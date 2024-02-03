New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Match Prediction NEW 76 % Chance of Winning IRL 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.309 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand U-19 will take on Ireland U-19 in their second and last Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Saturday, February 3. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Chance of Winning

New Zealand U-19 are very likely to pip Ireland U19 to win their first Super Six match. Already out of the tournament, New Zealand have nothing to lose and will play against Ireland with a lot of freedom. They have suffered two big losses against India and Pakistan, but are very likely to bounce back against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, have defeated only the USA in the tournament and lost against Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. Their inability to win against stronger opponents is quite evident. The poor batting form of New Zealand can give Ireland an edge, but the Kiwis are very likely to pip Ireland on the grounds of experience.

New Zealand also have a psychological advantage against Ireland as they have registered comfortable wins against them in both their outings till date.

New Zealand U-19 chance of winning - 76%

Ireland U-19 chance of winning - 24%

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New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Tips

Snehith Reddy is currently the leading run-scorer for New Zealand at the moment. He has scored 154 runs in three matches at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 110.79. Having registered scores of 7 and 0 after scoring 147 not out against Nepal, Reddy would look to end his ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign on a high.

Ireland's Harry Dyer picked for 35 runs in 9.4 overs against Pakistan in his side's first Super Six match. The off-spinner has picked seven wickets in his last four matches at an economy rate of 4.16 and a strike rate of 23.71.

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Nepal opted to bat first against Bangladesh. However, the decision raised eyebrows. Earlier, USA opted to bowl against India. In the third-last match, Nepal U19 opted to bat against Pakistan. New Zealand U-19 won the toss and opted to bat first to beat Nepal in the fourth-last match here. In the fifth-last match (first match of ICC U19 World Cup 2024) at the venue, Pakistan U-19 opted to bat to beat Afghanistan. Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

Chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Saturday, February 3. The precipitation level is expected to be somewhere close to 55 percent. With a humidity level of 69 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h.

New Zealand U-19 Player List

Oscar Jackson (captain), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe

New Zealand U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Tom Jones Batter Luke Watson Batter Snehith Reddy Batter Oliver Tewatiya All-rounder Oscar Jackson (Cap) All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole Batter Zac Cumming All-rounder Alex Thompson (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Matt Rowe Bowler Ewald Schreuder Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

New Zealand U-19 Recent Form

New Zealand won their first match of the U19 World Cup 2024 against New Zealand by 64 runs. They managed a thrilling one-wicket in the second match. They lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their last group stage match. New Zealand were hammered by India by 214 runs in their first Super Six match.

Ireland U-19 Player List

Philippe le Roux (captain), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West.

Ireland U-19 Playing XI

Jordan Neill All-rounder Ryan Hunter Wicketkeeper-batter Gavin Roulston Batter Kian Hilton Batter Philippe le Roux (captain) Batter Scott Macbeth All-rounder John McNally All-rounder Carson McCullough Bowler Oliver Riley Bowler Harry Dyer Bowler Reuben Wilson Bowler

Ireland U-19 Recent Form

Ireland U19 won their first match against USA by seven wickets. They lost their second group match against Bangladesh by six wickets. India U19 defeated them by 201 runs in the third match. Ireland lost their first Super Six match against Pakistan by three wickets.

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand U19 and Ireland U19 have played against each other on two occasions. New Zealand U19 have emerged victorious on both the occasions.

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Odds

New Zealand U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

New Zealand openers Tom Jones and James Nelson could not open the account for New Zealand when they opened together against India. They could partner only for six runs in the last group match against Pakistan. Robbie Foulkes and Luke Watson opened in the match against Afghanistan. A 16-run partnership transpired between them. Tom Jones and Luke Watson scored 33 and 14 runs respectively and partnered for 53 runs in the first match. The New Zealand openers quite clearly haven't been consistent, but there is a high chance that they would aim to score high individually and forge a solid partnership for New Zealand.

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Odi Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.53 Bet Now!

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Batters

Oscar Johnson to be the top batter for New Zealand U-19

Oscar Johnson is the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the U19 World Cup 2024. He has scored 132 runs in four matches at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 69.47. He scored 75 against Nepal in the first match, and 112 not out against Scotland in the warm-up match. Johnson has scores of 19, 12, 26 in his last three innings.

Kian Hilton to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

Kian Hilton is the leading run-scorer for Ireland in the U-19 World Cup 2024. He has scored 134 runs in four matches at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 70.15. Hilton scored 90 runs in the match against Bangladesh and 23 runs against USA. He has scored 12 and 9 in his last two matches. The 18-year-old right-hander would look to end his campaign on a high.

New Zealand U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Bowlers

Mason Clarke to be the top bowler for New Zealand Under-19

Mason Clarke has been exceptional in the U19 World Cup 2024. He picked four wickets in his last match against India. He removed in-form Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan. He scalped three wickets in the match against Nepal. He bowled eight overs for 25 runs and a maiden. He bowled only three overs against Pakistan to give away just 18 runs. In the warm-up match against Scotland, he picked two wickets for 20 runs in seven overs.

Oliver Riley to be the top bowler for Ireland U-19

Oliver Riley is the leading wicket-taker for Ireland in the U-19 World Cup 2024. He has picked seven wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 4.51. He bowled seven overs against Pakistan and picked one wicket against Pakistan in the Super Six match. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets in his last second-last outing against India. He also picked three wickets against the USA. The last seven matches have seen Riley pick eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.