CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction CSK 68 % Chance of Winning DC 32 % Bet Now! In what is going to be a very important game from the league table standpoint, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are going to take on each other in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday). While Chennai are placed in the second position after their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi are fighting for survival with only four wins from 10 games and are tottering at the bottom of the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

With this being a home game for Chennai Super Kings, Melbet is providing them with heavy odds to win this game. Their wins are valued at 1.67 as compared to odds of 2.2 by Delhi Capitals. That is a massive gap in value and perhaps an indicator of the result we are expecting.

CSK’s chance of winning is 68%

DC’s chance of winning is 32%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

A Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway partnership will be the talk of the town again, but be sure that Tushar Deshpande will be snatching back his purple cap again on Wednesday. There is definitely another masterclass in slinky bowling from Pathirana, while for Delhi, Mitchell Marsh will be at the thick of the things. With so many storylines to be explored, the CSK vs DC game provides a very good opportunity for the fans to indulge in oneupmanship.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has hosted a total of 24 IPL matches since 2018, in which batting first teams have won 12 and lost 12 games each. But captains have opted to bowl first more often, having done that a staggering 16 times. The average first innings score at the venue has been 157, but there is only a winning chance if you score more than 172 runs.

Weather Report

Being a coastal region, Chennai always offers a very difficult climate for players during the summertime, but with rain being predicted, swing bowlers will have a say in the game. As a matter of fact, there’s an 11% chance of rain during the match, with the humidity hovering around 38%.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Impact Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mathessa Pathirana Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings went winless for three games but made a solid return to the top two after beating Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. With 13 points from 11 games, CSK are at the second position on the table, and a win can further catapult their position.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Rilee Rossouw Batter Manish Pandey Batter Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

After going winless for five consecutive games in the beginning, Delhi Capitals have secured four wins in five games and that has put them in a favourable position. But for them to have a crack at the playoffs, things need to be the way it has been for a while, and hence, a win against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk is non-negotiable.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

This is one of the most one-sided IPL rivalries ever, with Chennai Super Kings winning 17 times against Delhi Capitals and losing only 10 games. This is going to be the first fixture between both sides this season, with Delhi slated to host the reverse fixture later next week.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

CSK to score over 51.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.84 (Melbet)

I would blindly go with this market, for Chennai Super Kings are the best powerplay side in the IPL, having scored at a run-rate of 9.5. Their ability is understandable from the fact that they have an average runs per wicket of 81.3 - easily the best in the league. With so many things going their way, it would be hard not to bet on them.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Devon Conway to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Devon Conway has been excellent for CSK this season, having scored 458 runs at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of 139.2. That is impeccable from every standard. With balls per dismissal being routed at 41.1, there is no way, we are making the best deal out of it if you bet on Devon Conway to be the best batter for CSK.

Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

David Warner’s run-scoring tempo has slowed down a little bit, but there’s no outright contender who could baffle him out. He already has 330 runs with four half-centuries already, and his balls per dismissal ratio of 27.4 makes it stand out from the lot. Then backing him to be the top scorer is the most prudent option available.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Despite giving away runs 10.3 economies, Tushar Deshpande has become the fulcrum of the CSK bowling line-up, having taken 19 wickets at an average of 20.8. In lieu of having a better average, Mohammed Shami has taken that Purple cap away from him, but he is definitely getting that back. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and make sure you have the best bet out there for you to catch upon.

Marsh to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mitchell Marsh may have played just seven games this season, but he already has nine wickets against his name, having been the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals so far. The fact that he has an average of 14.6 and an economy rate less than 9, there is a lot of positive to take away from this game. Trust him to deliver against CSK.