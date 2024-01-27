South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Match Prediction SCO 15 % Chance of Winning RSA 85 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.171 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa U-19 will take on Scotland U-19 their third Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 27. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Chance of Winning

South Africa look all set to beat Scotland and qualify for the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six round. South Africa won their first match against West Indies by 31 runs before going down by 36 runs (DLS method) against England.

However, a very likely bounce back is on the cards. Scotland are reeling at the bottom of the four-team Group B points table. They have lost each of their two matches. England defeated them by seven wickets, while West Indies handed them a five-wicket defeat.

A more experienced South Africa are expected to steam roll Scotland in their home conditions on Saturday. South Africa also has a psychological advantage, having won each of their three matches against Scotland.

South Africa U-19 chance of winning - 85%

Scotland U-19 chance of winning - 15%

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South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Tips

South Africa batter Dewain Marais scored 42 runs off 39 balls in the last match against England. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. He scored 65 runs off 38 balls in the first match against West Indies. He would be eyeing for another good outing in the Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Scotland U19's Alec Price would also aim to make an impact in his last outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He scored 31 runs off 42 balls against West Indies. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. He did not get an opportunity in the first match, and would aim to justify his selection once again.

South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl to beat Scotland. England did the same thing and defeated hosts South Africa in the second-last match. England U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first and won the match against Scotland by seven wickets in the second match here in U19 World Cup 2024. In the first match here, West Indies won and opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Saturday. The precipitation level will be somewhere close to 5 percent only. With a humidity level of 42 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in Potchefstroom on January 27.

South Africa U-19 Player List

David Teeger (captain), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma.

South Africa U-19 Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Steve Stolk Batter David Teeger Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Dewan Marais All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Juan James (Cap) All-rounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Tristan Luus Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler

South Africa U-19 Recent Form

South Africa U-19 won their first match against West Indies by 34 runs. They lost to England by 36 runs (DLS Method) in their second match. Their third-last match against India was abandoned in January. Prior to the game, they defeated Afghanistan U-19 by five wickets. They lost two of their last five matches against India.

Scotland U-19 Player List

Owen Gould (captain), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Scotland U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Adi Hegde All-rounder Jamie Dunk Batter Bahadar Esakhiel Batter Owen Gould (C&WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Uzair Ahmad Batter Ibrahim Faisal All-rounder Mackenzie Jones Batter Logan Briggs All-rounder Ruaridh McIntyre Bowler Qasim Khan Bowler Harry Armstrong Bowler

Scotland U-19 Recent Form

Scotland Under-19 lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by seven wickets against England. In the second match, West Indies handed them a five-wicket defeat. They have lost each of their last five complete matches.

South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

South Africa U-19 and Scotland U-19 have clashed against each other three times. South Africa have emerged victorious on all the three occasions. South Africa won their last match against Scotland by 10 wickets and 126 balls remaining in 2016.

South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Odds

South Africa U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

South Africa openers Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorious partnered for 71 runs in the last match against England U-19. Stolk scored 64 off 55 balls, while Pretorious chipped in with 25 runs off 29 balls. In the first match the duo partnered for 26 runs together. Stolk was dismissed for 5 but Pretorious went on to score 40 off 34 balls. Both the batters have shown form, and therefore it is expected that they will score over 19 runs together against Scotland as well.

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South Africa U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be the top batter for South Africa U-19

Lhuan-dre Pretorius would again be one of the South Africa batters to watch out for. He scored 40 runs off 34 balls in the first match. He was dismissed for 25 runs off 29 balls in the second match. The left-hand batter has scored 328 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 32.8 and a strike rate of 85.63.

Jamie Dunk to be the top batter for Scotland U-19

Scotland opener Jamie Dunk scored 57 runs off 87 balls against West Indies in his last outing. He hit six boundaries in his innings. In the first match, Dunk scored 40 off 70 balls against England. After two attractive knocks, the 18-year-old right-hand batter would again aim to score high in his final outing of the U19 World Cup 2024.

South Africa U-19 vs England U-19 U-19 Top Bowlers

Kwena Maphaka to be the top bowler for South Africa Under-19

Kwena Maphaka was on fire for South Africa in his first outing against West Indies. He picked a five-wicket haul to fire his team to a 31-run win. In the rain-marred second match against England, he did not pick any wicket but gave away just 26 runs in six overs. He has picked 18 wickets in his last eight matches at a strike rate of 23.22 and an economy rate of 4.69.

Ibrahim Faisal to be the top bowler for Scotland U-19

Scotland bowler Ibrahim Faisal picked two wickets for 30 runs in five overs against Scotland England U-19. He picked the wicket of well set opener Jaydn Denly (40) and England number three Noah Thain (22). In the second match, he was highly expensive, leaking 41 runs in just four overs. However, he managed to pick the wicket of West Indies number three Joshua Dorne. The 18-year-old has three wickets in his last four outings. Scotland U19 would expect him to chip in with wickets once again.