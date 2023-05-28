CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction CSK 45 % Chance of Winning GT 55 % Bet Now! In the repeat of the tournament opener, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final showdown of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST. Chennai beat Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier to make it to the final, whereas the Hardik Pandya-led side got the better of Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier to secure a berth for the home game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

So dominant these two sides have been this season that Melbet provides them equal odds to win the game. Both teams’ wins are valued at 1.9 for the finale. While Gujarat got the better of CSK in the campaign opener in Ahmedabad, CSK exacted revenge in the playoff by beating them fair and square in Chennai. Hence, the final is going to be a cracker of an encounter.

CSK’s chance of winning is 45%

GT’s chance of winning is 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips

If I have to place a pattern here, I can safely assume that Shubman Gill is going to break the Law of Averages into pieces. The consistency is exactly like Virat Kohli at his prime, and the way Gill has shattered all of the records this season just goes on to show that a century in the final is not far away. I will bet big on Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan with the ball, even though a serious takedown by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway couldn’t be ruled out. Trust Matheesha Pathirana to be amongst the wickets as well.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium has yielded better results this season as they teams have won five games in eight bouts. However, six out of eight times, captains overestimated the impact of dew by deciding to field first. Runs have come thick and fast, with this season yielding 193 runs in the first innings on an average, with the average first innings winning score being 197.

Weather Report

The second qualifier on Friday was delayed by half an hour after incessant rain threatened to wash the game away but it stayed away after that to result in a full game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Cricket fans would also expect the rain to stay away on Sunday, considering accuweather.com describes only 3% chance of precipitation on Sunday. There will be 54% cloud cover.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Impact Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mathessa Pathirana Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

In the last six completed matches, Chennai Super Kings have won four and lost two, and in the last game, they got the better of Gujarat Titans by a margin of 15 runs in the first qualifier. They have won their games on the back of the success of their top-order batters, especially Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. So Gujarat, even though the final will bplayed in their home ground, will be very wary of the four-time champions.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya © All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder David Miller Batter Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

In the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans proved why the loss to CSK was an aberration. After posting 233 runs on the back of yet another century by Shubman Gill, Gujarat won the game by 62 runs. In the league stage, they secured 10 wins from 14 games, which just tells you everything about their dominance.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans have beaten Chennai Super Kings in all but one game between the two sides in the IPL. In three games that Gujarat won against CSK, Gujarat had batted second but when for the first time, they batted first against CSK, they lost by 15 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

CSK powerplay score over 53.5 runs @ 1.94 (Melbet)

CSK have registered a total of five 200+ totals while batting first this season, which is the most for a team till now. CSK have been one of the best batting sides in the first six overs this season, having the joint third-highest run-rate. They also have the best average runs per wicket at the phase. What makes it special is that their run rate of 9.2 at the phase is amongst the highest for a side at the phase in an IPL season and their average runs per wicket is the best for a side at the phase as well. You shouldn’t have any doubt before placing the bet here. Just go ahead and place the bet.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a consistent scorer for CSK this season with 550+ runs to his name, which came at an average of more than 40 and an SR of more than 145. Gaikwad was also the highest scorer for CSK in the first qualifier against Gujarat Titans. As a matter of fact, Gaikwad has crossed the 30-run mark in most of his matches this season, while getting dismissed for a single-digit score only twice. Then what are you waiting for? Gaikwad will surely score the requisite runs.

Shubman Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Shubman Gill smacked his third century this season in the important second qualifier against MI to guide GT to the file. The Indian opener has been having a golden run with the bat as this was his third century in the last four games and overtook Faf du Plessis in the last game to become the leading run scorer in IPL 2023. Gill has become only the third batter ever to score more than 850 runs in an IPL season, and only the second Indian to do so. With the kind of form he is in currently, don’t be surprised if he goes on to break Virat Kohli’s record.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

Tushar Deshpande is currently the leading wicket-taker for CSK this season, with 21 wickets at an impressive SR of just 15.1. The pacer is also currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament amongst all bowlers. In the Q1 against GT, Deshpande crossed Mohit Sharma to become the highest wicket-taking uncapped bowler in a season for CSK. Trust him to deliver again.

Mohammed Shami to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Shami’s tally of 17 wickets inside the powerplay this season is the highest for any bowler in the first six overs in an IPL season. Shami has performed well in Ahmedabad as he has taken 17 out of his 28 wickets this season in this venue while maintaining an impressive bowling SR of 10.9. Both of his four-wicket hauls this season have come while bowling in Ahmedabad. Then are you in for another stunning performance from the UP pacer? I sure am.