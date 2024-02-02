South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Match Prediction RSA 74 % Chance of Winning SRI 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.332 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa U-19 will take on Sri Lanka U-19 their second and last Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday, February 2. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chance of Winning

South Africa are the favourites to beat Sri Lanka in their last match of the Super Six round to qualify for the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup 2024. Hosts are very well aware of the home conditions and are expected to make life tough for Sri Lankans in the middle.

South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe in their first Super Six match to bolster their NRR and chance of qualifying for the U19 World Cup 2024 semi-final. They registered a thumping nine wicket win with 219 balls to spare. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 102. Their only defeat in the tournament came against England via DLS method.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won only against teams like Zimbabwe and Namibia in the group stage. They lost to Australia in their last group stage match. West Indies defeated them by three wickets in the Super Six round on January 30.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 133 against Namibia, 208 against Australia and 231 against West Indies. Their batting struggles have been quite evident and beating South Africa would not at all be an easy task for them.

South Africa U-19 chance of winning - 74%

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 26%

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South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Tips

South Africa batter Dewain Marais did not get to bat against Zimbabwe as his team won by nine wickets. But he scored 42 runs off 39 balls in the match against England and followed it up with an unbeaten 80 off just 50 balls against Scotland. The innings consisted of eight fours and three sixes. He scored 65 runs off 38 balls in the first match against West Indies. He would be eyeing for another good outing in the Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Sri Lanka opener Pulindu Perera scored 24 runs off 31 balls in the first Super Six match against West Indies. The innings consisted of four boundaries. This was his first score in double digits in the tournament. Chances of Sri Lanka qualifying for semi-finals is low and Perera would aim to end the campaign on a high.

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, South Africa opted to bowl first. Pakistan U19 opted to bowl first against Ireland in the second-last match. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl to beat Scotland. England did the same thing and defeated hosts South Africa in the third-last match. All the teams have opted to bowl first at this venue in the tournament. The trend is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Saturday. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h. It will be partly sunny in Potchefstroom on February 2.

South Africa U-19 Player List

David Teeger (captain), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma.

South Africa U-19 Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Steve Stolk Batter David Teeger Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Dewan Marais All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Juan James (Cap) All-rounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Tristan Luus Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler

South Africa U-19 Recent Form

South Africa U-19 won their first match against West Indies by 34 runs. They lost to England by 36 runs (DLS Method) in their second match. They defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their last group stage match. South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their first Super Six match.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardena (captain), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

Sri Lanka U-19 Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Vishen Halambage Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan Nethsara Batter Sharujan Shanmuganatha (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dinura Kalupahana Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Ruvishan Perera Bowler Garukh Sanketh Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka U-19 lost their last match of the group stage by six wickets against Australia. They defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs (DLS method) in their first match and Namibia by 77 runs in the second match of the group stage. Sri Lanka lost their first Super Six match against West Indies by three wickets.

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka U-19 have won three of their last five matches against South Africa. Sri Lanka have also won the last two games. In the last meeting between the two teams in 2022, Sri Lanka U19 won by 65 runs.

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Odds

South Africa U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

South Africa openers Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorious forged a 86-run partnership in their first Super Six match against Zimbabwe. Pretorious scored 53 runs, while Stolk scored 37 runs. The duo partnered for 114 runs in their last league match against Scotland, Stolk scored 86 and Pretorious 22.

In their match against England, they partnered for 71 runs. Stolk scored 64 off 55 balls, while Pretorious chipped in with 25 runs off 29 balls. In the first match the duo partnered for 26 runs together. Stolk was dismissed for 5 but Pretorious went on to score 40 off 34 balls. Both the batters have consistently given good starts to South Africa, and therefore it is expected that they will score over 19 runs together against Sri Lanka as well.

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South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Batters

Steve Stolk to be the top batter for South Africa U-19

South Africa opener Steve Stolk has been a consistent and in-form batter for his team. He has scored 372 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 46.5, and a whopping strike rate of 142.52. He got out for five runs in the opening match against West Indies, but since then registered scores of 64. 86 and 37. Eyes will be on the 17-year-old right-hand batter once again.

Dinura Kalupahana to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

With three fifties in the tournament so far, Dinura Kalupahana has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. After scoring 67 in the warm-up match against India, Dinura Kalupahana has registered scores of 60, 0, 64 and 53. The 18-year-old would look to hand his team their third win of the U19 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

South Africa U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Bowlers

Riley Norton to be the top bowler for South Africa Under-19

Riley Norton continued to impress in the last match against Zimbabwe. He bowled five overs for two maidens, seven runs and one wicket. He did not play the match against England which South Africa lost by 36 runs (DLS method). The other two matches saw him pick three wickets each. He registered figures of 3/66 against West Indies, and 3/48 against Scotland. Norton has picked nine wickets in his last six matches at an economy rate of 4.75.

Malsha Tharupathi to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Under-19

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Malsha Tharupathi did not impress in the side's last match against West Indies as he bowled five overs for 30 runs without taking any wicket. But, he has the ability to emerge as the trump card for Sri Lanka. He picked one wicket in the match against Australia. He bowled 10 overs for 39 runs. He was Sri Lanka's most impactful bowler in their first match against Zimbabwe as well. He picked three wickets for 15 runs in 3.1 overs. Malsha Tharupathi has picked 13 wickets in his last 10 matches at a strike rate of 23.3 and an economy rate of 4.95.