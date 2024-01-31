South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Match Prediction ZIM 12 % Chance of Winning RSA 88 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.104 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa U-19 will take on Zimbabwe U-19 their first Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 31. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Chance of Winning

South Africa are red hot favourites to beat Zimbabwe in their first Super Six match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. South Africa topped Group B after beating West Indies and Scotland. Their only defeat came against England U19 by 36 runs (DLS method).

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka U19 by 39 runs (DLS method) and Australia by 225 runs before beating minnows Namibia by eight wickets. They were bundled out for 89 and 71 runs respectively against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Their batting unit is very likely to collapse once again against South Africa. Also, South Africa have successfully scored over 250 runs on two occasions. In their match against England as well, they scored 230 runs.

South Africa are far more superior than Zimbabwe in all the departments of the game and an easy win for them is on the cards.

South Africa U-19 chance of winning - 88%

Zimbabwe U-19 chance of winning - 12%

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South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Tips

South Africa batter Dewain Marais scored 42 runs off 39 balls in the match against England and followed it up with an unbeaten 80 off just 50 balls against Scotland. The innings consisted of eight fours and three sixes. He scored 65 runs off 38 balls in the first match against West Indies. He would be eyeing for another good outing in the Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Zimbabwe number three Brendon Sunguro scored 29 runs off 72 balls in the match against Namibia. The innings consisted of three boundaries. He batted at number six spot against Australia, and number nine in the match against Sri Lanka. The management has shown trust in him, and he would aim to score some handy runs against South Africa as well.

South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Pakistan U19 opted to bowl first against Ireland. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl to beat Scotland. England did the same thing and defeated hosts South Africa in the third-last match. All the teams have opted to bowl first at this venue in the tournament. The trend is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Saturday. With a humidity level of 40 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h. It will be mostly partly sunny in Potchefstroom on January 31.

South Africa U-19 Player List

David Teeger (captain), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma.

South Africa U-19 Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Steve Stolk Batter David Teeger Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Dewan Marais All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Juan James (Cap) All-rounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Tristan Luus Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler

South Africa U-19 Recent Form

South Africa U-19 won their first match against West Indies by 34 runs. They lost to England by 36 runs (DLS Method) in their second match. They defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their last group stage match. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

Zimbabwe U-19 Player List

Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (captain), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panas

Zimbabwe U-19 Playing XI

Nathaniel Hlabangana Batter Ryan Kamwemba (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Panashe Taruvinga All-rounder Campbell Macmillan Batter Ronak Patel All-rounder Kohl Eksteen All-rounder Matthew Schonken (Cap) All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Brendon Sunguro Bowler Riyan Simbi Bowler Anesu Kamuriwo Bowler

Zimbabwe U-19 Recent Form

Zimbabwe U-19 lost their first match of the U-19 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka by 39 runs (DLS method). They lost their second match of the U19 World Cup 2024 against Australia by 225 runs. In their third match, Zimbabwe thrashed Namibia by eight wickets. Zimbabwe have lost three of their last five matches.

South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Zimbabwe U-19 have won three of their last five matches against South Africa U-19. In their last match against each other in 2020, Zimbabwe U19 defeated South Africa U19 by 31 runs.

South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Odds

South Africa U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

South Africa openers Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorious partnered for 114 runs in their last match against Scotland. Stolk scored 86 runs, while Pretorious chipped in with 22 runs. In their second-last match against England, they partnered for 71 runs. Stolk scored 64 off 55 balls, while Pretorious chipped in with 25 runs off 29 balls. In the first match the duo partnered for 26 runs together. Stolk was dismissed for 5 but Pretorious went on to score 40 off 34 balls. Both the batters have consistently given good starts to South Africa, and therefore it is expected that they will score over 19 runs together against Zimbabwe as well.

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South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be the top batter for South Africa U-19

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hasn't scored big in the tournament so far but he looks close to making a massive impact. In his last match against Scotland, he scored 22 runs off 24 balls. The 17-year-old scored 40 runs off 34 balls in the first match. The southpaw was dismissed for 25 runs off 29 balls in the second match. Pretorius has scored 349 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 88.8.

Panashe Taruvinga to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Zimbabwe opener Panashe Taruvinga scored 59 runs off 115 balls as Zimbabwe registered their first win of the tournament and qualified for Under-19 World Cup 2024. The innings consisted of seven fours. He scored eight runs against Sri Lanka and got out for a duck in the game against Australia. Panashe Taruvinga found timely form, and would look to make some handy contributions for his team once again. He has scored 138 runs in his last six matches at an average of 27.6.

South Africa U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Bowlers

Riley Norton to be the top bowler for South Africa Under-19

Riley Norton has played two matches so far in the U19 World Cup 2024 and picked three wickets in each of those matches. He registered figures of 3/66 against West Indies, and 3/48 against Scotland. He did not play the match against England which South Africa lost by 36 runs (DLS method). Norton has picked eight wickets in his last five matches at an economy rate of 5.18.

Ryan Simbi to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe U-19

Zimbabwe U19 left-arm spinner Ryan Simbi has picked three wickets in his last outing against Namibia. He registered figures of 2/53 against Australia. In his first outing against Sri Lanka, he picked one wicket for 40 runs. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team, and expected to be their main man with the ball once again. The 19-year-old has picked 10 wickets in his last five matches.