New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Match Prediction AFG 37 % Chance of Winning NEW 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.543 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand U-19 will take on Afghanistan U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Buffalo Park, East London on Tuesday, January 23. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Chance of Winning

New Zealand are the red hot favourites to beat Afghanistan U19 in their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan were bundled out for 103 runs in just 26.2 overs against New Zealand. Pakistan scored 284 runs after batting first against them and won the match by a whopping 181-run margin.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were clinical in their match against Nepal. They posted a 303-run target before restricting them at 238/9 in 50 overs. They will be entering the match against Nepal with a lot of confidence.

Afghanistan suffered a massive defeat in their first match and their confidence will be shaken. It's clear that they haven't at all adapted to the South African conditions despite landing in the country in advance. Notably, they were part of a tri-nation series against India and South Africa before the ICC event. New Zealand have a great chance of beating Afghanistan.

New Zealand U-19 chance of winning - 63%

Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 37%

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New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Tips

New Zealand captain Oscar Jackson scored 75 runs off 81 runs. His innings consisted of three fours and five sixes. The innings was more crucial as it came when New Zealand were reduced to 67/3. The knock is certain to give Jackson a lot of confidence in the upcoming matches.

Off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar was one of the positives for Afghanistan in their rather unforgettable outing against Pakistan. He picked one wicket for 40 runs in 10 overs. Ghazanfar has picked 11 wickets in his last six matches at an average economy rate of 4.77. Eyes will be on him in the match against New Zealand.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, New Zealand U19 won the toss and elected to bat first to beat Nepal. In the second-last match here, Pakistan U19 elected to bat and defeated Afghanistan. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first once again.

Weather Report

Minimal chances of rain in East London on Tuesday, January 23. With a humidity level of 73 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 18 km/h. It will be cloudy in East London on Tuesday.

New Zealand U-19 Player List

Oscar Jackson (captain), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe

New Zealand U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Tom Jones Batter Luke Watson Batter Snehith Reddy Batter Oliver Tewatiya All-rounder Oscar Jackson (Cap) All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole Batter Zac Cumming All-rounder Alex Thompson (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Matt Rowe Bowler Ewald Schreuder Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

New Zealand U-19 Recent Form

New Zealand won their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 64 runs against Nepal. Overall, they have lost just two of their last five matches.

Afghanistan U-19 Player List

Naseer Khan (captain), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Afghanistan U-19 Playing XI

Wafiullah Tarakhi Batter Hassan Eisakhil Batter Jamshid Zadran Batter Sohail Khan Zurmati Batter Numan Shah (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rahimullah Zurmati Batter Naseer Khan Maroofkhil All-rounder Arab Gul Momand All-rounder Allah Ghazanfar Bowler Khalil Ahmed Bowler Bashir Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan U-19 Recent Form

Afghanistan lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Pakistan. Afghanistan have lost each of their last three matches. Afghanistan won their four-last against South Africa U19 by 47 runs. Afghanistan U19 have lost four of their last five matches.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Afghanistan and New Zealand have met against each other three times. Afghanistan have won on each of the last two occasions. New Zealand won by eight runs in the first match.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Odds

New Zealand U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

New Zealand opening pair of Tom Jones and Luke Watson partnered for 53 runs together in the first match against Nepal. Jones scored 33 runs off 45 balls, while Watson scored 14 off 25 balls. Both the batters got starts and now they will look to go a step ahead and score big in the match against Afghanistan who are under a lot of pressure after losing in the first match. Pakistan scored close to 300 runs against Afghanistan, and their bowling unit is expected to feel the heat against New Zealand as well. There is a high chance of New Zealand openers scoring over 19 runs together.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Odi Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium, East London Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.36 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.543 Bet Now!

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Batters

Snehith Reddy to be the top batter for New Zealand U-19

New Zealand U19's number three Snehith Reddy scored 147 unbeaten runs of 125 balls in his first outing of the tournament against Nepal. His innings consisted of 11 fours and six sixes. The 17-year-old has scores of 147*, 33 and 2 in his last three innings.

Numan Shah to be the top batter for Afghanistan U-19

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Numan Shah top-scored for Afghanistan in their last match in which they got bundled out for 103. He scored 26 runs off 31 balls with the help of two fours and a six. He has scored 285 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 75.19.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Bowlers

Mason Clarke to be the top bowler for New Zealand U-19

Mason Clarke picked three wickets for 25 runs in eight overs against Nepal U19. He also bowled a maiden over in the match. The 16-year-old has picked five wickets in his last two matches and eyes will be on him once again.

Khalil Ahmed to be the top bowler for Afghanistan U-19

Afghanistan leg-spinner Khalil Ahmed was on fire against Pakistan even though his side lost. He picked four wickets after giving away just 51 runs in 10 overs. Ahmed has picked 12 wickets in his last six outings at an economy rate of 5.3 and a strike rate of 21.5.