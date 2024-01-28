India U-19 vs USA U-19 Match Prediction IND 99 % Chance of Winning USA 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on USA U-19 in the last Group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 28. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India U-19 vs USA U-19 Chance of Winning

Group A table-toppers India are the favourites to beat USA U19 in their last group stage match of the U19 World Cup 2024. India are unbeaten in South Africa ever since arriving in the tri-nation series ahead of the ICC event. India have registered two very comfortable wins, and beating USA should not at all be busy for them. In their last match, India piled up 301 runs before bundling put Ireland for 100.

USA. on the other hand, were hammered by Ireland after getting bundled out for 105 in the first match. They leaked 291 runs against Bangladesh in their second match, before getting all out for 170 and losing the match by 121 runs.

India are a far more experienced side, and there is also no match between the quality of the two sides, and therefore a win for Men in Blue is again on the cards.

India U-19 chance of winning -99%

USA U-19 chance of winning - 1%

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India U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan is showing great consistency in the U19 World Cup 2024. The Rajasthan-born batter scored back-to-back fifty in the match against Ireland. He scored 75 runs off 84 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. He scored crucial 64 runs off 94 balls after India were two down for 31 against Bangladesh. He scored 74 runs in the warm-up match against Australia in Pretoria. In his fourth-last outing, Uday slammed a scintillating hundred against South Africa. He would be one of the key batters to watch out for.

USA all-rounder Utkarsh Srivastava came up with a good all-round performance against Bangladesh. The off-spinner bowled 28 runs in five overs without taking any wickets. Later, he scored 37 runs off 48 balls. He emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the match. He would be aiming for a good last outing in the U19 World Cup 2024.

India U-19 vs USA U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, USA won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh. In the second-last match. Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first and won their match against Ireland. In the third last match as well, Bangladesh opted to bowl first but lost the match against India. Ireland U19 opted to bowl first in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 here. The trend might continue in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 28. With a humidity level of 45 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 16 km/h at the ground. It will be mostly cloudy in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

India U-19 Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India U19 won their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 against Ireland Under-19 by 84 runs. They won their second match against Ireland by 201 runs. Earlier, their final match of the tri-nation series against South Africa got abandoned due to rain. However, the team won each of their remaining four matches in the tournament. India lost to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 semi-final prior to it.

USA U-19 Player List

Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (captain), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh.

USA U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Prannav Chettipalayam Wicketkeeper-batter Bhavya Mehta Batter Siddarth Kappa Batter Utkarsh Srivastava All-rounder Rishi Ramesh (Captain) All-rounder Amogh Arepally Batter Parth Patel All-rounder Khush Bhalala All-rounder Aarin Nadkarni Bowler Arya Garg Bowler Ateendra Subramanian Bowler

USA U-19 Recent Form

USA U-19 won their first match against Ireland Under-19 by seven wickets. They faced a 121-run defeat against Bangladesh in their last match. They won their match against Afghanistan U-19 by nine wickets on January 27. They lost to Zimbabwe by five wickets in their third-last match on January 25. The side has won only one of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs USA U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Indian U-19 and USA U19 will be playing against each other for the first time in the history of cricket.

India U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni are expected to give a strong start against Ireland. In the match against Bangladesh, the duo partnered for 17 runs. They gave a better start in the match against Ireland by partnering for 32 runs. However, India U19 would need stronger starts from them if they are to stake a claim for the coveted trophy.

The match against the USA would be a perfect dress rehearsal opportunity for them. The third-last time they batted together, they stitched a 117-run partnership for the first wicket. Adarsh scored 66 runs, while Kulkarni scored 91 runs. India openers should avoid taking USA quicks lightly, and watchful start from the openers would easily see the score at least 19 runs together.

India U-19 vs USA U-19 Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Bloemfontein India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! USA U19 Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 17.5 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs USA U-19 Top Batters

Adarsh Singh to be the top batter for India U-19

India U-19 opener Adarsh Singh top-scored for India in his first outing against Bangladesh and was adjudged Man of the Match for his 76 off 96 balls. The innings consisted of six fours. In the second match, he failed to get going and was dismissed for 17 off 33. However, another high-scoring innings can be expected from Adarsh on Sunday.

The batter scored 230 runs - most by any batter in the recently-concluded tri-nation series between India, South Africa and Afghanistan. In his last eight outings, Adarsh has scored 401 runs at an average of 66.83 and a strike rate of 90.92.

Prannav Chettipalayam to be the top batter for USA U-19

USA opener Prannav Chettipalayam top-scored for USA with 57 runs off 90 balls against Bangladesh. His innings consisted of eight fours. The 18-year-old southpaw batter scored eight runs in the first match. He has scores of 57, 8, 16 and 55 in his last four innings.

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has emerged as India's trump card in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He picked four wickets in the opening match to derail Bangladesh's batting unit. He gave away 24 runs only in 9.5 overs. In the second match he picked three wickets for 21 runs in nine overs. He picked a hat-trick in the preceding tri-nation series. Pandey has 16 wickets to his name in the last seven matches at an economy rate of 3.49.

Arya Garg to be the top bowler for USA Under-19

USA pacer Arya Garg did a great job against Bangladesh. He gave away 25 runs only in his first six overs and put pressure on the Bangladesh batters. He picked three wickets for 68 runs in the match. In the first match Garg picked two wickets. India have a traditional issue against left-arm fast bowling, and therefore Garg can emerge as a threat for them.