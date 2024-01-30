Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Match Prediction PAK 92 % Chance of Winning IRL 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.098 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Ireland U-19 in their first Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 30. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U19 are the red hot favourites to beat Ireland in their Super Six match. They defeated Afghanistan, Nepal and New Zealand by thumping margins in the group stage. In their last group stage match, Pakistan U-19 defeated New Zealand by 10 wickets after bundling out New Zealand for 140 runs only.

Ireland, on the other hand, won their only group stage match against the USA. Bangladesh defeated them by six wickets, while India won by 201 runs against them. Ireland are very inexperienced and facing an upbeat Pakistan would be a massive task for them. Ireland were bundled out for 100 in their last match after leaking 301 runs against India.

Pakistan pace unit is on fire and the spinners have also done wonders. Ireland would be looking for survival against Pakistan and it would not at all be easy beating Pakistan.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 92%

Ireland U-19 chance of winning - 8%

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Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Tips

Shamyl Hussain scored a cracking fifty against New Zealand in the last match. He scored 54 runs off 66 balls. The unbeaten innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. He has scored 517 runs in his last ten matches at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate of 90.54.

Ireland pacer John McNally dismissed both the Indian openers in his last outing and registered figures of 2/45 in 7.3 overs. He picked one wicket for 23 runs in seven overs against Bangladesh and two wickets for 17 runs in seven overs against USA. He would be aiming for another successful outing.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, USA opted to bowl against India. In the second-last match, Nepal U19 opted to bat against Pakistan. New Zealand U-19 won the toss and opted to bat first to beat Nepal in the third-last match here. In the fourth-last match (first match of ICC U19 World Cup 2024) at the venue, Pakistan U-19 opted to bat to beat Afghanistan. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bat is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 30. With a humidity level of 55 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Khubaib Khalil Batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan won their first match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 by 181 runs against Afghanistan. They defeated Nepal by five wickets in their second match. In their third match against New Zealand, they registered a thumping 10-wicket win. Pakistan have won each of their last five matches.

Ireland U-19 Player List

Philippe le Roux (captain), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West.

Ireland U-19 Playing XI

Jordan Neill All-rounder Ryan Hunter Wicketkeeper-batter Gavin Roulston Batter Kian Hilton Batter Philippe le Roux (captain) Batter Scott Macbeth All-rounder John McNally All-rounder Carson McCullough Bowler Oliver Riley Bowler Harry Dyer Bowler Reuben Wilson Bowler

Ireland U-19 Recent Form

Ireland U19 won their first match against USA by seven wickets. They lost their second group match against Bangladesh by six wickets. India U19 defeated them by 201 runs in the third match. They have lost three of their last five matches.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The last two matches between New Zealand and Pakistan have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the third-last match back in 2018, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets and 70 balls remaining. Pakistan have won two of the last three complete matches between the two sides.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan have been on fire. They partnered for 144 unbeaten runs in their last match as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 10 wickets. Hussain scored unbeaten 54 runs, while Shahzaib remained unbeaten on 80 off 86.

Hussain and Shahzaid partnered for 36 runs together in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Khan scored 106 runs, while Hussain chipped in with 17 off 32. In the second match, the duo scored 37 runs each and partnered for 80 runs together. The two batters are in good form and have nicely complemented each other. They are expected to score over 19 runs together against Ireland as well.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Odi Senwes Park, Potchefstroom Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.08 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.17 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Batters

Shahzaib Khan to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Shahzaib Khan is going through a rich vein of form. He has scored 466 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 66.57 and a strike rate of 77.02. The opener kicked off his ICC U19 World Cup 2024 with a hundred against Afghanistan. He has scored 37 and unbeaten 80 runs in his following two innings against Nepal and Afghanistan respectively. With 223 runs in three matches at an average of 111.50 and a strike rate of 79.07, Khan is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament.

Kian Hilton to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

Kian Hilton is the leading run-scorer for Ireland in the U-19 World Cup 2024. He has scored 122 runs in three matches at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 73.49. Hilton scored 90 runs in the match against Bangladesh and 23 runs against USA. The 18-year-old right-hander would look to top-score for his team once again.

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19 Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah is the leading wicket-taker in the U10 World Cup 2024. He has picked nine wickets at an average of 11.55 and an economy rate of 4.33. He picked three wicket against New Zealand and rocked their top-order. The right-arm fast bowler picked four wickets in the opening match against Afghanistan and two versus Nepal.

Oliver Riley to be the top bowler for Ireland U-19

Oliver Riley is the leading wicket-taker for Ireland in the U-19 World Cup 2024. He has picked six wickets at an average of 18.83 and an economy rate of 4.70. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets in his last outing against India. He also picked three wickets against the USA. The last six matches have seen Riley pick six wickets at an economy rate of 5.39.