IND (India) vs RSA (South Africa) Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning RSA 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2024 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India U19 are the favourites to beat hosts South Africa in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2024. India U19 topped Super Six, Group 1 by beating New Zealand and Nepal.

India are unbeaten in the tournament after five matches. They defeated Nepal by 132 runs and New Zealand by 214 runs in the Super Six stage. Nepal could score only 165 runs, while New Zealand were bowled out for 81 runs only, India scored 290-plus runs in both the matches.

South Africa finished second in the Super Six, Group 2. South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets and Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the Super Six stage. They scored 232 runs against Sri Lanka.

India batters are in form and their bowling unit is also on fire. Only two batters have scored over 300 runs in the tournament and both are from India. South Africa have played against weak opponents in Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Scotland in their last three games, and therefore playing against India all of a sudden would also be a task. Also, India have won each of their last four matches against South Africa. That will give them a big psychological edge.

India chance of winning - 70%

South Africa chance of winning - 30%

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India vs South Africa Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan smashed a 100 in his last outing against Nepal. The 107-ball innings for 100 runs accounted for nine fours.. The right-hand batter has been in tremendous form ever since arriving in India. He has scores 100, 34, 35, 75, 64, 50*, 74. 112 and 2 ever since landing in South Africa. The last 10 matches has seen him score 425 runs at an average of 53.13.

South Africa batter Steve Stolk has scores of 22, 37, 86, 64 and 4 in the U19 World Cup 2024. The 17-year-old has played nine matches and scored 394 runs at an average of 43.78, and a strike rate of 141.72. He would be aiming to fire his team into the semi-finals.

India vs South Africa Toss Prediction

In the last match here, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first but lost to Pakistan by five runs. In the second-last match here, Scotland U19 won the toss and opted to bat first. In the last ODI match here at the venue, South Africa opted to bowl first and won the match against Netherlands by eight wickets. Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. With a humidity level of 33 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 18 km/h at the ground.

India Player List

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

India Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India Recent Form

India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA by 84 runs, 201 runs and 201 runs respectively in the group stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. India defeated New Zealand by 214 runs in their first Super Six match. They beat Nepal by 132 runs in their second Super Six match.

South Africa Player List

David Teeger (captain), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma.

South Africa Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Steve Stolk Batter David Teeger Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Dewan Marais All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Juan James (Cap) All-rounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Tristan Luus Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler

South Africa Recent Form

South Africa won their first match against West Indies by 34 runs. They lost to England by 36 runs (DLS Method) in their second match. They defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their last group stage match. South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their first Super Six match. They defeated Sri Lanka by 119 runs in their second and last Super Six match.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The last match between the two sides was abandoned due to rain. India U19 have won each of their last four matches prior to it. In the last complete match between the two sides, India U19 thrashed South Africa by six wickets.

India vs South Africa Betting Odds

India opening partnership to be over 19.5

India opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni partnered for 26 runs in their last match against Nepal. They have been consistent and form decent opening stands for India Under-19.

They partnered for 28 runs in the first Super Six outing against New Zealand. Adarsh scored a fifty, while Kulkarni scored nine off nine balls. The duo stitched 46 runs in their last group stage match against the USA. In the match against Bangladesh, the duo partnered for 17 runs. They gave a better start in the match against Ireland by partnering for 32 runs.

The two in-form batters are expected to partner for over 19 runs once again.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Musheer Khan to be the top batter for India

Musheer Khan is the player to watch out for in the match. Musheer is currently the highest run-scorer in the U19 World Cup 2024. He has scored 478 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.13 and a strik rate of 77.41. The 18-year-old right-hander remained unbeaten on nine in his last outing against Nepal.

Musheer hit his second hundred of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Batting against New Zealand, the right-hand batter smashed 131 runs off 126 balls. The innings consisted of 13 fours and three sixes. The 18-year-old is in red hot form and is expected to score high against Nepal as well. After scoring a scintillating hundred against Ireland, he scored 73 runs off 76 balls against USA.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be the top batter for South Africa

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has scored 364 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 95.78. The 17-year-old left-hand batter hit two back-to-back fifties in the U19 World Cup 2024. He has scores of 71, 53*, 22, 25 and 40 in his last five outings. Pretorious is South Africa's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey has run his own show in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He has emerged as India's trump card in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He picked four wickets each in both the Super Six matches for India.

Pandey picked four wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs against Nepal. In the first Super Six match against New Zealand, he bowled 10 overs for 19 runs and four wickets. Saumy Pandey has picked a total of three four-wicket hauls in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. With 16 wickets to his name, he is currently third on the list of highest wicket-takers in the ongoing ICC event. He picked a hat-trick in the preceding tri-nation series. Pandey has 25 wickets to his name in the last eight matches at an economy rate of 2.89.

Kwena Maphaka to be the top bowler for Nepal Under-19

Kwena Maphaka has emerged as the strike bowler for South Africa in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. In five matches, Kwena Maphaka has picked 18 wickets at an average of 3.95 and an economy rate of 3.55. The last nine games have seen him pick 28 wickets at a strike rate of 16.92. He registered figures of 6/21 in his last outings. He has picked three five-wicket hauls in the tournament.