New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Match Prediction PAK 69 % Chance of Winning NEW 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.544 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand U-19 will take on Pakistan U-19 in their last group stage match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Buffalo Park, East London on Saturday, January 27. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 are likely to pip New Zealand U-19 in their last group stage match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Pakistan are currently sitting at the top of the Group D table. They have registered two comprehensive wins. They defeated Afghanistan by 181 runs, and Nepal by five wickets.

New Zealand have also won both their matches, but Afghanistan made them sweat in their last outing. Chasing a 92-run target, New Zealand were nine down for 90. The shocking batting collapse after a 302-run score against New Zealand in the first match.

New Zealand might face a bigger problem against Pakistan who have an even more lethal bowling unit. Pakistan look a well rounded unit, and have shown a better consistency than New Zealand. Therefore, Pakistan's chances of winning the match are really high.

New Zealand U-19 chance of winning - 31%

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 69%

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New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Betting Tips

Mason Clarke picked three wickets for 25 runs in eight overs against Nepal U19. He also bowled a maiden over in the match. The 16-year-old has picked five wickets in his last two matches and eyes will be on him once again.

Shamyl Hussain has scored 463 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 51.44 and a strike rate of 91.68. The 19-year-old southpaw batter would be aiming for his first fifty of the tournament on Saturday.

New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Nepal U19 opted to bat against Pakistan. New Zealand U-19 won the toss and opted to bat first to beat Nepal in the second-last match here. In the third-last match (first match of ICC U19 World Cup 2024) at the venue, Pakistan U-19 opted to bat to beat Afghanistan. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bat is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Minimal chances of rain in East London on Tuesday, January 23. With a humidity level of 77 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 16 km/h. It will be cloudy in East London on Saturday.

New Zealand U-19 Player List

Oscar Jackson (captain), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe

New Zealand U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Tom Jones Batter Luke Watson Batter Snehith Reddy Batter Oliver Tewatiya All-rounder Oscar Jackson (Cap) All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole Batter Zac Cumming All-rounder Alex Thompson (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Matt Rowe Bowler Ewald Schreuder Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

New Zealand U-19 Recent Form

New Zealand won their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 64 runs against Nepal. They defeated New Zealand by one-wicket in their last outing. Overall, they have lost just one of their last five matches.

Afghanistan U-19 Player List

Naseer Khan (captain), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Khubaib Khalil Batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan won their first match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Afghanistan. They defeated Nepal by five wickets in their second match. They lost their semi-final match against UAE in the Asia Cup 2023. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The last two matches between New Zealand and Pakistan have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the third-last match back in 2018, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets and 70 balls remaining. Pakistan have won two of the last three complete matches between the two sides.

New Zealand U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan partnered for 36 runs together in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Khan scored 106 runs, while Hussain chipped in with 17 off 32. In the second match, the duo scored 37 runs each and partnered for 80 runs together. In their match against Afghanistan, in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023, the duo scored 115 runs together. The two batters are in good form and have nicely complemented each other. They are expected to score over 19 runs together against New Zealand.

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New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Top Batters

Snehith Reddy to be the top batter for New Zealand U-19

New Zealand U19's number three Snehith Reddy scored 147 unbeaten runs off 125 balls in his first outing of the tournament against Nepal. His innings consisted of 11 fours and six sixes. He did not feature in the second game, but is likely to get an opportunity against Pakistan. Reddy would look for a good outing before the Super Six stage. The 17-year-old has scores of 147*, 33 and 2 in his last three innings.

Shahzaib Khan to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Shahzaib Khan has been the in-form batter for Pakistan for a while now. He scored 37 runs off 70 balls against Nepal and gave his team another solid start on a slow batting surface. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. In the first match against Afghanistan U19 scintillating hundred. He scored 106 runs off 126 balls. The innings consisted of 10 fours and three sixes. The 18-year-old has scored 453 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 56.63 and a strike rate of 74.01.

New Zealand U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Top Bowlers

Matt Rowe to be the top bowler for New Zealand U-19

New Zealand pacer Matt Rowe picked one wicket for 47 runs against Nepal U19 in his first match of the U19 World Cup 2024. In the second match against Afghanistan, Rowe registered a five-wicket haul. He bowled two maidens and gave away just 21 runs in eight overs. Another top performance would be expected from Rowe.

Arafat Minhas to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas could once again play a crucial role for Pakistan in their upcoming match against New Zealand. In his last outing, he was Pakistan's most impressive bowler. He picked three wickets after giving away just 23 runs in 10 overs. New Zealand lost each of their nine wickets against spinners in their match against Afghanistan, and Minhas must have made a note of it.