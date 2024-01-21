Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Match Prediction SRI 76 % Chance of Winning ZIM 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.205 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka U-19 will take on Zimbabwe U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Sunday, January 21. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U-19 are very likely to beat Zimbabwe U-19 in their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Sri Lanka are expected to come forward as the more confident outfit in the match. In their warm-up match against Bangladesh U-19, Sri Lanka registered a thumping 119-run win after scoring 239 runs for nine wickets. Not to forget, Bangladesh recently featured in the final of U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka had Bangladesh nine down for 119 to win the match. Sri Lanka opener Pulindu Perera hit a fifty while pacer Vishen Halambage picked three wickets for 28 runs in 6.1 overs. Zimbabwe also won their warm-up match by 27 runs (DLS Method), but Ireland was the team they faced. Beating Sri Lanka won't be an easy task. Notably, the island nations has won each of their last five matches against Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka registered two victories against a strong Pakistan team in October 2023.

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 76%

Zimbabwe U-19 chance of winning - 24%

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Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Tips

Sri Lanka batter Rusanda Gamage has scored 246 runs in his last four matches at an average of 61.5 and a strike rate of 82.27. The 19-year-old left-hand batter has scores 0f 6, 24, 26, 18 and 66.

Ryan Kamwemba of Zimbabwe has scored 103 runs in his last two matches at an average of 51.5 and a strike rate of 90.35. The 18-year-old has scores of 52, 0 and 103 runs in his last three innings.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first but lost against England by 59 runs. In the second-last match, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first to beat Zimbabwe by 143 runs. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Kimberley on Sunday, January 21. With a humidity level of 31 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 19 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in Kimberley.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardena (captain), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

Sri Lanka U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Vishen Halambage Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan Nethsara Batter Sharujan Shanmuganatha (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dinura Kalupahana Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Vihas Thewmika Bowler Dinuka Tennakoon Bowler Duvindu Ranatunga Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka U-19 won their warm-up match against Bangladesh by 119 runs. In their second-last match, they lost to Bangladesh by six wickets. The third-last match saw them lose against UAE by two runs, while they defeated Japan by seven wickets in their fourth-last match.

Zimbabwe U-19 Player List

Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (captain), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panas

Zimbabwe U-19 Playing XI

Ryan Kamwemba Batter Panashe Taruvinga (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Kohl Eksteen Batter Campbell Macmillan Batter Ronak Patel - Brendon Sunguro - Calton Takawira - Mashford Shungu - Shaun Dzakatire - Panashe Gwatiringa - Newman Nyamhuri -

Zimbabwe U-19 Recent Form

Zimbabwe U-19 defeated Ireland in their warm up match. They defeated the same side by 32 runs in their second-last match. They lost each of their three prior games.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka U-19 have defeated Zimbabwe U-19 in each of their last five matches. Sri Lanka U-19 defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in their last encounter.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Sri Lanka opening pair of Pulindu Perera and Vishen Halambage scored 55 runs together in the warm-up match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Perera scored a fifty, while Halambage scored 30 off 31. The two batters adjusted fairly well to the South African conditions, and are expected to fire once against Zimbabwe. A very inexperienced Ireland batting unit managed to score 217 against Zimbabwe in the warm-up game. Sri Lanka batters are coming fresh from Asia Cup 2023, and are in good rhythm. Their openers are expected to score over 19 runs together.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Kimberley Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.655 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Batters

Pulindu Perera to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Sri Lanka opener Pulindu Perera has been in good form lately. He has scored 441 runs in his last seven matches at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 119.18. The 18-year-old left-arm batter scored a fifty in the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Panashe Taruvinga to be the top batter for Zimbabwe U-19

Panashe Taruvinga will be a Zimbabwe batter to watch out for. He has scored 108 runs in his last five matches at an average of 21.6 and a strike rate of 51.92. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scores of 27, 28 and 40 in his last three outings.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Top Bowlers

Garuka Sanketh to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka U-19

Sri Lanka bowler Garuka Sanketh has picked 17 wickets in his last eight matches at an economy rate of 5.47 and a strike rate of 24.52. The 18-year-old right-arm medium-pacer has picked five wickets in his last three matches.

Matthew Schonken to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe U-19

The Zimbabwe spinner has picked six wickets in his last five matches at an economy rate of 4.43 and a strike rate of 40. The 18-year-old leg-spinner has picked three-wicket hauls in his last two games. He has picked eight wickets in his last three matches.