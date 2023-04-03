CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction CSK 47 % Chance of Winning LSG 53 % Bet Now! The biggest carnival for the Indian fans is all set to have another nail-biting contest as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be up against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. With both the teams having star studded lineups, the match is bound to be exciting for the fans who will be looking to see glimpses of the players like MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock, and many more in the team. Moreover, the slow pitch of Chennai is bound to produce a quality contest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings is surely a contest to watch out for as some of the best spin players will be up for the display. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, and many more are known for their spin-playing capabilities. However, Lucknow Super Giants remains to be a star studded team who can tackle the spin well. Moreover, with the spinners like Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, the opponent batters will find it hard to face them.

As a team, Chennai Super Kings also looks like a tough team who can be a nightmare for the opposition in their home ground. With the support of locals in the whole stadium, the team will look to play hard and hence the players like MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, and Maheesh Theekshana look to be the favourites who will be performing well in this match.

With both the teams having some quality players and considering the slow and sluggish pitch of Chennai, we are backing Lucknow Super Giants as they have the firepower that will make the things tough for the men in yellow.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With a lineup filled with powerful hitters, Lucknow Super Giants have a nearly perfect team for this match. The spinners are bound to play a huge role in the outcome of the match and hence Lucknow Super Giants could be the potential winners of this match.

Considering the slow pitch of Chennai stadium. The team batting first has won 41 matches out of 67 matches that have been played here. The average score of this ground remains to be 150.

The result of the match will depend mainly on KL Rahul’s batting as he has been the key player for the Lucknow team. His 484 runs in the last 10 innings are the reason why he will be putting a high price on his wicket.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The toss of a match always looks to be a 50/50 deal. However, at Chepauk, the team winning the toss always gets an added advantage because of the way the pitch behaves in the second innings. The team winning the toss here elects to bat first as in the second innings, the pitch is bound to get slow and hence striking the ball gets difficult for the batters. We are predicting that Lucknow Super Giants will win the toss and will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather for the match looks to be clear and bright as the fans are in for full 40 overs of entertainment. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai looks all set for the greatest return of MS Dhoni who will be playing his first match at the Chepauk stadium after a gap of 2 years.

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Chennai Super Kings Squad - MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

PLAYER NAME ROLE Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Moeen Ali All-Rounder Ambati Rayudu Batter Ben Stokes All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder MS Dhoni (C and WK) Batter/ Wicket Keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-Rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings has always been a team that knows how to bounce back from a difficult position. In the last season, they finished in the ninth position and hence MS Dhoni’s team will be looking to send a message by beating up the Lucknow Super Giants at their home.

However, the injuries haven’t helped them as Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Chaudhary have already been ruled out of the tournament and thus the path for a comeback looks to be a bit gloomy for the yellow army.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Squad - KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI

PLAYER NAME ROLE Quinton de Kock Batter/ Wicket-Keeper KL Rahul (C) Batter Deepak Hooda All-Rounder Nicholas Pooran Bowler Marcus Stoinis All-Rounder Ayush Badoni All-Rounder Krunal Pandya All-Rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

The debut season for the KL Rahul led team was a journey of full ups and downs. At one point, Lucknow Super Giants looked all set to qualify in the top two but somehow failed to do that. But with the lessons from last year, the team will look to clinch the title now.

With the players like KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, and many more available from the start of the IPL, the mentor Gautam Gambhir will look to field their strongest XI on the pitch.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between both the teams limits out to just one match that was held last year when Lucknow Super Giants pipped out the four time IPL winners by 6 wickets and stamped their authority on the Chennai team.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow SuperGiants will be hoping to give their fans an unforgettable night as the games at Chennai are always exciting. However, with the way both the teams have performed in the last few matches, it can be seen that Lucknow is having a better chance of winning and hence will be looking to continue their form of the last season. The betting odds stated have been analyzed after considering the players form, pitch and other factors.

Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds: 1.735

Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: 2.1

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batsmen

From the Chennai Super Kings camp, Ruturaj Gaikwad is a batter who can be destructive if he survives the initial overs of the innings. He has the knack of playing till the end as 350 runs in the last 10 matches is the perfect example of it. His six hitting ability is what makes him different during the middle overs of the match.

Top Batting bets for Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2.60

In the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, the wicket of KL Rahul in the early overs of the match will be first thought for MS Dhoni. Scoring 484 runs with an average of around 70, his stay at the crease will surely decide the fate of the match.

Top Batting bets for Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2.80

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

The bowlers at Chepauk are always highly rated as the pitch has always been helpful for them. With Sri Lankan mystery bowler Maheesh Theekshana in the team, Chennai Super Kings will be confident as with just an economy of 7 in powerplay, he has picked up 12 wickets.

Top Bowler bets for Maheesh Theekshana - 3.40

The bowlers of Lucknow Super Giants will be also looking to keep the things tight at the Chennai pitch. The player around whom the bowling will revolve is Avesh Khan as with 10 wickets in the last 8 matches, his variations have been way too effective against the top order batters.

Top Bowler bets for Avesh Khan - 3.70