Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Match Prediction SRI 41 % Chance of Winning WI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka U-19 will take on West Indies U-19 their first Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Tuesday, January 30. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Chance of Winning

West Indies have a higher chance of winning their first Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. They have looked very competitive in the tournament so far. They lost their first match against South Africa but in the match, they scored 254 runs in just 40.1 overs while chasing 286.

Later, they defeated Scotland by five wickets before beating England by two wickets to qualify for the next round. Their attacking brand of cricket might surprise Sri Lanka who defeated weaker opponents in Zimbabwe and Namibia before losing to Australia by six wickets. 208 runs is all they could manage against Australia. Zimbabwe bundled them out for 204, and Namibia got them all out for 133 runs only.

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 41%

West Indies U-19 chance of winning - 59%

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England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Tips

Eyes will be on Sri Lanka opener Pulindu Perera who has failed to impress so far in the U19 World Cup 2024. He has registered scores of 3, 3 and 0. However, the left-hand batter has scored 428 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 53.5 and a strike rate of 113.22.

West Indies captain Stephan Pascal stood the tough Test against England and scored 58 runs off 84 balls against England to guide his team to a two-wicket to qualify for the Super Six. His innings consisted of six fours. He scored 26 in his second-last outing, and six in the first match. He has grown in confidence with every passing match.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Toss Prediction

Zimbabwe U19 opted to bowl first against Namibia in the last match at the venue. Australia U19 opted to bat first in the second-last match here at the venue. In the third-last match here, Namibia U-19 opted to bowl first in Kimberley. In the fourth-last match as well, Australia U19 opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Kimberly on Tuesday, January 30. The precipitation level will be close to five percent. With a humidity level of 52 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 19 km/h.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardena (captain), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

Sri Lanka U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Vishen Halambage Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan Nethsara Batter Sharujan Shanmuganatha (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dinura Kalupahana Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Ruvishan Perera Bowler Garukh Sanketh Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka U-19 lost their last match of the group stage by six wickets against Australia. They defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs (DLS method) in their first match and Namibia by 77 runs in the second match of the group stage. Sri Lanka have won three of their last five matches.

West Indies U-19 Player List

Stephan Pascal (captain), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

West Indies U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Adrian Weir Batter Stephan Pascal (Cap) Batter Joshua Dorne All-rounder Jordan Johnson Batter Steve Wedderburn Batter Jewel Andrew (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Nathan Sealy All-rounder Tarrique Edward All-rounder Nathan Edwards Bowler Isai Thorne Bowler Deshawn James Bowler

West Indies U-19 Recent Form

West Indies lost their first match of the group stage against South Africa by 31 runs. In the second match, Scotland defeated them by five wickets. They defeated England by two wickets in the third match.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka U19 have won three of their last five matches against West Indies. However, West Indies have won two of their last three matches against Sri Lanka. In the last U19 match between the two nations, Sri Lanka won by 51 runs.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Betting Odds

West Indies U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

West Indies opening pair of Adrian Weir and Stephan Pascal are likely to score over 19 runs together in the match against Sri Lanka. In their last match, West Indies lost their first wicket before opening their account. Weir got on a duck but Pascal hit a fifty. In the second-last match Weir scored seven runs and Pascal 26 as the West Indies opening partnership accounted for 22 runs. West Indies failed to open their account before losing a wicket in their first match as well. West Indies must have taken note of the failures and would look to overcome it in the match against Sri Lanka with better planning and execution. A watchful start and a partnership over 19 runs looks on the card.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Odi De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Batters

Dinura Kalupahana to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Sri Lanka batter Dinura Kalupahana scored 60 runs off 55 balls in his first outing of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He smashed six fours and two sixes. In the following match against Namibia, he got out for a duck. The 18-year-old right-hand batter bounced back with a 64-run knock off 78 balls against Australia. The in-form batter would be key to Sri Lanka's batting success against West Indies.

Jewel Andrew to be the top batter for West Indies U-19

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew got out for two runs against England but his performance has been exceptional in the tournament so far. He was on fire against South Africa. He gave the hosts a major scare by scoring 130 runs off 96 balls. The innings consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. He followed it up with an unbeaten 64 off 60 against Scotland. He hit eight boundaries this time around. The 17-year-old has scored 287 runs in his last five matches at an average of 95 71.75 and a strike rate of 112.54.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs West Indies U-19 Top Bowlers

Malsha Tharupathi to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Under-19

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Malsha Tharupathi picked one wicket in the match against Australia. He bowled 10 overs for 39 runs. He was Sri Lanka's most impactful bowler in their first match against Zimbabwe as well. He picked three wickets for 15 runs in 3.1 overs. Malsha Tharupathi has picked 13 wickets in his last 10 matches at a strike rate of 23.23 and an economy rate of 5.13.

Nathan Edward to be the top bowler for West Indies Under-19

As predicted, Nathan Edwards emerged as the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in their last match as well. He bowled 6.5 overs to give away 28 runs and pick three wickets. Edwards picked two wickets for 63 runs in 10 overs against South Africa. In the following match against Scotland, he picked one wicket by giving away just 26 runs in eight overs. Edward has picked 18 wickets in his last nine matches at an economy rate of 5.16 and strike rate of 23.05.