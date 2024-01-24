West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Match Prediction
WI
84%
Chance of Winning
SCO
16%
Odi
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Facts:
- West Indies batter Jewel Andrew scored 130 runs off 96 balls in the previous match against South Africa U19.
- West Indies pacer Nathan Edward has picked 14 wickets in his last seven matches.
- Scotland U19 captain Owen Gould scored 48 runs off 61 balls against England U19.
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland Chance of Winning
West Indies are expected to steamroll Scotland U19 in their second match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024. West Indies lost their first match against hosts South Africa but showed some serious intent. Chasing 286, West Indies fell 31 runs short, but scored 254 runs in just 40.1 overs.
Scotland U19, on the other hand, scored 174 runs in 49.2 as England won by seven wickets and 142 balls to spare. Handling an intentful West Indies side is not going to be easy for Scotland.
West Indies U19 have also won each of their last three matches against Scotland U19, and that is also certain of giving them a lot of psychological advantage. Scotland can be in a situation where they freeze out in front of attacking cricket from the West Indies.
West Indies U-19 chance of winning - 84%
Scotland U-19 chance of winning - 16%
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Tips
Jordan Johnson of West Indies got off to a solid start against South Africa, scoring 21 runs off 19 balls. The innings consisted of four boundaries. He has scored 227 runs at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 102.71 in his last eight matches. The 18-year-old southpaw batter has also featured in a first-class match, and would be one of the key players to watch out for.
Scotland U-19 opener Jamie Dunk scored 40 runs off 70 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. The innings consisted of three fours. His partnership with Owen Gould accounted for 40 runs after Ireland were reduced to 28/2. He would take inspiration from his first outing at the ICC event.
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue, England U19 opted to bowl first and defeated Scotland. In the second-last match (first of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024), West Indies U-19 opted to bowl first. The team winning the toss will most likely bowl once again.
Weather Report
Very low chances of rain in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, January 24. With a humidity level of 47 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h. It will be partly cloudy in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
West Indies U-19 Player List
Stephan Pascal (captain), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.
West Indies U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Adrian Weir
|
Batter
|
Stephan Pascal (Cap)
|
Batter
|
Joshua Dorne
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Johnson
|
Batter
|
Steve Wedderburn
|
Batter
|
Jewel Andrew (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Nathan Sealy
|
All-rounder
|
Tarrique Edward
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Isai Thorne
|
Bowler
|
Deshawn James
|
Bowler
West Indies U-19 Recent Form
West Indies U-19 lost their first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 by 31 runs against South Africa. They lost their second-last match against Sri Lanka U-19 by 51 runs. They won their third-last match against the same by 195 runs. They lost their fourth-last match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. West Indies U-19 have won two of their last five matches.
Scotland U-19 Player List
Owen Gould (captain), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.
Scotland U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Adi Hegde
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Dunk
|
Batter
|
Bahadar Esakhiel
|
Batter
|
Owen Gould (C&WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Uzair Ahmad
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Faisal
|
All-rounder
|
Mackenzie Jones
|
Batter
|
Logan Briggs
|
All-rounder
|
Ruaridh McIntyre
|
Bowler
|
Qasim Khan
|
Bowler
|
Harry Armstrong
|
Bowler
Scotland U-19 Recent Form
Scotland Under-19 lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 by seven wickets against England. They have lost each of their last five complete matches. They lost their second-last match against Uganda in January by 51 runs.
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Head-to-Head Record
West Indies U-19 and Scotland U-19 have clashed against each other thrice till date. They have all the three matches. They won their last match back in 2022 by seven wickets and 182 balls remaining.
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Betting Odds
West Indies U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5
West Indies U-19 openers, Adrian Weir and Stephan Pascal could last only deliveries as West Indies lost their first wicket without scoring against South Africa. The duo partnered for 20 runs in their match against Sri Lanka in September 2023. In the match against the same opposition on August 27, 2023, Weir and Pascal partnered for 58 runs together. The duo would look to learn from their mistake from the previous outing and score over 19 runs against a not so strong bowling unit of Ireland.
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19
Odi
Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Potchefstroom
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Batters
Jewel Andrew to be the top batter for West Indies U-19
West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew was on fire against South Africa. He gave the hosts a major scare by scoring 130 runs off 96 balls. The innings consisted of 14 fours and three sixes. The 17-year-old has scored 221 runs in his last three matches at an average of 73.67 and a strike rate of 119.45.
Owen Gould to be the top batter for Scotland U-19
Owen Gould, the captain and wicket-keeper of Scotland U-19, scored 48 runs off 61 balls for his team in the match against England U-19. The innings consisted of five four and a six, and played a key role in helping Scotland post a 175-run target.
West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Top Bowlers
Nathan Edward to be the top bowler for West Indies Under-19
Nathan Edwards picked two wickets for 63 runs in 10 overs against South Africa. He picked the wicket of Dewan Marais who top-scored for his team with 65 off 38 balls. He later removed Riley Norton. He has picked 14 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 5.54 and strike rate of 23.42.
Ibrahim Faisal to be the top bowler for Scotland U-19
Scotland bowler Ibrahim Faisal picked two wickets for 30 runs in five overs against Scotland England U-19. He picked the wicket of well set opener Jaydn Denly (40) and England number three Noah Thain (22). The 18-year-old has three wickets in his last three outings. Scotland U19 would expect him to chip in with wickets once again.
Nathan Edward has picked a total of 12 wickets in his last six matches at a strike rate of 22.33 and an economy rate of 5.37. The left-arm pacer has picked eight wickets in the last four matches.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies U-19
West Indies U-19 to win @ 1.07 (Parimatch)
Scotland U-19 to win @ 8.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch