Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match Prediction PAK 66 % Chance of Winning BANG 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.454 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Bangladesh U-19 in their second Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday, February 3. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 are the favourites to beat Bangladesh in their second Super Six match and qualify for the U19 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Their two biggest wins have come against Afghanistan, and New Zealand.

They defeated Afghanistan by 181 runs, and New Zealand by 10 wickets. A big win was on the cards in their first Super Six match as well, but their batting unit fumbled. Chasing 182, Pakistan lost seven wickets. However, they are expected to bounce back with a bang in the upcoming match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost to India but won each of the next three games against Ireland, USA and Nepal. In their last match, they lost five wickets while chasing 170 against Nepal.

Pakistan bowling group will be the biggest challenge for Bangladesh. Also, Bangladesh haven't faced a big team after losing to India, and that isn't going to work in their favour either.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 66%

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 34%

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Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Betting Tips

Pakistan middle-order batter Ahmad Hassan scored unbeaten 57 runs off 72 balls in Pakistan's three-wicket win over Ireland. His innings consisted of seven fours. The 17-year-old scored 44 unbeaten runs against England in the warm-up match.

Bangladesh opener Jishan Alam scored 55 runs off 43 balls in the first Super Six match against Nepal. His innings consisted of six fours and a six, and played a crucial role in Bangladesh's win in 25.2 overs. It was Alam's first batting outing after scoring 14 against India.

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match here, Scotland U19 won the toss and opted to bat first. In the last ODI match here at the venue, South Africa opted to bowl first and won the match against Netherlands by eight wickets. In the second-last match in Benoni, Ireland opted to bat first but lost to Australia by nine wickets. Ireland opted to bowl second against South Africa in the third-last match as well. Chances of the team winning the toss and opting to bat first are high.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Benoni on Saturday, February 3. With a humidity level of 55 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Khubaib Khalil Batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan won their first match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Afghanistan. They defeated Nepal by five wickets in their second match. In their third match against New Zealand, they registered a thumping 10-wicket win. Pakistan defeated Ireland by three wickets in their first Super Six match.

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Rohanat Doullah Borson Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a 84-run defeat against India. In the second match they defeated Ireland U19 by six wickets. The third match saw them beat USA by 121 runs. Bangladesh won their first Super Six match against Nepal by five wickets.

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan U19 have won four of their last five matches against Bangladesh U19. They defeated Bangladesh by 80 runs in their last encounter against them in 2023. Bangladesh U19 won the third last match by four wickets.

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan have been on fire, and showed consistency even though they did not manage to score many runs in their last match against Ireland.

The partnership between Hussain and Shahzaib lasted for 24 runs off 30 balls. Hussain scored seven runs, while Khan scored 11 off 25. They partnered for 144 unbeaten runs in their second-last match as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 10 wickets. Hussain scored unbeaten 54 runs, while Shahzaib remained unbeaten on 80 off 86.

Hussain and Shahzaid partnered for 36 runs together in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Khan scored 106 runs, while Hussain chipped in with 17 off 32. In the second match, the duo scored 37 runs each and partnered for 80 runs together. The two batters are in good form and like batting together. They are expected to score over 19 runs together against Bangladesh as well.

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Odi Willowmoore Park, Benoni Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.772 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Batters

Shahzaib Khan to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Shahzaib Khan could score only 11 runs off 25 balls in his last outing against Ireland, but is expected to bounce back against Bangladesh. The left-hand is going through a rich vein of form. He has scored 477 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 59.63 and a strike rate of 75.71. The opener kicked off his ICC U19 World Cup 2024 with a hundred against Afghanistan. He has scored 37 and unbeaten 80 runs in his following two innings against Nepal and Afghanistan respectively. With 234 runs in four matches at an average of 78.00 and a strike rate of 76.22, Khan is the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament.

Ariful Islam to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Ariful Islam has been the in-form batter for Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup 2024. He came up with another special knock against Nepal in his side's first Super Six match. Islam scored 59 unbeaten runs off 38 balls. The innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes.

The 19-year-old scored a brilliant hundred against USA in his last outing. He scored 103 runs off 103 balls. The innings consisted of nine fours. Islam scored 41 runs against India. The batter has scored 539 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 59.63 and a strike rate of 75.71. He would be expecting to score big once again.

Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah is unstoppable at the moment. He picked a three-wicket haul in the match against Ireland as well. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets for 31 runs in 10 overs. Ubaid is the joint leading wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup 2024. He has picked 12 wickets at an average of 11.25 and in four matches. He picked three wickets against New Zealand and rocked their top-order. The right-arm fast bowler picked four wickets in the opening match against Afghanistan and two versus Nepal.

Rohanat Doullah Borson to be the top bowler for Bangladesh U-19

Rohanat Doullah Borson was the leading bowler for Bangladesh in their first Super Six match against Nepal. He picked four wickets for 19 runs in 8.5 overs. The pacer bowled two maiden overs, The 18-year-old registered figures of 4/21 in their practice match against Australia as well. He has picked five wickets in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. He bowled at probing line and length in the last match and used the shot ball to perfection as well.