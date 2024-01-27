Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Match Prediction NAM 36 % Chance of Winning ZIM 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.583 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe U-19 will take on Namibia U-19 in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Saturday, January 27. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Chance of Winning

Both the teams have lost their first two matches, and would want to sign off from the Under-19 World Cup 2024. Namibia are the better placed team side to beat Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe lost their first match against Sri Lanka by 39 runs (DLS method) after getting bundled out for 89. In the second match, they were bundled out for 71 after leaking 296 runs.

Namibia have struggled equally with the bat, but their bowling unit has been splendid. They took six wickets before Namibia could chase down 92 against them. They bundled out South Africa for 133. With a stronger bowling unit, Namibia look set to beat Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe U-19 chance of winning - 64%

Namibia U-19 chance of winning - 36%

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Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Betting Tips

Zimbabwe bowler Brendon Sunguro picked two wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs against Australia. Surprisingly, Zimbabwe did not bowl him in the first match against Sri Lanka. Sunguro would again look to prove his bowling potential.

Johannes de Villiers bowled four overs for 19 runs and picked three wickets against Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer surprisingly did not bowl against Australia. De Villiers would look to prove his bowling potential once again.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Toss Prediction

Australia U19 opted to bat first at the last match here at the venue. In the second-last match here, Namibia U-19 opted to bowl first in Kimberley. In the third last match as well, Australia U19 opted to bowl first. However, the team winning the toss is expected to bat once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Kimberley on Saturday, January 27. With a humidity level of 41 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 13 km/h. It will be partly cloudy in Kimberley on Saturday.

Zimbabwe U-19 Player List

Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (captain), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panas

Zimbabwe U-19 Playing XI

Nathaniel Hlabangana Batter Ryan Kamwemba (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Panashe Taruvinga All-rounder Campbell Macmillan Batter Ronak Patel All-rounder Kohl Eksteen All-rounder Matthew Schonken (Cap) All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Brendon Sunguro Bowler Riyan Simbi Bowler Anesu Kamuriwo Bowler

Zimbabwe U-19 Recent Form

Zimbabwe U-19 lost their first match of the U-19 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka by 39 runs (DLS method). They lost their second match of the U19 World Cup 2024 against Australia by 225 runs. They defeated Ireland in their warm up match. They defeated the same side by 32 runs in their fourth-last match. Zimbabwe have won just one of their last five matches.

Namibia U-19 Player List

Alex Volschenk (captain), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.

Namibia U-19 Playing XI

Gerhard Rensburg All-rounder Johannes de Villiers All-rounder JW Visagie (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Alexander Volschenk (Cap) Batter Jack Brassell All-rounder Ryan Moffett All-rounder Nico Pieters All-rounder PD Blignaut Bowler Junior Kariata Bowler Henry van Wyk Bowler Zacheo van Vuuren Bowler

Namibia U-19 Recent Form

Namibia U-19 lost their first match against Australia U19 by four wickets. In their second match, they lost against Sri Lanka by 77 runs. They played their third-last match in 2018 against Ireland and lost by 102 runs. They defeated Kenya by eight wickets in their fourth-last match. They have lost four of their last five matches.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Zimbabwe U-19 have won each of their last five matches against Namibia. In the last match between the two nations in 2018, Zimbabwe won by seven wickets and 183 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Betting Odds

Zimbabwe U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Zimbabwe openers Nathaniel Hlabangana and Panashe Taruvinga could not add any run on the board together. In the first match, Hlabangana opened with Ryan Kamwemba. The duo partnered for 16 runs. Namibia picked their first wicket against Sri Lanka for 10 runs and 13 runs against Australia. The Namibia bowling unit has been on fire, and chances of Zimbabwe scoring over 19 runs against them is really low.

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Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Top Batters

Ronak Patel to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Zimbabwe batter Ronak Patel scored 36 runs off 48 balls as his team got out for 71 against Australia in the last match. His inninsg consisted of four boundaries. In the first match, he scored 12 runs off 12 balls and was one of the four batters from his side to score in double digits. He would aim to end the tournament on a high.

Zacheo van Vuuren to be the top batter for Namibia U-19

Zacheo van Vuuren top-scored for Australia in their rather unforgettable outing against Australia U19. He scored 29 runs off 47 balls. The innings consisted of five fours. In the second match he was dismissed for three runs from eight balls. He would be aiming to score high and take his team first time past 100 in this competition.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Namibia U-19 Top Bowlers

Matthew Schonken to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe U-19

Matthew Schonken can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side. The left-arm spinner picked two wickets for 65 runs against Australia. He picked two wickets against Sri Lanka as well. Schonken has picked 10 wickets in his last seven matches at an economy rate of 4.96.

Zacheo van Vuuren to be the top bowler for Namibia U-19

Namibia's Zacheo van Vuuren picked four wickets for 23 runs in eight overs against Sri Lanka U19. He dismissed four of the top six Sri Lanka batters. The 18-year-old right-arm pacer picked three wickets in his third-last match. Vuuren would aim to hand Namibia their first win of the Under-19 World Cup 2024.