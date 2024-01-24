Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction NEP 6 % Chance of Winning PAK 94 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.071 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 Group D match at the Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday, January 24. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan are the red hot favourites to beat Nepal in their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2023. Pakistan crushed Afghanistan by 181 runs in their first match. They scored 284 runs for the loss of nine wickets and then bundled out Afghanistan for 103 runs in 26.2 overs. Their batting and bowling units performed equally well.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 64 runs. New Zealand managed to score over 300 runs against them. Nepal lost half of their team for 100 runs in the run chase. Pakistan have a lethal bowling which can do wonders in South African conditions.

Survival against Pakistan is going to be tough for Nepal, and their chances of winning are very low.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 94%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 6%

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Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips

Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig scored a fifty in the first match against Afghanistan. His 52-run innings for 55 runs consisted of three fours and four sixes. The 17-year-old southpaw has scores of 55, 22, 31 and 50 in his last four innings.

Nepal captain Dev Khanal was the second-highest run-scorer for his team in his side's second-last match against New Zealand. he scored 36 runs off 34 balls. His innings consisted of five fours and a six. The 18-year-old right-hand batter would look to be amongst runs once again.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, New Zealand U-19 won the toss and opted to bat first to beat Nepal. In the second-last match (first match of ICC U19 World Cup 2024) at the venue, Pakistan U-19 opted to bat to beat Afghanistan. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bat is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in East London on Wednesday, January 24. With a humidity level of 67 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to close to 29 km/h. It will be partly cloudy in East London on Wednesday.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Khubaib Khalil Batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan won their first match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Afghanistan. They lost their semi-final match against UAE in the Asia Cup 2023. But apart from that they endured a rather good outing in the continental showpiece event. They defeated Afghanistan by 83 runs and India by eight wickets. They have lost two of their last five matches.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (captain), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

Nepal U-19 Playing XI

Arjun Kumal Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aakash Tripathi Batter Dev Khannal (Cap) Batter Uttam Magar Wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Bohara Bowler Bishal Bikram All-rounder Hemant Dhami Bowler Subhash Bhandari Bowler Tilak Bhandari Bowler Gulshan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 against New Zealand by 64 runs. Nepal U19 registered a seven-wicket win over Scotland in their warm-up match via DLS method. Earlier, they lost each of their last three matches in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan U19 and Nepal U19 have met each other on three occasions. Pakistan won the last time in 2016 by 122 runs. back in 2003, Nepal U19 won by 30 runs. The first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan partnered for 36 runs together in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Khan scored 106 runs, while Hussain chipped in with 17 off 32. In their last match against Afghanistan, in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023, the duo scored 115 runs together. In their match against India in the same tournament, they partnered for 28 runs together. The two batters are in good form and expected to score over 19 runs together against the Nepal bowling attack.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Odi Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium, East London Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 8.00 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.08 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.071 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Shahzaib Khan to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Shahzaib Khan has got early momentum in the tournament, scoring a scintillating hundred against Afghanistan U19 in match number five. He scored 106 runs off 126 balls. The innings consisted of 10 fours and three sixes. The 18-year-old has scored 521 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 74.43 and a strike rate of 80.52. The left-hand batter hit a fifty against India and Afghanistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Arjun Kumal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

Arjun Kumal scored impressive 90 runs off 104 balls against New Zealand in his first outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. His innings consisted of 12 fours. Kumal emerged as the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023. He scored 119 runs in three matches at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 71.25. A fifty came off his bat in the continental showpiece event. He has scores of 90, 33, 7, 91 and 21 in his last five outings.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Subash Bhandari to be the top bowler for Nepal U-19

Subash Bhandari picked three wickets for 60 runs in 10 overs against New Zealand U19. He dismissed the openers Tom Jones and Luke Eatson and later picked the wicket of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Thompson. The 19-year-old off-spinner will again be one of the key Afghanistan bowlers to watch out for.

Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

As expected Ubaid Shah was the pick of the Pakistan bowling unit in their first match against Afghanistan. He registered figures of 4/26 in seven overs. Ubaid, who is the brother of Pakistan starNaseem Shah, has picked 18 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 4.69 and a strike rate of 20.55. Eyes will be on him once again.