CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction CSK 64 % Chance of Winning KKR 36 % Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 14, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Chennai are placed second on the points table, KKR are in the seventh position and are virtually out of the tournament unless other results go their way.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

The odds are extremely skewed for this encounter, with Chennai Super Kings’ wins are valued at 1.58 as against KKR’s winning market being 2.384. The odds pretty much show their standings on the league table so far and why CSK are a far more strong contender to win this encounter than their East Indian counterparts.

CSK’s chance of winning is 64%

KKR’s chance of winning is 36%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Tips

Let me don my prediction hat once again. Chennai has always evoked happy memories for Andre Russell, so I hope the Caribbean superstar will ensure a smashing inning for KKR. But this will once again be a game for Matheesha Pathirana to show his magic. If MS Dhoni comes out to bat in the 20th over, a couple of heavy blows out of the ground can’t be ruled out, either.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Predicting what will happen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is difficult. The venue has hosted a total of 25 IPL matches since 2018, in which batting first teams have won 13 and lost 12 games, but captains have opted to bowl first more often, having done that a staggering 16 times. The average first innings score at the venue has been 157, but there is only a winning chance if you score more than 172 runs.

Weather Report

What would you expect if you were in Chennai during peak summer? However, the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal has lowered the city's temperature, with Chennai expected to face a 43% chance of rain during the match time. There has been a humidity prediction of 16% in the city on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Ajinkya Rahane All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Ambati Rayudu Impact Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Mathessa Pathirana Bowler Mahesh Theeksena Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have 15 points already, and one win would make their chances of qualifying as a top-two team pretty clear. They have a positive run-rate of +0.493, further adding impetus to the fact that they are one of the most sorted sides in terms of competition value. They have two wins, two losses, and one No result game in the last five matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Anukul Roy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders were annihilated by Rajasthan Royals on Thursday after winning two consecutive games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. But seriously, there’s nothing more to expect from them in the Chennai clash, such has been the fortune of the side.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-To-Head

In what has been one of the most one-sided rivalries in the IPL, Chennai have beaten Kolkata a staggering 18 times in 27 encounters, with KKR only winning nine games. That is a win rate of 66.6%. From whichever angle you look at it, KKR’s fortunes are extremely skewed when they take on CSK.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

CSK to score over 53.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Melbet)

By far in the IPL 2023, no team has performed better than Chennai Super Kings in the powerplay as they have scored at a run-rate of 9.43. Barring the last game against Delhi Capitals, they have ensured a run rate of at least 9 is maintained in every single game. Their ability is understandable from the fact that they have an average runs per wicket of 75.25 in the first six overs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Batters

Devon Conway to be CSK’s best batter (Melbet)

Devon Conway is the bedrock on which CSK’s batting has thrived this season, with the batter having scored 468 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 136.8. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 38. That Conway has achieved all this, without having to differentiate his style of batting makes a statement. Go for him. There would be a good yield.

Rinku Singh to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Even if I want to, I can’t really choose anyone else. Such has been the lackadaisical batting by KKR batters, that Rinku Singh almost will have to rescue them every single time. With 353 runs from 12 matches, he has an average of 50.43 at a strike rate of 146.5 with two half-centuries to his name. He has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 34.4, and that’s a big plus.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be CSK’s best bowler (Melbet)

In eight matches, Matheesha Pathirana has 13 wickets to his name in the IPL 2023 with an average of 18.8 and an economy of 7.8. Pathirana has a strike rate of 14.5 in the ongoing IPL, which justifies the assessment of MS Dhoni, who claimed Pathirana will be a superstar very soon.

Varun Chahakrvarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

This has become a regulation of sorts. That Varun Chakaravarthy has been the most impactful performer this season for KKR, with 17 wickets which have come at an average of 20.9 and an economy rate of 7.9. Even though other KKR bowlers are nowhere close to their best, the TN spinner has made sure their failure isn’t the biggest dent for them.