Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Match Prediction PAK 67 % Chance of Winning AFG 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Pakistan U-19 will take on Afghanistan U-19 in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Group D match at the Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, January 20. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U-19 are the clear favourites to beat Afghanistan U-19 in their upcoming fixture of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. The two sides recently met each other in the Asia Cup 2023 where Pakistan emerged victorious by 83 runs.

Batting first Pakistan piled up 303 runs. In reply, Afghanistan were bundled out for 220. Pakistan bowlers Ubaid Shah and Tayyab Arif picked three wickets each. Openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan, and Riaz Ullah scored in excess of 70 runs.

Pakistan will have a massive psychological advantage not only because of their last win, but also as they won in each of their last four matches against Afghanistan. Facing the Pakistan pace unit will be a big challenge for Afghanistan in South Africa conditions. Also, Pakistan's batting unit looks very promising.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 67%

Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 33%

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Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Tips

Shahzaib Khan of Pakistan will be a batter to watch out for. He has scored 418 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 59.71 and a strike rate of 79.77. The left-hand batter hit a fifty against India and Afghanistan recently.

Afghanistan batter Jamshid Zadran has scored 199 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 24.88 and a strike rate of 59.58. The 17-year-old southpaw batter is expected to be a key batter for Afghanistan in the tournament.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match at the venue, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first to beat South Africa. In the second-last match, South Africa batted first after winning the toss to beat Bangladesh. Therefore, the team winning the toss could aim to bat first in East London.

Weather Report

It is expected to be very windy in East London in South Africa on Saturday, January 20. There is no prediction of rain. With a precipitation level of 71 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 26 degree celsius.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Khubaib Khalil Batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan lost their semi-final match against UAE in the Asia Cup 2023. But apart from that they endured a rather good outing. They defeated Afghanistan by 83 runs and India by eight wickets. They have lost three of their last five matches.

Afghanistan U-19 Player List

Naseer Khan (captain), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Afghanistan U-19 Playing XI

Wafiullah Tarakhi Batter Jamshid Zadran Batter Khalid Taniwal Batter Sohail Khan Zurmati Batter Arab Gul Momand All-rounder Naseer Khan (c) All-rounder Numan Shah (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rahimullah Zurmati All-rounder Allah Ghazanfar Khalel Ahmad Bowler Faridon Dawoodzai Bowler

Afghanistan U-19 Recent Form

Afghanistan have endured tough times after landing in South Africa. They lost their last match against South Africa by five wickets. They lost their second-last match against India by nine wickets. The team has lost four of their last five matches.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan have defeated Afghanistan in each of their last four matches. Afghanistan won the fifth-last match by 85 runs (DL method).

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Odi Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium, East London Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.55 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan are expected to come good against Afghanistan in their opening match of the Under-19 World Cup 2023. In their last match against Afghanistan, the duo scored 115 runs together. In their match against India, they partnered for 28 runs together. The two batters are in good form and expected to score over 19 runs together against Afghanistan.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Batters

Shamyl Hussain to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan batter Shamyl Hussain has scored 433 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 48.11 and a strike rate of 94.74. Shamyl Hussain got out for a duck in the warm-up match. He did not score any runs in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 final as well. In his third-last match, Hussain scored 75 against Afghanistan.

Numan Shah to be the top batter for Afghanistan U-19

Afghanistan captain Numan Shah has scored 375 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 82.05. The 17-year-old right-hand batter also has got the experience of playing three first-class matches.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Ubaid Shah of Pakistan has picked 14 wickets in his last six matches at an economy rate of 4.81 and a strike rate of 23.42. The 17-year-old is the brother of Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah, and would look to make an impact in the ICC event.

Bashir Ahmad to be the top bowler for Afghanistan U-19

Left-arm pacer Bashir Ahmad could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Afghanistan. In his last seven matches, Ahmad has picked 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.1 and a strike rate of 21.85. He picked two wickets in his last outing against England.