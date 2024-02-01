Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Match Prediction NAM 60 % Chance of Winning SCO 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.617 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia U-19 will take on Scotland U-19 in the 16th Place Play-Off of the 19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on On Thursday, February 1. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Chance of Winning

Namibia have a high chance of beating Scotland in their 16th place play-off match at the U-19 World Cup 2024. Both the teams failed to qualify for the Super Six round after finishing last in their respective groups. Namibia and USA lost each of their three matches.

However, Namibia have a massive edge because they reduced Namibia to 90/6 and bundled out Sri Lanka for 133. Scotland conceded over 200 runs in each of the three matches after batting first. In their last match, South Africa chased down a 270run total against them in just 27 overs. Namibia are very likely to beat Scotland on the back of their very impressive and inspired bowling group.

Namibia U-19 chance of winning - 60 %

Scotland U-19 chance of winning - 40 %

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Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Tips

Namibia opener Gerhard Rensburg scored 23 runs off 44 balls in his last match against Zimbabwe. The innings consisted of two fours. He scored 2 and 0 in his first two outings. The 19-year-old must have found some confidence after getting a start in the last game. He would aim to score high against Scotland.

Scotland opener Jamie Dunk scored 90 runs off 121 balls in his last match against South Africa. The innings consisted of as many as 11 fours. He scored 57 runs against West Indies and 40 against England. He is the in-form batter for Scotland.

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match here at the venue, South Africa opted to bowl first and won the match against Netherlands by eight wickets. In the second-last match in Benoni, Ireland opted to bat first but lost to Australia by nine wickets. Ireland opted to bowl second against South Africa in the third-last match as well. Chances of the team winning the toss and opting to bat first are high.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Benoni on Thursday, February 1. With a humidity level of 50 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 14 km/h. It will be partly cloudy in Benoni on Thursday.

Namibia U-19 Player List

Alex Volschenk (captain), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.

Namibia U-19 Playing XI

Gerhard Rensburg All-rounder Johannes de Villiers All-rounder JW Visagie (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Alexander Volschenk (Cap) Batter Jack Brassell All-rounder Ryan Moffett All-rounder Nico Pieters All-rounder PD Blignaut Bowler Junior Kariata Bowler Henry van Wyk Bowler Zacheo van Vuuren Bowler

Namibia U-19 Recent Form

Namibia U-19 lost their first match against Australia U19 by four wickets. In their second match, they lost against Sri Lanka by 77 runs. They lost to Zimbabwe by eight wickets in their last groups stage match. Namibia have won just one of their last five matches.

Scotland U-19 Player List

Owen Gould (captain), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Scotland U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Adi Hegde All-rounder Jamie Dunk Batter Bahadar Esakhiel Batter Owen Gould (C&WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Uzair Ahmad Batter Ibrahim Faisal All-rounder Mackenzie Jones Batter Logan Briggs All-rounder Ruaridh McIntyre Bowler Qasim Khan Bowler Harry Armstrong Bowler

Scotland U-19 Recent Form

Scotland Under-19 lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by seven wickets against England. In the second match, West Indies handed them a five-wicket defeat. They lost their third-last match to South Africa by seven wickets. Scotland have lost each of their last five matches.

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Namibia U-19 have won three of their last five matches against Scotland. In the last match between the two sides in 2016, Namibia thrashed Scotland by nine wickets and 144 balls remaining.

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Odds

Scotland U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Scotland openers Jamie Dunk and Adi Hegde partnered for 28 runs in their last match against South Africa. In their second-last match against West Indies, the partnership accounted for 89 runs. In the first match against England as well, they scored 28 runs together. Most of the credit for their decent opening stands goes to Dunk who has been in red hot form. Hegde has also held one end and not thrown away his wicket early. Chances of Scotland openers scoring over 19 runs together is really high.

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Odi Willowmoore Park, Benoni Namibia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.7 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.472 Bet Now!

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 U-19 Top Batters

Hanro Badenhorst to be the top batter for Namibia U-19

Hanro Badenhorst of Namibia scored 39 unbeaten runs off 76 balls in the match against Zimbabwe. The gutsy knock took Namibia past 100 for the first time in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The innings consisted of two fours and as many sixes. He scored 11 against Sri Lanka, and 11 not out against Australia. Hanro Badenhorst is likely to be promoted up the order and has a chance of emerging leading run-scorer for his team.

Owen Gould to be the top batter for Scotland U-19

Scotland captain and wicketkeeper-batter Owen Gould scored 48 runs off 61 balls against England. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. He managed to score 5 against West Indies before coming out all guns blazing against South Africa. In the match against South Africa, he scored 97 runs off just 89 balls. The innings consisted of 11 fours and three sixes. Gould would aim to score big once again.

Namibia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Bowlers

Jack Brassell to be the top bowler for Namibia U-19

Namibia pacer Jack Brassell can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match. In his last three outings, he has picked five wickets at an strike rate of 27.4 and an economy rate of 3.37. He registered figures of 3/28 against Australia, and followed it up with a wicket each against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Adi Hegde to be the top bowler for Scotland U-19

Scotland left-arm spinner Adi Hegde has been the most successful bowler for Scotland in the tournament. The 18-year-old has picked a wicket in each of his three outings. Hegde picked a wicket against New Zealand U19 in the warm-up game as well. The last three matches have seen him pick three wickets at an economy rate of 5.16.