Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Match Prediction IRL 55 % Chance of Winning USA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.688 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland U-19 will take on USA U-19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Friday, December 19. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Chance of Winning

The more experienced Ireland U-19 have a strong chance of beating USA U-19 in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024.

The USA do not carry any experience of competing at this level in the sport of cricket and will feel the nerves.

Ireland, on the other hand, defeated Zimbabwe in January, and toppled England in August last year. They will enter the tournament with a lot of confidence and take inspiration from their ever-improving senior team. Ireland have long been part of the ecosystem and are expected to register a comfortable win against the USA.

Ireland U-19 chance of winning - 55%

USA U-19 chance of winning - 45%

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Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Tips

Eyes will be on Ireland captain Philippe le Roux. He scored 31 runs off 43 balls in his last outing against Zimbabwe. The innings consisted of three fours. The 19-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 31. 15, 1, 36 and 12 in his last five innings.

Ireland's Reuben Wilson will also be one pacer to watch out for. The 17-year-old has featured in three List A matches and picked six wickets at an average of 25.33. He picked two wickets for 48 runs in his last outing against Zimbabwe U-19.

Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match played at the venue, South Africa elected to bowl first after winning the toss but lost by 123 runs against Australia. In the second-last ODI match here, Australia won the match by three wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Therefore, it's very likely that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Bloemfontein on Friday, December 19. The precipitation level will hover around 35 percent. With a humidity level of 68 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 18 km/h at the ground.

Ireland U-19 Player List

Philippe le Roux (captain), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West.

Ireland U-19 Playing XI

Jordan Neill All-rounder Ryan Hunter Wicketkeeper-batter Gavin Roulston Batter Kian Hilton Batter Philippe le Roux (captain) Batter Scott Macbeth All-rounder John McNally All-rounder Carson McCullough Bowler Oliver Riley Bowler Finn Lutton Bowler Daniel Forkin Bowler

Ireland U-19 Recent Form

Ireland U-19 lost their last match against Zimbabwe U-19 by 32 runs on January 8. They defeated the same team by 17 runs the day before. They lost their third-last match against England in August. They registered a win against the same opposition in their fourth-last match. Overall, Ireland have won two of their last five matches.

USA U-19 Player List

Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (captain), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh.

USA U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Ramesh (captain) All-rounder Aaryan Batra - Amogh Arepally - Utkarsh Srivastava - Rayaan Bhagani - Manav Nayak - Parth Patel - Khush Bhalala - Prannav Chettipalayam - Aryaman Suri - Ateendra Subramanian -

USA U-19 Recent Form

USA U-19 won their last match against Afghanistan U-19 by nine wickets on January 27. They lost to Zimbabwe by five wickets in their second-last match on January 25. The side has won only one of their last five matches.

Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides locked horns against each other in 2010. Ireland won the match by five wickets.

Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Betting Odds

Ireland opening partnership to be over 19.5

Ireland opening pair of Jordan Neill and Ryan Hunter accumulated 27 runs in their last outing together. Neill scored 16 off 17 balls, while Hunter chipped in with 24 off 19. The duo scored 17 runs together in their second-last match. Hunter scored 46 runs in the match. In front of the inexperienced USA bowling line-up, Jordan Neill and Ryan Hunter should manage to score over 19 runs together.

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Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Top Batters

Scott MacBeth to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

Ireland batter Scott MacBeth has scored 187 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 23.38 and a strike rate of 98.42. The 19-year-old also has the experience of playing two first-class matches. The right-hand batter has also featured in nine T20 matches and scored 115 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 110.57.

Rishi Ramesh to be the top batter for USA U-19

USA captain Rishi Ramesh has featured in 65 one-day matches as per Cricclub.com. He has scored 2036 runs at an average of 39.93. Ramesh has four hundreds and 13 fifties to his name. He is expected to lead from the front for his team.

Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 Top Bowlers

Matthew Weldon to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19

Matthew Weldon has picked six wickets in his last three matches at an economy of 7.26 and a strike rate of 23. The 18-year-old left-arm medium pacer picked three wickets for 46 runs in his last outing.

Aaryan Batra to be the top bowler for USA U-19

Aaryan Batra has played a total of eight one-day games in his career as per Cricclub.com. The right-arm medium pacer has picked 12 wickets at an average of 17.08 and a strike rate of 3.86. He has one four-wicket haul to his name.