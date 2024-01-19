RSA (South Africa U-19) vs WIN (West Indies U-19) Match Prediction RSA 60 % Chance of Winning WIN 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.633 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa U-19 will take on West Indies U-19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group B match at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Friday, December 19. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Chance of Winning

Hosts South Africa should beat West Indies in their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. The home conditions are expected to benefit them and they are high on confidence after registering a comfortable five-wicket win in their last outing against Afghanistan. In the match, South Africa bundled out Afghanistan for 139 runs.

West Indies cricket, on the other hand, has drifted more towards the T20 format of the game in the last few years. Their senior team even failed to qualify for the World Cup 2023. They suffered a 51-run defeat in their last match against Sri Lanka in September 2023. The team has lacked quality match outings, and going against South Africa would not be easy for them.

South Africa U-19 chance of winning - 60%

West Indies U-19 chance of winning - 40%

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South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Tips

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius has scored 288 runs in nine matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 82.52 in his last nine matches. The 17-year-old is expected to come good against the West Indies in the first match.

Jordan Johnson of West Indies has scored 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 101.98 in his last seven matches. The 18-year-old southpaw batter has also featured in a first-class match, and would be one of the key players to watch out for.

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match played at the venue, South Africa elected to bowl first after winning the toss but lost by 123 runs against Australia. In the second-last ODI match here, Australia won the match by three wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Therefore, it's very likely that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

In the last match at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, Australia lost the match after opting to bat second. In the second-last match South Africa defeated West Indies after winning the toss and opting to bowl second. South Africa defeated Australia after opting to bat second in the third-last match.

South Africa U-19 Player List

David Teeger (captain), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma.

South Africa U-19 Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper-batter Steve Stolk Batter David Teeger (captain) Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Dewan Marias All-rounder Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Riley Norton All-rounder Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Juan James All-rounder Sipho Potsane Bowler

South Africa U-19 Recent Form

South Africa U-19's last match against India was abandoned in January. Prior to the game, they defeated Afghanistan U-19 by five wickets. They lost each of their three matches prior to the win over Afghanistan.

West Indies U-19 Player List

Stephan Pascal (captain), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

West Indies U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Dorne Batter Nathan Edwards Batter Jordan Johnson Batter Devonie Joseph Wicketkeeper-batter Nathan Sealy All-rounder Reon Edwards All-rounder Stephen Pascal (Captain) Bowler Carson McCullough Bowler Raneico Smith Bowler Adrian Weir Bowler Steve Wedderburn Bowler

West Indies U-19 Recent Form

West Indies U-19 lost their last match against Sri Lanka U-19 by 51 runs. They won their second-last match against the same by 195 runs. They lost their third-last match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. West Indies U-19 have won two of their last five matches.

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Head-to-Head Record

West Indies U-19 have come on top of South Africa U-19 in three out of the last five matches against them. West Indies won by 19 runs when they last clashed against South Africa U-19 in January 2022.

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Odds

South Africa U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

South Africa opening pair of Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorius are expected to make the most of the home conditions and get their team off to a good start. The last time the two batted together, they scored 32 runs together off 23 balls. Pretorius scored 11 runs in the match, while Stolk chipped in with 40 runs. In the second-last match, the partnership between the duo accounted for 22 runs. There is a high chance that Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will once again score over 19 runs together.

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Odi Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Potchefstroom South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.346 Bet Now!

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Batters

David Teeger to be the top batter for Ireland U-19

South Africa captain David Teeger has scored 252 runs in his last nine outings at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 73.68. In a List A match four innings back, Teeger scored 95 unbeaten runs. The 19-year-old right-hand batter will be a key batter for South Africa.

Adrian Weir to be the top batter for USA U-19

West Indies batter Adrian Weir has scored 116 runs in his last three outings at an average of 38.67 and a strike rate of 87.87. The 18-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 15, 52, 32 and 32 in his last four innings.

South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Bowlers

Kwena Maphaka to be the top bowler for Ireland Under-19

Kwena Maphaka has been in supreme form lately. His last eight outings have seen him pick 20 wickets at an economy rate of 5.03 and a strike rate of 21. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer has also featured in two first-class and five T20 matches. He picked a five-wicket haul in his last outing against Afghanistan.

Nathan Edward to be the top bowler for USA U-19

Nathan Edward has picked a total of 12 wickets in his last six matches at a strike rate of 22.33 and an economy rate of 5.37. The left-arm pacer has picked eight wickets in the last four matches.