New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction NEW 90 % Chance of Winning NEP 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.068 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Buffalo Park, East London on Sunday, January 21. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

New Zealand U-19 are the red hot favourites to beat Nepal U-19 in their Under-19 World Cup 2024 opener on Sunday. New Zealand, who are used to pace-friendly conditions at home, will be more accustomed to the conditions in South Africa.

Nepal, on the other hand, are a team from the subcontinent. Playing in South African conditions will not at all be easy for them. Also, they are not used to playing against quality teams like New Zealand. Neal were recently part of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 where they lost each of their last three matches.

New Zealand U-19 chance of winning - 90%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 10%

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New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips

Lachlan Stackpole of New Zealand looked in good touch against West Indies in the warm-up match before getting out for 23 runs off 32 balls. The innings consisted of a single boundary. Eyes will be on the 18-year-old left-hand batter once again.

Nepal's right-arm off-spinner Subhash Bhandari can emerge as the surprise package for Nepal. He picked two wickets in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 at an impressive economy rate of 4.92. He would be one bowler to watch out for.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first but lost against England by 59 runs. In the second-last match, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first to beat Zimbabwe by 143 runs. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in East London on Sunday, January 21. With a humidity level of 74 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 19 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in East London on Sunday.

New Zealand U-19 Player List

Oscar Jackson (captain), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe

New Zealand U-19 Predicted Playing XI

James Nelson Batter Luke Watson Batter Tom Jones Batter Snehith Reddy All-rounder Oscar Jackson (Cap) All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole Batter Oliver Tewatiya All-rounder Alex Thompson (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Zac Cumming Bowler Matt Rowe Bowler Ryan Tsourgas Bowler

New Zealand U-19 Recent Form

New Zealand were hammered by the West Indies by six wickets in their warm-up match. Apart from that, they have won two of their last four matches before heading into the competition.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (captain), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

Nepal U-19 Playing XI

Arjun Kumal Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aakash Tripathi Batter Dev Khannal (Cap) Batter Uttam Magar Wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Bohara Bowler Bishal Bikram All-rounder Hemant Dhami Bowler Subhash Bhandari Bowler Tilak Bhandari Bowler Gulshan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal registered a seven-wicket win over Scotland in their warm-up match via DLS method. Earlier, they lost each of their last three in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023.

New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played twice against each other. They first played against each other in 2006. The second match between New Zealand Under-19 and Nepal Under-19 took place a decade later in 2016. Nepal emerged victorious on both the occasions.

New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

Nepal U-19 opening partnership to be under 19.5

Nepal opening pair of Arjun Kumal and Bipin Rawal could partner only for three runs in their Under-19 World Cup warm-up match against Scotland. In the match against India on December 12, Nepal openers could partner only for nine runs. Against Afghanistan on December 10, the pair of Kumal and Rawal partnered for two runs. New Zealand bowling unit will come prepared and scoring once again would not be easy for Arjun Kumal and Bipin Rawal. There is a high chance that New Zealand will strike before their opening pair breach the 19-run mark.

New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Odi Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium, East London New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 10.1 Bet Now!

New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Arjun Kumal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

Arjun Kumal emerged as the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023. He scored 119 runs in three matches at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 71.25. A fifty came off his bat in the continental showpiece event. He has scores of 33, 7, 91 and 21 in his last four outings.

Tom Jones to be the top batter for New Zealand U-19

Tom Jones is expected to bat at number three for New Zealand in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. In the warm-up match against West Indies, Jones scored 24 runs off 68 balls. He scored the most runs and faced the most balls. The same is expected to give him a lot of confidence.

New Zealand U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Gulshan Jha to be the top bowler for New Zealand U-19

Nepal pacer Gulshan Jha might be playing in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 but he has also got the experience of playing at the international level. He was also part of Nepal's senior squad for the Asia Cup 2023. In the Under-19 Asia Cup, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his team. He picked four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.48. He has featured in 24 ODI matches and picked 21 wickets at an average of 35.23 and an economy rate of 6.35.

Oscar Jackson to be the top bowler for New Zealand U-19

New Zealand captain Oscar Jackson picked two wickets for 14 runs in three overs against West Indies in the warm-up match. The 19-year-old right-arm pacer also bowled a maiden over. He is very likely to play a key role for his team with the ball.