Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Match Prediction AUS 40 % Chance of Winning PAK 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Australia U-19 in the second semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday, February 8. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 are the favourites to beat Australia in their semi-final match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Pakistan and Australia both are unbeaten in the tournament, but the journey of the Men in Green has been far more impressive.

Pakistan heroically defended 156 runs in their last match against Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. Their batting unit has taken a hit but it is expected to bring their A-game in the high-octane clash. Pakistan's bowling group is one of the best in the tournament and facing them could be a tough task for Australia.

Australia could score only 227 runs in their last match against West Indies. In their second-last match against Australia they scored 266 runs, against Australia they took 48.5 overs to chase 209, and they were reduced to 90/6 while chasing 92 against Namibia.

Pakistan look the better side at the moment and it would not at all be easy for Australia to beat them in the semi-final.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 60%

Australia U-19 chance of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Betting Tips

Ubaid Shah might have garnered all the limelight in the last match, but pacer Ali Raza was equally impressive. He picked three wickets for 44 runs and bowled very tight line and length. His short balls were also mighty impressive. He is expected to emerge as a key bowler for Pakistan once again. He has picked five wickets from two U19 World Cup matches.

Australia batter Sam Konstas smashed a hundred in his side's second Super Six match against West Indies, The 121-ball innings for 121 balls consisted of 11 fours and a six. The batter was dismissed for a duck in the second-last outing. Overall, he has scored 340 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.5.

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here, Bangladesh U19 opted to bowl first but lost to Pakistan by five runs. In the second-last match here, Scotland U19 won the toss and opted to bat first. In the last ODI match here at the venue, South Africa opted to bowl first and won the match against Netherlands by eight wickets. Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms have been predicted in Benoni on Thursday, February 8. The precipitation level will hover around 15 percent. With a humidity level of 47 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 18 km/h.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Khubaib Khalil Batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan won their first match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Afghanistan. They defeated Nepal by five wickets in their second match. In their third match against New Zealand, they registered a thumping 10-wicket win. Pakistan defeated Ireland by three wickets in their first Super Six match. They beat Bangladesh by five runs in their second and last Super Six match.

Australia U-19 Player List

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Australia U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Harry Dixon Batter Hugh Weibgen (CAP) All-rounder Corey Wasley All-rounder Tom Campbell All-rounder Ryan Hicks (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Straker All-rounder Raf MacMilllan All-rounder Mahli Beardman Bowler Callum Vidler Bowler Charlie Anderson All-rounder

Australia U-19 Recent Form

Australia U-19 won their first match against Namibia U-19 by four wickets. In the second match, they defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs. Their third match saw them beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Australia defeated England by 110 runs (DLS target) in their first Super Six match. They have lost just one of their last five matches. Their second Super Six match against West Indies ended without a result.

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Australia U19 have managed to win just one of their last five matches against Pakistan U19. In the last match between the two sides in January 2022, Australia defeated Pakistan by 119 runs.

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan did not disappoint once again. Despite Pakistan getting bundled out for 155 in 40.4 overs, the duo scored 37 runs together. Hussain scored 19, while Shahzaib collected 26 runs in the match. Only Pakistan batter scored more than them as Pakistan won a 5-run thriller.

The Pakistan openers have been on fire, and showed consistency even though they did not manage to score many runs in their last match against Ireland. The partnership between Hussain and Shahzaib lasted for 24 runs off 30 balls. Hussain scored seven runs, while Khan scored 11 off 25. They partnered for 144 unbeaten runs in their second-last match as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 10 wickets. Hussain scored unbeaten 54 runs, while Shahzaib remained unbeaten on 80 off 86.

Hussain and Shahzaid partnered for 36 runs together in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Khan scored 106 runs, while Hussain chipped in with 17 off 32. In the second match, the duo scored 37 runs each and partnered for 80 runs together. The two batters are in good form and like batting together. They are expected to score over 19 runs together once again.

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Odi Willowmoore Park, Benoni Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.46 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Top Batters

Shahzaib Khan to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Shahzaib Khan was Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in their last match against Bangladesh. He scored 26 runs off 67 as Pakistan were bundled out for 155.

He has scored 503 runs in his last ten matches at an average of 55.89 and a strike rate of 72.16. The opener kicked off his ICC U19 World Cup 2024 with a hundred against Afghanistan. He has scores of 37, 80*, 11 and 26 since then. He is Pakistan's leading run-scorer and fourth overall in the tournament. He scored 260 runs in five matches at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 69.51.

Hugh Weibgen to be the top batter for Australia U-19

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen is the leading run-scorer for his side and fifth overall in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He has scored 252 runs in the last five matches at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 87.80. He smashed a cracking hundred for his side against England in the Super Six round. The innings consisted of 15 fours.

In the rain-marred last match against West Indies, he scored 22 runs off 41 balls. The right-hand batter got out for three runs off eight balls against Sri Lanka U19. He scored 68 runs off 69 balls against Zimbabwe in his third-last outing. The innings consisted of five fours and a six.

The number three batter made sure his team was not left embarrassed in their first encounter against Namibia. Australia were five down for 57 while chasing 92, but Weibgen held his ground and scored unbeaten 39 runs off 43 balls to lead Australia to a four wicket win. The 19-year-old has scored 455 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 56.88 and a strike rate of 88.69.

Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah picked a five-wicket haul in the extremely crucial match against Bangladesh who needed 156 in 38.1 overs to qualify for the semi-finals by pipping the Men in Green. Despite being not hundred percent, Shah bowled his full quota of 10 overs and handed Pakistan a thrilling win.

Ubaid, the brother of Naseem Shah, is unstoppable at the moment. He picked a three-wicket haul in the match against Ireland as well. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets for 31 runs in 10 overs. Ubaid is the second-highest wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup 2024. He has picked 17 wickets at an average of 10.52 and in five matches. He picked three wickets against New Zealand and rocked their top-order. The right-arm fast bowler picked four wickets in the opening match against Afghanistan and two versus Nepal.

Callum Vidler to be the top bowler for Australia U-19

Callum Vidler is Australia's leading wicket-taker and fifth overall in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He has picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 7.18 and an economy rate of 3.55.

He went wicketless in a rain-marred match against West Indies as he bowled just two overs. He was on fire against England in the first Super Six match for his team. He picked four wickets for just 29 runs in five overs. The pacer starred for the Australian bowling unit in the side's second-last match against Sri Lanka. He picked three wickets for 28 runs in nine overs. The Australia pacer Callum Vidler picked four wickets in his first outing of the U19 World Cup 2024. He registered figures of 4/17 in 8.1 overs. He did not play in the second match against Zimbabwe.

Vidler has picked 17 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 3.59 and a strike rate of 13.18. Before the match against West Indies, the 18-year-old had picked at least two wickets in his last eight outings across formats.