackson (captain), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe

New Zealand U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Tom Jones Batter Luke Watson Batter Snehith Reddy Batter Oliver Tewatiya All-rounder Oscar Jackson (Cap) All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole Batter Zac Cumming All-rounder Alex Thompson (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Matt Rowe Bowler Ewald Schreuder Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

New Zealand U-19 Recent Form

New Zealand won their first match of the U19 World Cup 2024 against New Zealand by 64 runs. They managed a thrilling one-wicket in the second match. They lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their last group stage match.

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Head-to-Head Record

India U-19 have won each of their last five matches against New Zealand. The two teams last met in 2022 when India U19 registered a thumping 44-run win (D/L Method).

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni partnered for 46 runs in their last match against the USA on Sunday. The partnership between them has increased with every passing match. In the match against Bangladesh, the duo partnered for 17 runs. They gave a better start in the match against Ireland by partnering for 32 runs.

The good thing for India is that Arshin Kulkarni scored a hundred against USA after scoring 7 and 32 in the first two matches. Adarsh Singh, the Man of the Match in the Bangladesh match, is already in good form. The duo should easily score over 19 runs together against New Zealand.

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Odi Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.17 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.05 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Top Batters

Musheer Khan to be the top batter for India U-19

Musheer Khan is in red hot form and is expected to strike in the match against New Zealand. After scoring a scintillating hundred against Ireland, he scored 73 runs off 76 balls against USA. Musheer Khan has now scored 388 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 90.65. Eyes will again be on the 18-year-old right-hand batter.

Lachlan Stackpole to be the top batter for New Zealand U-19

Lachlan Stackpole was the top-scorer for New Zealand in their last match. The southpaw batter played a counter-attacking knock and hammered the quality Pakistan bowlers all over the park. His 37-ball innings of 42 runs consisted of seven fours and a six. He was one of the two New Zealand batters to score in double digits against New Zealand. Stackpole might not be New Zealand's top-order or key batter, but is expected to play a big part against India. The confidence of the batter is high and he is expected to come into the play again.

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Top Bowlers

Mason Clarke to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has emerged as India's trump card in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He is expected to trouble New Zealand batters. In the match against the USA, Pandey picked one wicket after giving away just 13 runs in 10 overs. He picked four wickets in the opening match to derail Bangladesh's batting unit. The 19-year-old gave away 24 runs only in 9.5 overs. In the second match he picked three wickets for 21 runs in nine overs. He picked a hat-trick in the preceding tri-nation series. Pandey has 16 wickets to his name in the last seven matches at an economy rate of 3.49.

Mason Clarke to be the top bowler for New Zealand Under-19

Mason Clarke picked three wickets in the match against Nepal. He bowled eight overs for 25 runs and a maiden. He bowled only three overs against Pakistan to give away just 18 runs. In the warm-up match against Scotland, he picked two wickets for 20 runs in seven overs. The 16-year-old would look to do well against India and make a name for himself.