West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Match Prediction WI 84 % Chance of Winning SCO 16 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.061 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies U-19 will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group B match at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 24. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland Chance of Winning

West Indies are expected to steamroll Scotland U19 in their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. West Indies lost their first match against hosts South Africa but showed some serious intent. Chasing 286, West Indies fell 31 runs short, but scored 254 runs in just 40.1 overs.

Scotland U19, on the other hand, scored 174 runs in 49.2 as England won by seven wickets and 142 balls to spare. Handling an intentful West Indies side is not going to be easy for Scotland.

West Indies U19 have also won each of their last three matches against Scotland U19, and that is also certain of giving them a lot of psychological advantage. Scotland can be in a situation where they freeze out in front of attacking cricket from the West Indies.

West Indies U-19 chance of winning - 84%

Scotland U-19 chance of winning - 16%

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West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Tips

Jordan Johnson of West Indies got off to a solid start against South Africa, scoring 21 runs off 19 balls. The innings consisted of four boundaries. He has scored 227 runs at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 102.71 in his last eight matches. The 18-year-old southpaw batter has also featured in a first-class match, and would be one of the key players to watch out for.

Scotland U-19 opener Jamie Dunk scored 40 runs off 70 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. The innings consisted of three fours. His partnership with Owen Gould accounted for 40 runs after Ireland were reduced to 28/2. He would take inspiration from his first outing at the ICC event.

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, England U19 opted to bowl first and defeated Scotland. In the second-last match (first of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024), West Indies U-19 opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss will most likely bowl once again.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 24. With a humidity level of 47 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h. It will be partly cloudy in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

West Indies U-19 Player List

Stephan Pascal (captain), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

West Indies U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Adrian Weir Batter Stephan Pascal (Cap) Batter Joshua Dorne All-rounder Jordan Johnson Batter Steve Wedderburn Batter Jewel Andrew (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Nathan Sealy All-rounder Tarrique Edward All-rounder Nathan Edwards Bowler Isai Thorne Bowler Deshawn James Bowler

West Indies U-19 Recent Form

West Indies U-19 lost their first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 31 runs against South Africa. They lost their second-last match against Sri Lanka U-19 by 51 runs. They won their third-last match against the same by 195 runs. They lost their fourth-last match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. West Indies U-19 have won two of their last five matches.

Scotland U-19 Player List

Owen Gould (captain), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Scotland U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Adi Hegde All-rounder Jamie Dunk Batter Bahadar Esakhiel Batter Owen Gould (C&WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Uzair Ahmad Batter Ibrahim Faisal All-rounder Mackenzie Jones Batter Logan Briggs All-rounder Ruaridh McIntyre Bowler Qasim Khan Bowler Harry Armstrong Bowler

Scotland U-19 Recent Form

Scotland Under-19 lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by seven wickets against England. They have lost each of their last five complete matches. They lost their second-last match against Uganda in January by 51 runs.

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Head-to-Head Record

West Indies U-19 and Scotland U-19 have clashed against each other thrice till date. They have all the three matches. They won their last match back in 2022 by seven wickets and 182 balls remaining.

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Odds

West Indies U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

West Indies U-19 openers, Adrian Weir and Stephan Pascal could last only deliveries as West Indies lost their first wicket without scoring against South Africa. The duo partnered for 20 runs in their match against Sri Lanka in September 2023. In the match against the same opposition on August 27, 2023, Weir and Pascal partnered for 58 runs together. The duo would look to learn from their mistake from the previous outing and score over 19 runs against a not so strong bowling unit of Ireland.

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Odi Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Potchefstroom West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.1 Bet Now!

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Batters

Jewel Andrew to be the top batter for West Indies U-19

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew was on fire against South Africa. He gave the hosts a major scare by scoring 130 runs off 96 balls. The innings consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. The 17-year-old has scored 221 runs in his last three matches at an average of 73.67 and a strike rate of 119.45.

Owen Gould to be the top batter for Scotland U-19

Owen Gould, the captain and wicket-keeper of Scotland U-19, scored 48 runs off 61 balls for his team in the match against England U-19. The innings consisted of five four and a six, and played a key role in helping Scotland post a 175-run target.

West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Bowlers

Nathan Edward to be the top bowler for West Indies Under-19

Nathan Edwards picked two wickets for 63 runs in 10 overs against South Africa. He picked the wicket of Dewan Marais who top-scored for his team with 65 off 38 balls. He later removed Riley Norton. He has picked 14 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 5.54 and strike rate of 23.42.

Ibrahim Faisal to be the top bowler for Scotland U-19

Scotland bowler Ibrahim Faisal picked two wickets for 30 runs in five overs against Scotland England U-19. He picked the wicket of well set opener Jaydn Denly (40) and England number three Noah Thain (22). The 18-year-old has three wickets in his last three outings. Scotland U19 would expect him to chip in with wickets once again.

Nathan Edward has picked a total of 12 wickets in his last six matches at a strike rate of 22.33 and an economy rate of 5.37. The left-arm pacer has picked eight wickets in the last four matches.