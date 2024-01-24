Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Match Prediction SRI 85 % Chance of Winning NAM 15 % Registration Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.191 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka U-19 will take on Namibia U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Wednesday, January 24. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka have an excellent chance of winning their match against Namibia. In the first match, Sri Lanka bundled out Zimbabwe for 89 to win the match by 39 runs (DLS) method. Namibia are expected to get a similar treatment from the island nation.

Namibia were bundled out for 91 in 33.1 overs against Australia U19 on Sunday. Their bowlers did a great job by picking six Australian wickets but their struggling batting unit is unlikely to come up with a better show.

Sri Lanka U19 have won each of their last three matches against Namibia U19. This will give Sri Lanka a massive psychological advantage. Namibia are almost certain of facing a very tough time against Sri Lanka in their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 85%

Namibia U-19 chance of winning - 15%

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Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Betting Tips

Sri Lanka were three down for 12 runs when Ravishan Nethsara played a gusty 31-run innings off 87 balls. His knock consisted of a four and a six each. The 18-year-old has scores of 31, 0, 28, 21 and 23. He has got starts and would be aiming for a big score against Namibia.

Namibia captain Alexander Volschenk scored 21 runs off 45 balls as his side was bundled out for 91 against Australia. The innings from the right-hand batter consisted of one four and a six. Volschenk would aim to better his performance in the upcoming match.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Australia U19 won the toss and elected to bowl first to beat Namibia. In the second-last match here, Zimbabwe U19 lost to Sri Lanka after electing to bowl first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Kimberley on Wednesday, January 23. With a humidity level of 39 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 16 km/h. It will be partly cloudy in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardena (captain), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

Sri Lanka U-19 Predicted Playing XI





Pulindu Perera Batter Vishen Halambage Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan Nethsara Batter Sharujan Shanmuganatha (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dinura Kalupahana Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Ruvishan Perera Bowler Garukh Sanketh Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka U-19 defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs (DLS method) in their first match. They won their warm-up match against Bangladesh by 119 runs. In their third-last match, they lost to Bangladesh by six wickets. The fourth-last match saw them lose against UAE by two runs, while they defeated Japan by seven wickets in their fifth-last match.

Namibia U-19 Player List

Alex Volschenk (captain), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.

Namibia U-19 Playing XI





Gerhard Rensburg All-rounder Johannes de Villiers All-rounder JW Visagie (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Alexander Volschenk (Cap) Batter Jack Brassell All-rounder Ryan Moffett All-rounder Nico Pieters All-rounder PD Blignaut Bowler Junior Kariata Bowler Henry van Wyk Bowler Zacheo van Vuuren Bowler

Namibia U-19 Recent Form

Namibia U-19 lost their first match against Australia U19 by four wickets. They played their second-last match in 2018 against Ireland and lost by 102 runs. They defeated Kenya by eight wickets in their third-last match. They have lost four of their last five matches.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka U-19 have won each of their last three matches against Namibia U-19. Namibia won the fourth-last match by four wickets. Sri Lanka U19 have won each of their last five matches against Namibia.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Sri Lanka opening pair of Pulindu Perera and Vishen Halambage could partner only for one run in their first match against Zimbabwe. Perera scored four runs, while Halambage was dismissed for a 3-ball duck. The duo scored 55 runs together in the warm-up match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Perera scored a fifty, while Halambage scored 30 off 31. The two batters adjusted fairly well to the South African conditions, and are expected to bounce back to form against Namibia. We expect Pulindu Perera and Vishen Halambage to score over 19 runs together in the match.

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Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Top Batters

Dinura Kalupahana to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Sri Lanka batter Dinura Kalupahana top-scored for Sri Lanka in their first match against Zimbabwe. He scored 60 runs off 55 runs. The innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. He has scored 298 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 84.18.

Zacheo van Vuuren to be the top batter for Namibia U-19

Zacheo van Vuuren top-scored for Australia in their rather unforgettable outing against Australia U19. He scored 29 runs off 47 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. He would be looking to top score once again for the team.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Top Bowlers

Garuka Sanketh to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka U-19

Sri Lanka bowler Garuka Sanketh picked one wicket for eight runs in 3.1 overs against Zimbabwe U19. He has picked 18 wickets in his last eight matches at an economy rate of 5.34 and a strike rate of 24.22. The 18-year-old right-arm medium-pacer has picked seven wickets in his last five matches.

Jack Brassell to be the top bowler for Namibia U-19

Namibia fast bowler Jack Brassell picked three wickets in the first match against Namibia U19. He bowled eight overs and gave away just 28 runs and made Australia, who lost six wickets while chasing 92, work hard for a win. Eyes will be on Brassell once again.