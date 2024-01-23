South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Match Prediction RSA 52 % Chance of Winning ENG 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.547 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa U-19 will take on England U-19 their second Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 23. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Chance of Winning

Hosts South Africa should pip England to win their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Both the teams kicked off their campaign with a win, however, South Africa' s win against West Indies is going to give them that extra confidence.

South Africa posted a 286-run target and then bundled out West Indies for 254 in 40.1 overs to win by 31 runs. England, on the other hand, registered a seven-wicket win over Scotland who were restricted to 174.

South Africa will also have the home advantage and the crowd support behind them, and therefore chances of them winning the match is high.

South Africa U-19 chance of winning - 52%

England U-19 chance of winning - 48%

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South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Betting Tips

South Africa batter David Teeger has scored 296 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 29.6 and a strike rate of 67.27. He scored 44 runs in the first match and unbeaten 38 in his second last outing. Eyes will be on Teeger once again.

England captain Ben McKinney scored 88 runs off 68 balls as his side chased down 175 in just 26.2 overs. His innings consisted of 12 fours and three sixes. Ben McKinney has scored 244 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 121.39.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, England U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first and won the match against Ireland by seven wickets. In the first match here, West Indies won and opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

There is a chance that it will rain in Potchefstroom on the match day from 1 PM to 2 PM. But a full match of 50 overs is on the cards. The precipitation level will be around 15 percent. With a humidity level of 55 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h.

South Africa U-19 Player List

David Teeger (captain), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma.

South Africa U-19 Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper-batter Steve Stolk Batter David Teeger Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Dewan Marais All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Juan James (Cap) All-rounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Martin Khumalo Bowler Ntando Zuma (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter

South Africa U-19 Recent Form

South Africa U-19 won their first match against West Indies by 34 runs. Their second last match against India was abandoned in January. Prior to the game, they defeated Afghanistan U-19 by five wickets. They lost each of their three matches prior to the win over Afghanistan.

England U-19 Player List

Ben McKinney (captain), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

England U-19 Playing XI

Jaydn Denly All-rounder Ben McKinney (captain) Batter Noah Thain All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Luc Benkenstein Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Jack Carney (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Allison Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Sebastian Morgan Bowler

England U-19 Recent Form

England U-19 defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Before entering the ICC event, they won three out of their last five matches.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides played against each other in 2022. England U19 defeated South Africa U19 by six wickets and 112 runs remaining. The second-last match was abandoned. South Africa won each of the earlier three games.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Betting Odds

England U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

England opening pair of Jaydn Denly and Ben Mckinney partnered for 106 runs against Scotland U19. Denly scored 40 runs off 50 balls, while Mckinney smashed 88 runs off just 68 balls. They have found early momentum and should look to capitalise on it. South Africa strike bowler Kwena Maphaka picked a five-wicket haul against West Indies, and England will look to negate the threat from the left-arm pacer. A watchful England opening pair is expected to score over 19 runs together.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Odi Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Potchefstroom South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.4 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.552 Bet Now!

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be the top batter for South Africa U-19

Lhuan-dre Pretorius can emerge as the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the upcoming match. He has scored 328 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 32.8 and a strike rate of 85.63. The 17-year-old has scores of 40, 23 and 15 in his last three innings.

Hamza Shaikh to be the top batter for England U-19

Hamza Shaikh has been the in-form batter for England. He has scored 514 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 94.83. The 17-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 6*, 62, 6, 106 and 41 in his last five innings.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 U-19 Top Bowlers

Kwena Maphaka to be the top bowler for South Africa Under-19

Kwena Maphaka was on fire for South Africa in his first outing against West Indies. He picked a five-wicket haul to fire his team to a 31-run win. He has picked 32 wickets in his last eight matches at a strike rate of 18.86 and an economy rate of 4.84.

Eddie Jack to be the top bowler for England Under-19

England bowler Eddie Jack has picked 11 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 6.51, and a strike rate of 28.63. The 18-year-old went wicket-less against Scotland but is expected to bounce back in the match against South Africa. His experience of playing for the Hampshire senior team will come handy against South Africa.