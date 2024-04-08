CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction

CSK

55%

Chance of Winning

KKR

45%

Parimatch

1.81
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Melbet

1.85
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1.846
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T20

MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 08 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 148 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings in this tournament.
  • With 134 runs, Sunil Narine is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat RCB and GT in the first two games at home. Since then they have played two games on the road and on both occasions CSK got outplayed. In the last game CSK fell short against SRH as Sunrisers Hyderabad won the game with six wickets to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a sensational start to the season. They have been dominant in every game thus far as they head into this game on the back of three wins on the bounce and with six points in three matches they are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, CSK are slight favourites in this upcoming game.

  • Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket in Chennai will assist the spinners in the upcoming game and as the ball becomes old it might get even harder to hit it through. Both sides went head to head last year at the venue as it turned out to be a low scoring game. Even though KKR have been explosive so far, regardless we expect the total score to be under 365.5.

Both teams are pretty much stacked with heavy hitters. In both matches at the venue we saw teams scored 26 and 29 fours. As we have stated earlier this could be a tricky wicket to bat on and with spinners coming into play we might see more fours than sixes which makes us believe total fours would be over 29.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Fours: Chennai Super Kings

1.89
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Most Sixes: Chennai Super Kings

1.92
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Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings

1.85
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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been dominated by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batter

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeper

Shivam Dube

Batter

Moeen Ali

Batter

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Mukesh Choudhary

Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the first two games but since then they have lost back to back games on the road.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Rinku Singh

Batter

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Philip Salt

Wicket-keeper

Ramandeep Singh

All-rounder

Nitish Rana

Bowler

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant thus far as they have three wins in three games and with six points they are currently at the top of the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture as they have 19 wins in 30 games. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 19

Kolkata Knight Riders: 11

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into this game in contrasting form . After a brilliant start to the campaign, Chennai Super Kings have lost back to back games on the road and some legitimate issues have been highlighted in the batting lineup in the last two matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been stunning so far as they have three wins in three games and what's more impressive is the fact the last two wins have come on the road where they have been dominant from the start. One of the biggest positives for KKR was the form of Mitchell Starc in the last game as he struggled to get going in the first two matches. At this moment KKR has one of the most explosive openers in the tournament as they have managed an opening stand of 86 and 60 in the last two matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact CSK has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two fixtures which makes us believe KKR would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

T20

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

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Chennai Super Kings

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1.81
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1.85
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Kolkata Knight Riders

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2.052
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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

The biggest worries for CSK this season has been the form of their openers especially in the last two matches due to which the onus lies on Shivam Dube to carry them over the line. With 148 runs, Dube is the leading run scorer for CSK this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Shreyas Iyer did not have a great start to the tournament, we are still going to go with him in this game. We expect some assistance for spinners in this wicket and with all the fire power in the top order, Iyer’s calmness in the middle order would see him score well for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Deepak Chahar to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Even though Deepak Chahar hasn’t had a great outing in the last two games we are still going to go with him as he has been brilliant in the first two matches at home. With the absence of Mustafizur Rahman, we expect Chahar to provide an early breakthrough for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy had a brilliant game in the last outing against Delhi Capitals as one a difficult wicket he ended up with best bowling figures of the match. Considering the fact the wicket in Chennai has some assistance for spinners, we expect him to come good which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Chennai Super Kings

Even though Chennai Super Kings head into this game on the back of two defeats they have been great at home as they have two wins in two games. Historically CSK has dominated the fixture which is probably why the bookmakers have backed CSK in this game and we believe you should do the same as CSK would continue their winning momentum at home.
  • Chennai Super Kings to win @ 1.81 (PariMatch)
  • Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
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